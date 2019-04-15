Incredible: Tiger Woods wins 5th Masters title in 11 years

President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama also congratulated Tiger Woods on his over $2 million feat.

An incredible come back for Tiger Woods. The golf champion impressed the world on Sunday by winning his fifth Masters title at Augusta National.

It’s his first major in 11 years. At 43 years old Woods had four back surgeries amidst his personal crises and a widely publicized marital dispute in 2009.

“ Well you know, I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple years ago, I could barely walk, I couldn’t sit, couldn’t lay down, I really couldn’t do much of anything. Luckily i had the procedure on my back, which gave me a chance at, you know, having a normal life but then all of a sudden I realized I could actually swing a golf club again and I felt if I could somehow piece this together that I still had the hands to do it, the body’s not the same as it was a long time ago, but I still have good hands, so that certainly has helped and I’ve pieced it together, and next thing you know I’m, if you look at it my first 14 wins, majors, I always had the lead in every one of them, or tied for the lead, to have the opportunity to come back like this…it is probably one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had for sure because of it “, Woods said.

World leaders and some of the most decorated sports personalities flooded social media on Sunday with congratulatory messages.

President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama also congratulated Tiger Woods on his over $2 million feat.