Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Ajax defender

The new signing has been announced through the club's official Twitter account.
Sasman, who was playing for Ajax Cape Town since 2014, is now the fifth signing of Kaizer Chiefs in this transfer window.
The 23-year-old has started playing in the Absa Premiership in April 2017, participating in a total of 16 games.
In fact, it has been reported that Sasman has joined the Chiefs in their pre-season trainings on the 10th of July,as Ernst Middendorp assessed him as a new possible signing.
The new defender could either compete with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Happy Mashiane or slot in as a left-winger, depending on how Middendorp shapes the squad.
It is left to be seen if the now former Ajax defender, who arrived at Naturena as a free agent, will make an appearance in Chiefs ‘game this weekend against Highlands Park.
The match will be played on Sunday at 15:00(Local time).
Amakhosi welcome 5th signing
Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yagan Sasman on a three-year contract.
Sasman joins the Glamour Boys from Ajax Cape Town, where he spent the last 12 years.
The 23-year-old defender can play in both left-back and centre-back positions. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/rdUC71nVHx
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 31, 2019