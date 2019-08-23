Back

Is FIFA meddling too much into African football?

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Mali, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and now Egypt, all African football giants whose federations have come under the spell of FIFA’s normalization committee. The question stands, is FIFA meddling a little

FIFA, the world football governing body is in charge of all six continental football confederations. The body supervises the running of the AFC, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC, CAF and UEFA.



CAF, the Confederation of African football has for the last two decades been under FIFA’s microscope for usually the wrong reasons. National football federations have regularly not escaped the wrath of FIFA, through threats of suspension and the investigation and banning of members from taking path in football activities.



From age cheating to crowd troubles and even match fixing scandals, these have frequently invited the body to Africa.



A recent tag on mostly the Confederation of African football by FIFA has been the ‘‘Normalization Committee.



The greatest of all broke loss when FIFA announced a normalization committee for Africa’s football governing body CAF.

A question I put to some journalists across the continent, Is FIFA meddling a little too much into African football?.



Angu Lesly joined the conversation from Buea in Cameroon.



Fernand Dedeh a former Journalist with the Ivorian National Television RTI, shares the same opinion that so long as Africa catches cold, FIFA will always be around.



The normalization syndrome affects the continent from North to South

East to West. Even the highly rated FA’s on the continent stand the risk.



The discussion continues on africanews.com get more sports updates and news.



CECAFA U-15 tourney in Eritrea: East Africa sweeps all semi-final slots

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Tanzania have qualified for the semi finals. Kenya bagged 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with seven points.

Rwanda and Uganda have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament after Day 8 fixtures were dispatched. Uganda had the easiest task of beating South Sudan by 5 – 0 whiles Rwanda managed a slim 2 – 1 win over Tanzania to go through.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 8 (August 23) results
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

Neymar is still waiting after PSG reject Real Madrid's €100m plus players offer

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Neymar continues to be linked with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and is yet to feature this season. The French champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly rejected an offer from Real Madrid worth €100 million plus players for Neymar Jr. French sports magazine L'Equipe revealed that Real had offered money plus players who are: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because "the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations". Real have tried all summer to offload Bale from the club. Moreover, Rodriguez is unwanted after returning from a loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich while Navas is no longer the club's first-choice goalkeeper. Other clubs, in the likes of Juventus, have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old Brazilian, who is yet to play in any of PSG's matches this new season. Neymar Jr is apparently frozen out due to the uncertainty surrounding his future. In fact, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering setting a deadline to sell Neymar this summer (the transfer window closes in France, Spain and Italy on September 2)

Caf Champions League: Kotoko are under pressure– Kano Pillars goalkeeper

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Asante Kotoko will take on Nigeria’s Kano Pillars on Sunday in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie. The first leg ended 3-2 in favour of Kano Pillars. In fact, Asante Kotoko did not reach the CAF Champions’ League group stage since 2006 but, they were in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup last year. The winners of the clash will face Hafia FC of Guinea or Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the second round of qualifying. Kano Pillars goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu spoke about the upcoming fixture in Fox FM and insisted on the fact the Pillars are not under any pressure while Kotoko are the ones that undergo great pressure. “We are currently camping at Kaduna and preparing for the match in Kumasi against Kotoko,” Ghanaian player Iddrisu told Fox FM in Kumasi. “I was surprised when I saw the Kotoko line-up in the first leg, they did well and such is football. “We did not like the scoreline because we didn’t expect them to even score a goal here, but that is football. “For now we are not under any pressure because we are leading, if you want someone who is under pressure, then that is Kotoko.”

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly vs Atlabara-Al Ahly squad list released

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Ahead of Al Ahly clash against Atlabara today, Friday, August 23, Al Ahly have announced their full squad list. Egyptian Premier League champions Ahly will take on when they host South Sudan’s Atlabara at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second leg of the CAF Champions League. The first leg of the preliminary round finished with 4-0 for the Red Devils two weeks ago. AL Ahly Full squad: Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Aly Lotfy. Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Mahmoud Metwally, Rami Rabiaa, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathi. Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Hossam Ashour, Aliou Diang, Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Geraldo, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Mohamed Magdy Afsha. Forwards: Junior Ajayi, Salah Mohsen.

Bafana Bafana vs Zambia: Bafana squad list released

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Bafana Bafana will meet Zambia in an international friendly tie next month. Bafana squad of 23 players has been announced on Friday. The players called up have been released by Interim South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki in a press conference on Friday. In the Bafana Bafana and Zambia, the Bafana squad is different from that which participated in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt under coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned immediately after the Bafana tournament exit. The friendly tie is to be played on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, kick off at 15h00 CET. This match is aimed at preparing South Africa for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan scheduled for November 2019. The Interim Coach is Molefi Ntseki. Bafana Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits). Defenders: Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (CT City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Maboe, (Sundowns), Dean Furman (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier). Forwards: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).
