Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns claim thrilling wins

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Absa Premiership
The Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their Absa Premiership campaigns with three exciting wins.

Orlando Pirates have started their run with an impressive 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday evening, August 3rd.The three goals were scored by Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and debutant Frank Mhango.

The Bucs claimed the lead as early as the 6th minute when Augustine Mulenga scored the first goal from a beautiful pass by Musa Nyatama.

On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs have clinched a 3-2 victory over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, August 5th.The club’s three pointed were secured thanks to three strikes from Lebogang Manyama, who scored two goals, and Eric Mathoho.

In addition, Mamelodi Sundowns opened their season with a 2-0 win over derby rivals SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. The two goals were scored by attacking midfielders Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.

The current Absa Premiership standings:

  1. Bidvest Wits (3 points)

  2. Orlando Pirates (3 points)

  3. Mamelodi Sundowns (3 points)

  4. Kaizer Chiefs (3 points)

  5. Golden Arrows (3 points)

  6. Polokwane City (3 points)

  7. Baroka FC (1 point)

  8. Cape Town City FC (1 point)

  9. Chippa United (1 point)

  10. Stellenbosch (1 point)

  11. Highlands Park (0 points)

  12. Black Leopards (0 points)

  13. Maritzburg United (0 points)

  14. Bloemfontein Celtic (0 points)

  15. SuperSport United (0 points)

  16. AmaZulu FC (0 points)

Ismail Bennacer joins AC Milan from Empoli FC

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Ismail Bennacer-Milan AC
AC Milan have signed Algerian defensive midfielder Ismail Bennacer on a five-year contract from Empoli FC. The Serie A giants did not disclose the financial details about the deal; however, some reports in Italy have revealed that Milan have paid Empoli €16 million for the player. The Algerian has recently helped his national team clinch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title with an overall impressive run at the tournament. Due to Bennacer’s awe-inspiring performance during the AFCON and his entitlement "Player of the Tournament", the player’s profile has risen sharply and several clubs showed interest in him. Ismail Bennacer joined Empoli FC from Arsenal back in 2017 for €1,00 Million as the transfer fee. During the 2018-2019 season, the midfielder has participated in 38 games with Empoli, making 3 assists. At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the player made 7 appearances with the Fennec Foxes during which he made 3 assists and played a key role in helping Algeria lift the trophy. A statement on AC Milan’s website reads as follows: "AC Milan (the Club) announces the signing of Ismaël Bennacer from Empoli FC. The Algerian midfielder has signed a deal until 2024 with the Rossoneri'" "Ismaël initially represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 level, before opting to play for Algeria from 2016. He has earned 16 caps with the Algerian national team, including 7 appearances in the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ismael has been named the Player of the Tournament, helping his team lift the trophy for the first time in 29 years."

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter resigns

Author: Mayssa Douihech
3rd August 2019, 3 AM +02:00
South Africa coach Stuart Baxter resigned on Friday, saying he felt the time was right to move on with a new cycle of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers looming.

His decision comes just weeks after South Africa reached the quarter-finals of the Cup of Nations in Egypt, bundling out the hosts in the last 16.

He was first appointed in 2004 with an eye on the 2010 World Cup, which the country was to host. However, after blowing a strong position in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers and failing to reach the finals in Germany, Baxter left the job.

“I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on Afcon,” he told a news conference. “Going to Afcon, this squad had not lost in a year, something that was not easy considering we were introducing new players.

“I feel it’s time for someone else to take over and I have decided to resign from my position. It is my personal decision.

“I’ve chosen not to point fingers and I will refrain from that. Choosing not to answer some misleading media coverage is something that’s also hard to do.”

After leaving South Africa the first time, Baxter went onto coach Finland. He returned to South Africa to win two league titles with popular Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs before taking the national team post in 2017 for the second time, again missing out on World Cup qualification after being in a good position.

However, he led the team to the Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they scraped through to the knockout stage despite losing two of their three opening round matches. South Africa upset Egypt 1-0 only to lose after a goalkeeping blunder in the last minute to Nigeria in the quarter-final.

Baxter won 14 of 30 matches in his second stint, drawing six and losing 10.

Overall his record with South Africa was 23 victories, 13 draws and 16 losses in 52 games.

Baxter is now the ninth coach to leave his job following the Africa Cup of Nations finals last month.

He follows Clarence Seedorf (Cameroon), Javier Aguirre (Egypt), Paul Put (Guinea), Herve Renard (Morocco), Ricardo Mannetti (Namibia), Emanuel Amunike (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda) and Sunday Chidzambwa of Zimbabwe in either quitting, coming to the end of their contracts or being fired.

REUTERS

Stuart Baxter resigns as South Africa coach

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Stuart-Baxter-SuperSport
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has resigned as the team’s coach on Friday with immediate effect,after two years with the African side. Coach Baxter has actually threatened to quit the team right after their AFCON exit unless the South Africa Football Federation(SAFA) meet his demands and put certain things in order. The British boss guided the South African national team to the quarter-finals at the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,but has decided that he no longer has a role to play in Bafana. In fact, the decision was mainly due to the underwhelming run of Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite reaching the quarter-final. South Africa were defeated 2-1 at the hands of rivals Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their AFCON quarter final match at Cairo International Stadium on July 10th,to bring Bafana campaign in the tournament to a disappointing end. Stuart Baxter made the resignation announcement in a private press conference on Friday morning. " It was my personal decision," said the coach. " There is no monetary settlement. This had nothing to do about money. The figures quoted about my salary have been embarrassingly way off the mark."he added. "With Vision 2022, I think SAFA's got a bright future, but we've got to all get on the same page and support the national team.” Baxter concluded.

Nicolas Pepe completes Arsenal move

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Copyright -Nicolas-Pepe-Arsenal Website
Ivorian Nicolas Pepe has completed his move to Premier League Giants Arsenal FC from the French club Lille OSC. Arsenal have signed the Ivorian in a £72million deal for a five-year contact. In fact, Nicolas Pepe has had an impressive season with Lille which made him receive interest from the Gunners and several other clubs. In the 2018-2019 season, the winger made a total of 41 appearances with Lille, scoring 23 goals and making 12 assists. On the international level, the player participated with his national team Ivory Coast in 11 ties. He scored 4 goals with Elephants since, which he first joined back in 2016. Arsenal boss Unai Emery explained why the Gunners signed the former Lille player: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe,” he said. He added: “Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining. “He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.” However, Pepe’s has revealed that he wanted to join Chelsea and that the Blues were his desired club. In an interview with Telefoot, the Ivorian said: “Chelsea. It’s a club that makes me dream. It’s the only club in England that I would sign for.” The Blues are currently having a transfer ban and were not able to sign Pepe this ongoing transfer window.

Is Khama Billiat leaving Kaizer Chiefs?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Khama Billiat-Kaizer Chiefs-Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
According to reports, Kaizer Chiefs striker khama Billiat is leaving the club before this summer transfer window closes. The striker left Sundowns last season after his contract was expired and signed a three-year contract with Amakhosi. In fact, it was reported that the player is leaving Kaizer Chiefs for a return to his former club Mamelodi Sundowns or joining an Egypt or Morocco side. However, Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni spoke to SA FM on Wednesday night and revealed that the player is staying with his current club and that several offers have been made by different sides that aimed at signing Billiat. Moreover, the agent insisted that the player is the one that requested staying with the Chiefs for another season. "Yes, there were two offers from Egypt and Casablanca also made an offer. There was also one from Saudi Arabia, But we work differently. We work for the player. Khama is not ready to leave Chiefs and he told me he wants to spend another season with them, He wants to win something with Chiefs. So we can’t force him into anything he doesn’t want."said the agent. In the previous 2018-2019 season the srtiker played made 35 appearances with Amakhosi, scoring 9 goals and making 10 assists.
