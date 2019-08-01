Back

Harvey Elliott apologises after mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Liverpool’s new signing Harvey Elliott is set to train with Jurgen Klopp's team squad after arriving to Merseyside from Fulham during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old’s contract was expired with Fulham and he had reportedly attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, he decided to join Liverpool for the club is his favourite since childhood.

“To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!” Harvey Elliott wrote on his Instagram account.

Lately, the winger has shared a video on Snapchat in which he watches Champions Leagues final this summer, between Liverpool and Tottenham, and offensively mocking Spurs’ Harry Kane.

The video went viral on different social media platforms and the player was heavily criticized.

The new Red has apologized through a post shared on Instagram, insisting that his actions in the video were not actually directed to someone in specific.

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Super Eagles striker joins French Ligue 1 side Lille

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Victor Osimhen-Nigeria
Super Eagles forward has left his Belgian club RSC Charleroi and joined French ligue 1 top side Lille. Victor Osimhen, who has won the bronze medal with Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a five-year deal with Lille. His contract with the French club will last until 2024. Osimhen has passed his medicals tests on Wednesday before the club officially announced the signing of the player Thursday morning. Now, the striker becomes the third Nigerian to play in Lille jersey following the steps of former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama. In the 2018-2019 season, Osimhen has made 36 appearances in total with German club VfL Wolfsburg and Belgian side RSC Charleroi, scoring twenty goals and making four assists. In addition, the winger was among the Golden Eaglets that won the U-17 World Cup back in 2015. At the press conference, Osimhen has expressed his happiness and excitement to join Lille in this transfer window. When asked why he has chosen Lille over any other club, the player answered:" Lille is undoubtedly the club that fits me the best regarding the players with whom I’m going to play" He added: "I’m really happy to be here"

Another Orlando Pirates player leaves the club

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Pirates(Photo: Orlando Pirates)
Ahead of the upcoming season, Orlando Pirates have released another player in this ongoing transfer window. The player is defender Phetso Maphanga. He is the latest released by the Buccaneers as he will look for opportunities elsewhere. In fact, the defender was the one who requested a release and the club agreed on his request. The 25-year old has made a total of 5 appearances with the two clubs Pirates and Chippa United in the last season during which he has made one assist. (four ABSA Premiership participations-one Nedbank Cup appearance) He first joined the Pirates in January 2018 from Chippa United but only made a single appearance before being loaned again to Chippa in the second half of 2018-2019. “@orlandopirates has parted ways with Phetso Maphanga The player requested to be released from his contract and the Club has agreed to his request. The Club would like to wish Maphanga the best of luck in the future”

Kaizer Chiefs' tribute message to Brilliant Khuzwayo

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Brilliant Khuzwayo-Chiefs
Former Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was forced into early retirement due to a career-ending ankle injury. Tributes have poured in since the devastating news from different sides including his club Orlando Pirates and his former Kaizer Chiefs. Brilliant Khuzwayo joined Amakhosi back in 2012 from AmaZulu FC. Six years later, the 29-year old joined Pirates in a 250 Th. € deal. In fact, Khuzwayo picked up his ankle injury when he was on the books with the Chiefs, prior to joining the Buccaneers last season. In a statement on Pirates’ Website, Khuzwayo commented on the sad news saying:” I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do however due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists it was said that I wouldn't be able to play at an elite level. For this reason, I can no longer continue the way I wanted to." Through their Twitter account, Chiefs sent a message to their former goalkeeper saying:” It’s very sad that one of our own is leaving the game prematurely. @Brilliekhuzwayo You served football with discipline, distinction and dedication. We'll miss your hard work and brilliance on and off the pitch. You remain one of us and we will always love you as Amakhosi”

FIFA's 'The Best' Awards: Liverpool duo, Salah and Mane, shortlisted

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 2 AM +02:00
The shortlist revealed on Wednesday (July 31) listed Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) in a list of ten players.

Two African players have been shortlisted for football world governing body, FIFA’s, “The Best FIFA Football Awards.”

The shortlist revealed on Wednesday (July 31) listed Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) in a list of ten players. The list will be whittled down to three before a winner is announced in September.

Mane’s record for the year under review spanned his club and country commitments. He won 2018 UEFA Champions League and was joint top-scorer in Premier League.

Outside club football, he was instrumental in Senegal’s progress to the African Cup of Nations in Egypt even though the Teranga Lions eventually lost to Algeria in the finals.

Salah on the other hand had most of his achievements at the club level. Like Sadio he helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League, the sixth in the club’s history.

He became the club’s top goalscorer in all competitions in 2018 /2019 season and was joint top-scorer in Premier League along with Mane and Arsenal and Gabonese international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Others who made the shortlist included:

  • Kylian Mbappe = France / Paris St-Germain
  • Virgil Van Dijk = Netherlands / Liverpool
  • Eden Hazard = Belgium / Chelsea now Real Madrid
  • Frenkie de Jong = Netherlands / Ajax
  • Matthijs de Ligt = Netherlands / Ajax
  • Harry Kane = England / Tottenham
  • Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal / Juventus
  • Lionel Messi = Argentina / Barcelona

The voting process

The ten-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019 award – based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive – has been compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.

Fans now have a say and can vote for their personal top three (First choice: 5 points, second choice: 3 points and third choice: 1 point).

The fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.

FIFA's CAF 'takeover' kicks off today with Samoura's '6-month loan'

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st August 2019, 12 AM +02:00
The agreement, according to a joint statement, effectively sees FIFA take over the management of football on the African continent.

Today (August 1) all things being equal is the first day of a management takeover of African football governing body by the global football governing body FIFA.

FIFA in June announced the appointment of General Secretary Senegalese Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa.”

The former United Nations official is expected to stay in the post for a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.

The agreement, according to a joint statement, effectively sees FIFA take over the management of football on the African continent.

‘‘FIFA and CAF will work closely together in order to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent,’‘ read part of the statement.

Under the new arrangement, Samoura, still serving as Secretary General of FIFA, will work with CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and a team of experts on a number of reforms of CAF, amongst others;

  • To oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures,
  • To ensure the efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions;
  • To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF

‘‘As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.’‘

The issue has drawn a fightback as Liberian Football Association president, Musa Bility, threatened to petition the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, over the ‘takeover.’ Bility has since been banned for a decade by FIFA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also slammed the use of the word “colonialism” by persons opposed to the arrangement and claiming that FIFA was ‘colonizing’ CAF with the move.

Embattled CAF president Ahmad had in the run up to the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt been bedeviled by principally a number of corruption allegations.

It led to his brief detention by authorities in France this year. Reports indicate that he is also being investigated by FIFA over allegations that he unduly influenced a CAF decision to to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

READ MORE: CAF president freed without charge after French graft probe

FIFA’s pursuit of a clean image

With FIFA seeking to improve football’s image, the Ahmad controversy has come as major embarrassment to Infantino, who has been claiming a new-look, clean and corruption-free FIFA.

Ahmad, by virtue of his position as leader of African football, is automatically a FIFA vice president.

African football has been rocked not only by the firing of CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy for whistle blowing, but also a walk off in the Champions League final and the alleged assault on a referee by another of CAF’s vice presidents.

