''I'm the hard hitting puncher in boxing history''-Wilder

Deontay Wilder has retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title.

The 34 year old knocked out Luiz Ortiz in the 7th round on Saturday night in Las Vegas, United States.

“At this point in time, I think I earned my due respect and my credit. I am the hard hitting puncher in boxing history, period. We are still undefeated, we still have our belt, and now we move on to the next phase and chapter of my life. I’m looking to beat undisputed heavyweight champion in the world (Joshua vs Ruiz, Dec 7th in Saudi Arabia, ed.). One champion, one face, one name. I’m going to pursue that and I’m getting closer and closer each and every time”, Wilder said.

Despite been unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder says he’s still learning.

“I’m still learning. I started boxing late, so you know I’m still learning. I love to learn, I love to continue to learn because if I wasn’t still learning, this would be boring to me already. The knockouts that I have, this is like, it’s boring now”, the WBC heavyweight champion added.

Ortiz won most of the early rounds. The 40-year-old was coming off three straight victories and was trying to become the first Cuban to win the world heavyweight title.

AFP