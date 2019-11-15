'I picked Ivory Coast over Chelsea' - Drogba's shot at FA presidency goal

According to the 41-year-old, he had picked Ivorian football ahead of an offer to have taken a role at his former club, English Premier League side, Chelsea.

Ivorian and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, on Thursday confirmed his intention to contest the presidency of the country’s football federation.

According to the 41-year-old, he had picked Ivorian football ahead of an offer to have taken a role at his former club, English Premier League side, Chelsea.

“ I could’ve decided to stay at Chelsea where all conditions are perfect, but I’ve decided to invest in local (national) football because I love Ivory Coast,” he is quoted to have said.

Didier #Drogba ,candidat à la Présidence de la Fédération Ivoirienne de Football :



«Je pouvais rester à Chelsea où toutes les conditions sont réunies. Mais j'ai décidé de venir m'investir dans le football local parce que j'aime mon pays la Côte d'Ivoire » #CIV pic.twitter.com/QxMkPVsfCW — Lassana Camara ??? (@lassanawelt) November 14, 2019

In August 2019, local media outlets reported that Drogba was due to contest for the top leadership post of the Ivorian Football Federation, FIF.

The former Chelsea man was reported to have filed his application at the time. All things being equal, he will face competition from among others, a former playing colleague turned politician Bonaventure Kalou, who was in October 2018 elected mayor of the municipality of Vavoua.

Incumbent FIF president Augustin Sidy Diallo, will be another candidate to beat. He has been in the role since 2011.

Drogba retired from football in 2018 and was on record to have voiced ambitions of heading the football federation in the West African country.

“It’s something that interests me: I want to get more involved. I think more and more about it. I know Ivorian football, I have played in selection for years and I invested in Ivorian football lately …

“I have not made my decision yet, but, if all conditions are met, why not?” he said in an interview on French broadcaster, RFI.