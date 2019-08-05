Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns claim thrilling wins

Orlando Pirates have started their run with an impressive 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday evening, August 3rd.The three goals were scored by Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and debutant Frank Mhango.
The Bucs claimed the lead as early as the 6th minute when Augustine Mulenga scored the first goal from a beautiful pass by Musa Nyatama.
On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs have clinched a 3-2 victory over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, August 5th.The club’s three pointed were secured thanks to three strikes from Lebogang Manyama, who scored two goals, and Eric Mathoho.
In addition, Mamelodi Sundowns opened their season with a 2-0 win over derby rivals SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. The two goals were scored by attacking midfielders Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.
The current Absa Premiership standings:
- Bidvest Wits (3 points)
- Orlando Pirates (3 points)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (3 points)
- Kaizer Chiefs (3 points)
- Golden Arrows (3 points)
- Polokwane City (3 points)
- Baroka FC (1 point)
- Cape Town City FC (1 point)
- Chippa United (1 point)
- Stellenbosch (1 point)
- Highlands Park (0 points)
- Black Leopards (0 points)
- Maritzburg United (0 points)
- Bloemfontein Celtic (0 points)
- SuperSport United (0 points)
- AmaZulu FC (0 points)