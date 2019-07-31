Back

Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Ajax defender

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
New signing has been announced at Naturena,ahead of the new 2019/2020 season. Kaizer Chiefs have revealed their signing of defender Yagan Sasman.

The new signing has been announced through the club's official Twitter account.

Sasman, who was playing for Ajax Cape Town since 2014, is now the fifth signing of Kaizer Chiefs in this transfer window.

The 23-year-old has started playing in the Absa Premiership in April 2017, participating in a total of 16 games.

In fact, it has been reported that Sasman has joined the Chiefs in their pre-season trainings on the 10th of July,as Ernst Middendorp assessed him as a new possible signing.

The new defender could either compete with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Happy Mashiane or slot in as a left-winger, depending on how Middendorp shapes the squad.

It is left to be seen if the now former Ajax defender, who arrived at Naturena as a free agent, will make an appearance in Chiefs ‘game this weekend against Highlands Park.

The match will be played on Sunday at 15:00(Local time).

Caster Semenya out of athletics world championships following ruling

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the World Championships in September…

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the World Championships in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted the IAAF’s testosterone regulations imposed on her, a spokesman for the athlete said on Tuesday (July 30).

Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport’s governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

These say that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can race in distances from 400m to a mile only if they take medication to reach a reduced testosterone level.

The IAAF has yet to respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The South African had been given a reprieve last month by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which temporarily lifted the IAAF’s regulations from her until the final outcome of her appeal.

Semenya ran the quickest ever 800-metres on United States soil at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on June 30 in a time of 1:55.70.

She told reporters afterwards that she would not compete at the World Championships in Doha if barred from running her preferred distance, having earlier hinted she could enter longer races in the future that are not covered by the regulations.

Newly arrived Mamelodi Sundowns player on the move

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that one of the newly arrived players is going out on loan. It has been reported that Downs have reached an agreement with Free State Stars for the move of defender Nyiko Mobbie. Free State Stars FC boss Rantsi Mokoena has confirmed the move. The Brazilians coach Pitso told reporters: “We signed Nyiko Mobbie and Mauricio Affonso so far, but Mobbie will be going out on loan to get regular game-time. But we haven’t agreed a deal with anyone just yet, we are still talking to a few clubs,” Mamelodi Sundowns next game will be against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on Saturday,3rd of August. Downs may face the possibility of playing without many of their players due to injury such as Gaston Sirino, Emiliano Tade and Andile Jali. Indeed, many players have sustained injury during the pre-season matches in Nelspruit, Botswana and Zambia. Commenting on the injuries of his players, Pitso said: “We have Sirino who has a quad. It’s giving him problems. We have Emiliano Tade who got a knock on the knee when we played against TS Sporting. We had Mauricio who has an ankle. He was trying to shoot, but I like to take them to those places, the pitches are not good. I know why I take them there and that’s what you get when you take those players to those conditions. But it’s not serious injuries.”

Senegal's Idrissa Gueye joins PSG from Everton in 4-year deal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The deal which will see the midfielder playing for the Parisian side for the next four years is reportedly in the region of $36m.

French football giants, Paris St-Germain, PSG; on Tuesday announced the signing of Senegalese international Idrissa Gueye who joins from Premier League side Everton.

The deal which will see the midfielder playing for the Parisian side for the next four years is reportedly in the region of $36m.

Gueye, 29, was a key member of the Senegal national team that came second in the just ended African Cup of Nations in Egypt. He helped the Teranga Lions to the final but they fell to eventual winners; Algeria.

His former side had during the January 2019 transfer window rejected a 23.4m euro offer from PSG.

Everton had hoped to convince him to stay at Merseyside but he is reported to have favoured a move to the French Champions when the transfer window reopened.

He spent three years at Everton from where he had transferred from Aston Villa in 2016 for 8.7m euros. He becomes the biggest Senegalese player in the French League with the current move.

Orlando Pirates confirm their 2019/2020 squad and jersey numbers

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
South African giants Orlando Pirates have revealed their 2019/2020 season first-team squad as well as their jersey numbers with no mention of goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo. Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic announced that the club are still waiting for a medical clearance for goalkeeper Khuzwayo can get back with the squad again. Due to ankle injury, the goalkeeper is yet to make an official appearance for Orlando Pirates since joining from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of last season. In fact, Khuzwayo is facing uncertain future with the Bucs now that he was not allocated a jersey number nor appeared on the squad list. The full squad with their jersey numbers: Goalkeepers: 1 Joris Delle; 30 Wayne Sandilands; 40 Siyabonga Mpontshane Defenders: 2 Asavela Mbekile; 4 Happy Jele; 5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza; 44 Abel Mabaso; 19 Bongani Sam; 23 Innocent Maela; 24 Tebogo Tlolane; 27 Alfred Ndengane; 28 Mthokozisi Dube; 33 Justice Chabalala; 35 Brian Hlongwa Midfielders: 3 Thembinkosi Lorch; 6 Ben Motshwari; 8 Siphesihle Ndlovu; 11 Luvuyo Memela; 14 Musa Nyatama; 15 Fortune Makaringe; 18 Kabelo Dlamini; 20 Xola Mlambo; 29 Paseka Mako; 32 Linda Mntambo; 45 Vincent Pule Strikers: 7 Gabadinho Mhango; 12 Justin Shonga; 16 Tshegofatsho Mabasa 17 Augustine Mulenga; 25 Zakhele Lepasa; 34 Thabiso Monyane

Al Ahly announce the signing of Al Ismaily defender

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly have revealed on Tuesday their newest signing which is Al Ismaily defender Mahmoud Metwally. Metwally has signed a five-year contract according to Al Ahly’s official website. Commenting on the deal, the club’s Marketing and Football Contracts Director Amir Tawfik said "The deal costed Ahly 15 million Egyptian pounds, 10 million has been paid already, and 5 million will be in installments. He added: "We've been watching Metwally for a while now. He's not only technically good, he also has great character." Tawfik concluded: "There'll be an upcoming cooperation between Ahly and Ismaily concerning the exchange deals. We want to build a distinguish relationship with Ismaily's fans," said Tawfik The defender has refused to renew his contract with Al Ismaily earlier this year. In all competitions, he participated in 26 games with the club last season, scoring 6 goals in total. In fact, there were rumours about Al Ahly signing Pyramids' defender Ali Gabr and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy. However, Tawfik responded: "There's nothing to be said about Afsha. Ali Gabr is an outstanding player and we respect him, but we signed Metwally and we wish him luck with Ahly."
