Inter Milan Ultras defend Cagliari fans‘ racist abuse of Romelu Lukaku

Cagliari fans started making monkey chants as Lukaku took a penalty for his side Inter Milan.
Shameful. In sport and anywhere else in our societies, racism has no place, and perpetrators should be severely punished. We are rich from our diversity! https://t.co/VCjoa8VUIS
Romelu Lukaku responded to the racist behaviour he was subjected to on social media.
“Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse…I did yesterday to”
“Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame”
“I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!”
“Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook...) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour..we’ve been saying it for years and still no action…”
“Ladies and gentlemen it’s 2019 instead of going forwards we’re going backwards and I think as players we need unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone.”
Inter Milan Ultras have also released a statement about the incident, surprisingly, they support the Cagliari. They believe that the monkey noises made by Cagliari fans are not aimed at abusing the player, but simply to distract him.
The statement read as follows:
“Hi Romelu. We are writing you on behalf of Curva Nord, yes the guys who welcomed you at your arrival in Milan”
“We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist.”
“You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem.”
“We understand that it could have seemed racist to you, but it is not like that. ‘In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.”
“We are a multi-ethnic fans organisation and we have always welcomed players from everywhere. “ ‘I guarantee you that what they do or say to an opponent player of another race is not what they would ever say to someone they would meet in real life.”
“Italian fans may not be perfect and we can understand your frustration with these expressions but they are definitely not meant to be racist.”
“Once again… Welcome Romelu.”