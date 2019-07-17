Hany Ramzy accuses the Egypt squad of being "spiritless"
In fact, Egypt’s Pharaohs were beaten 0-1 by South Africa Bafana Bafana in the round of 16, thus they were eliminated from the tournament which their country hosts.
Egyptian fans were pierced by sorrow and rage after the team’s elimination due to their belief that, being the hosts, they will definitely lift the prestigious trophy this year.
Hany Ramzy has declared that the players were thinking that were "on a trip" and accused them of being "spiritless".
Ramzy said: "After the second game, we said no, this is not the Egyptian team. I had many reservations about the negativity and indifference in the camp. The players are not thinking about the game. they were occupied by many things, especially mobile phones."
He added: "I was very worried about if the players were fully living and feeling the tournament. I met Ahmed el-Mohammadi as the team captain and I told him to control the team and that the players should be tightened because I feel they have come on a trip. And the responsibility it will fall on all our heads."
He concluded that the main reason behind Egypt's exit is a combination of "absence of spirit" ,"absence of patriotism" and " lack of sense of responsibility" on the pitch.
Ramzy heavily criticized Ahmed el-Mohammadi accusing him of not being responsible enough as the team captain.
El-Mohammadi has refused to comment on Ramzy’s accusations claiming that it's a shame on Hany Ramzy to talk about the players and the stuff he worked with in such a way.