Ismail Bennacer joins AC Milan from Empoli FC

The Serie A giants did not disclose the financial details about the deal; however, some reports in Italy have revealed that Milan have paid Empoli €16 million for the player.
The Algerian has recently helped his national team clinch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title with an overall impressive run at the tournament.
Due to Bennacer’s awe-inspiring performance during the AFCON and his entitlement "Player of the Tournament", the player’s profile has risen sharply and several clubs showed interest in him.
Ismail Bennacer joined Empoli FC from Arsenal back in 2017 for €1,00 Million as the transfer fee.
During the 2018-2019 season, the midfielder has participated in 38 games with Empoli, making 3 assists.
At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the player made 7 appearances with the Fennec Foxes during which he made 3 assists and played a key role in helping Algeria lift the trophy.
A statement on AC Milan’s website reads as follows: "AC Milan (the Club) announces the signing of Ismaël Bennacer from Empoli FC. The Algerian midfielder has signed a deal until 2024 with the Rossoneri'"
"Ismaël initially represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 level, before opting to play for Algeria from 2016. He has earned 16 caps with the Algerian national team, including 7 appearances in the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ismael has been named the Player of the Tournament, helping his team lift the trophy for the first time in 29 years."
Official Statement: Ismaël Bennacer ➡ https://t.co/Kg53GMj3Yy
Comunicato Ufficiale: Ismaël Bennacer ➡ https://t.co/Ho0EEC1i88 pic.twitter.com/t7PFmoc7pm
— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 4, 2019