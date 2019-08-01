Is Khama Billiat leaving Kaizer Chiefs?
The striker left Sundowns last season after his contract was expired and signed a three-year contract with Amakhosi.
In fact, it was reported that the player is leaving Kaizer Chiefs for a return to his former club Mamelodi Sundowns or joining an Egypt or Morocco side.
However, Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni spoke to SA FM on Wednesday night and revealed that the player is staying with his current club and that several offers have been made by different sides that aimed at signing Billiat.
Moreover, the agent insisted that the player is the one that requested staying with the Chiefs for another season.
"Yes, there were two offers from Egypt and Casablanca also made an offer. There was also one from Saudi Arabia,
But we work differently. We work for the player. Khama is not ready to leave Chiefs and he told me he wants to spend another season with them,
He wants to win something with Chiefs. So we can’t force him into anything he doesn’t want."said the agent.
In the previous 2018-2019 season the srtiker played made 35 appearances with Amakhosi, scoring 9 goals and making 10 assists.