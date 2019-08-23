Back

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kaizer Chiefs via Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United will meet on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Premier Soccer League clash - South Africa (15:00 CET).

MATCH INFO

Date: 24. Aug 2019

Kick off time: 15:00 CET

Venue: FNB Stadium

The two clubs are keen on nudging up the PSL table and gain more points. Kaizer Chiefs are currently in the second spot with 6 points under their belt while SuperSport United, with three points, are in the ninth place.

The two sides have played against each other 39 times previously. In fact, they are almost equal when it comes to wins and losses: Chiefs have won 15 ties and SuperSport 14 ones. Moreover, they drew on 10 occasions.

Based on previous head-to-head, it is hard to predict this clash. However, a scoring draw is most likely to occur.

The match will be live on SuperSport4 as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN.





The current PSL standings:

  1. Bidvest Wits (6 points)

  2. Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)

  3. Polokwane City (6 points)

  4. Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)

  5. Cape Town City FC (5 point)

  6. Baroka FC (4 point)

  7. Orlando Pirates (4 points)

  8. Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)

  9. SuperSport United (3 points)

  10. Golden Arrows (3 points)

  11. Chippa United (2 point)

  12. Highlands Park (1 points)

  13. Maritzburg United (1 points)

  14. Stellenbosch (1 point)

  15. AmaZulu FC (1 points)

  16. Black Leopards (0 points)

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Golden Arrows will face Chippa United on Saturday afternoon at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the Premier Soccer League PSL - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium The two clubs,Golden Arrows and Chippa United, have met each other on 10 occasions before when they drew 6 times.In addition, Arrows came out victorious 3 times while Chippa only registered a single win. Based on previous results, Golden Arrows are favourites to win, even though this tie can be tricky. The match will be live on SuperSport and the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. The current PSL standings: Bidvest Wits (6 points) Kaizer Chiefs (6 points) Polokwane City (6 points) Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points) Cape Town City FC (5 point) Baroka FC (4 point) Orlando Pirates (4 points) Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points) SuperSport United (3 points) Golden Arrows (3 points) Chippa United (2 point) Highlands Park (1 points) Maritzburg United (1 points) Stellenbosch (1 point) AmaZulu FC (1 points) Black Leopards (0 points)

Black Leopards vs Highlands Park FC: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and line-ups

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright - Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix
Black Leopards will take on Highlands Park FC on Saturday afternoon at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Premier League - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: Thohoyandou Stadium In the two sides’ previous 6 meetings, Highlands Park FC have won four times while Black Leopards are yet to register a win. In addition, the clubs have drawn in two occasions. Their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw, back in February 2019. Regarding previous results, it is predicted that Highlands Park FC would win by at least one goal. The tie will be live on SuperSport as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. Highlands: 42. Ngobeni, 10. Mokoena, 20. Ramoraka, 24. Rae, Mzava, 4. Makhaula, 40. Mahlangu, 43. Mbatha, 38. Shalulile, 14. Mvala, 7. Ndoro. Subs: 1. Heugh, 12. Mogaila, 5. Fransman, Williams, 27. Jooste, 11. Nyembe, Munyai. Leopards: 1 Mendes, 8 Matlaba, 33 Katjiukua, 29 Masia, 13 P Zulu, 14 Phala, 25 Mokoena, 15 Bereng, 12 Kapinga, 31 T Ndlovu, 21 S Zulu. Subs: 22 K Ndlovu, 5 Abubakar, 17 Hlongwane, 6 Mudau, 20 Ngele, 23 Ndawonde, 30 Mhlongo. The current PSL standings: Bidvest Wits (6 points) Kaizer Chiefs (6 points) Polokwane City (6 points) Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points) Cape Town City FC (5 point) Baroka FC (4 point) Orlando Pirates (4 points) Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points) SuperSport United (3 points) Golden Arrows (3 points) Chippa United (2 point) Highlands Park (1 points) Maritzburg United (1 points) Stellenbosch (1 point)

Ghana, Nigeria lose former footballers: Agogo and Chiejine

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 3 AM +02:00
Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players.

Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players. The Ghana Football Association, GFA; on Thursday confirmed the death of Manuel Junior Agogo a former striker who died at the age of 40 in London.

Agogo became a household name for Ghana especially during the 2008 African Cup of Nations which Ghana hosted. He played 27 times for Ghana and scored 12 goals over the period.

His club stints included donning the jerseys of Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers and Hibernian of Scotland where he ended his career in 2012. He also played for clubs in Egypt, the United States and Cyprus.

Local media portals extensively reported news of his ill health months back as he bemoaned having been deserted by his compatriots during his hard time. Social media space is replete with messages of condolence for Agogo.

The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF; also announced same day the demise of former player of the female national team, the Super Falcons, Stephanie Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine.

The NFF said Stephanie passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. She captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 World Cup in 2002.

Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Former Ghana international player Junior Agogo has passed away at the age of 40, however the reason behind his death has not been revealed yet. In fact, the striker suffered a stroke back in 2015, but he got better later on. Junior Agogo played for Ghana’s Black Stars between 2006 and 2009, scoring 12 goals in 12 appearances. The forward played for several clubs across different leagues including: Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes in the United States; Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in England;and Zamalek in Egypt. “Just heard the news that one of my first clients ever Junior Agogo has passed away. Still can’t believe it. One of my proudest moments in football is seeing him smash the AFCON in Ghana,” his former agent Saif Rubie tweeted on Thursday.

PSL announce MTN8 Semi-final dates,venues and kick off time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -MTN8
The Premier Soccer League PSL announced the fixtures and match details for the MTN8 semifinals on Wednesday. A statement by the PSL reads as follows: “Polokwane City will kick-off proceedings on Saturday, August 31, 2019 when they host Highlands Park at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium." "On Sunday, September 1, 2019, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in their first leg encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Both fixtures will kick off at 15:00." "On Tuesday evening, Highlands Park will welcome Polokwane City to Makhulong Stadium in a clash which will result in one of the two sides reaching the MTN8 final for the first time in their history. Kick-off is at 19:30,” “The following evening on September 18, Mamelodi Sundowns will play host to SuperSport United in the second instalment of the #MTN8 Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30." MTN 8 Semi-finals fixtures: 
  • 31 August 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Polokwane City vs Highlands Park FC from the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
  • 1 September 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Supersport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
  • 17 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Highlands Park FC vs Polokwane City from Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.
  • 18 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville.
