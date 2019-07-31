Juventus and Manchester United reportedly agree on Dybala swap deal
The deal, reportedly, will see Man United pay between €15-20 million for Dybala who is valued at €100 million.
Dybala has made 182 appearances with the club since his arrival, contributing to 108 goals and winning nine trophies with the Old Lady.
However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man United manager did not reveal whether the reports are true or not, but declared that the club are working really hard to add new players before the summer transfer window closes on August 8.
“I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players,” said the manager.
He added: “But of course, we’re working on one or two cases, as I’ve said before. There’s another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully, we can announce a fresh face or two.”
On the other hand, Juve vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Dybala is leaving the Bianconeri.
"There are some proposals (for Dybala), there is some interest, but we wait for concrete action so we can then decide calmly," said Nedved, according to Football London.
He added:” "Obviously, with the transfer market open, we're trying to reinforce the squad,
“I won't get into details and I don't want to talk about individuals, but let's say we are working on it."