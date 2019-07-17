Back

Hany Ramzy accuses the Egypt squad of being "spiritless"

Author: Mayssa Douihech
17th July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Hany-Ramzy
Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy is making headlines for his latest declarations regarding Egypt national team’s underwhelming campaign at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In fact, Egypt’s Pharaohs were beaten 0-1 by South Africa Bafana Bafana in the round of 16, thus they were eliminated from the tournament which their country hosts.

Egyptian fans were pierced by sorrow and rage after the team’s elimination due to their belief that, being the hosts, they will definitely lift the prestigious trophy this year.

Hany Ramzy has declared that the players were thinking that were "on a trip" and accused them of being "spiritless".

Ramzy said: "After the second game, we said no, this is not the Egyptian team. I had many reservations about the negativity and indifference in the camp. The players are not thinking about the game. they were occupied by many things, especially mobile phones."

He added: "I was very worried about if the players were fully living and feeling the tournament. I met Ahmed el-Mohammadi as the team captain and I told him to control the team and that the players should be tightened because I feel they have come on a trip. And the responsibility it will fall on all our heads."

He concluded that the main reason behind Egypt's exit is a combination of "absence of spirit" ,"absence of patriotism" and " lack of sense of responsibility" on the pitch.

Ramzy heavily criticized Ahmed el-Mohammadi accusing him of not being responsible enough as the team captain.

El-Mohammadi has refused to comment on Ramzy’s accusations claiming that it's a shame on Hany Ramzy to talk about the players and the stuff he worked with in such a way.

See also

Hany Ramzy accuses the Egypt squad of being "spiritless"

Author: Mayssa Douihech
17th July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Hany-Ramzy
Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy is making headlines for his latest declarations regarding Egypt national team’s underwhelming campaign at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In fact, Egypt’s Pharaohs were beaten 0-1 by South Africa Bafana Bafana in the round of 16, thus they were eliminated from the tournament which their country hosts.

Egyptian fans were pierced by sorrow and rage after the team’s elimination due to their belief that, being the hosts, they will definitely lift the prestigious trophy this year.

Hany Ramzy has declared that the players were thinking that were "on a trip" and accused them of being "spiritless".

Ramzy said: "After the second game, we said no, this is not the Egyptian team. I had many reservations about the negativity and indifference in the camp. The players are not thinking about the game. they were occupied by many things, especially mobile phones."

He added: "I was very worried about if the players were fully living and feeling the tournament. I met Ahmed el-Mohammadi as the team captain and I told him to control the team and that the players should be tightened because I feel they have come on a trip. And the responsibility it will fall on all our heads."

He concluded that the main reason behind Egypt's exit is a combination of "absence of spirit" ,"absence of patriotism" and " lack of sense of responsibility" on the pitch.

Ramzy heavily criticized Ahmed el-Mohammadi accusing him of not being responsible enough as the team captain.

El-Mohammadi has refused to comment on Ramzy’s accusations claiming that it's a shame on Hany Ramzy to talk about the players and the stuff he worked with in such a way.

See also

A l'origine de "la grande histoire d'amour entre le Esport et Orange"

Author: Anonymous
17th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
A la suite de Yasser Shaker CEO de Orange Egypte, qui a officiellement lancé le tournoi Orange Esport Experience Egypte 2019, Madame Nafissatou Dia, Directrice communication et Sponsoring de OMEA, magnifiera "la grande histoire d'amour entre le Esport et Orange." Ainsi, elle a tenu à souligner qu'Orange y a cru au moment les gens n'y croyaient pas vraiment..., « au moment où il n'y avait peut-être que les passionnés comme vous », interpelle-t-elle les champions de la manette, avant de faire un rappel du processus qui a guidé les premiers pas de Orange dans ce sentier : « Cela fait deux ans maintenant que nous accompagnons le Esport. On a commencé doucement avec la Can 2017 au Gabon. Aujourd'hui, on a complètement labellisé l'expérience. Maintenant, on monte, on gagne, et on aimerait devenir le principal partenaire du Esport sur le continent africain. »   Cette ambition sera également confortée par son collaborateur Issa Sène, Sponsorship Manager de OMEA. « Quand on a commencé à innover avec des initiatives et des idées pour accompagner le sport classique, toutes les marques ont suivi et, toujours dans une logique de nous différencier des concurrents d'investir ce créneau qui est  en train de murir dans la zone, alors qu'il est déjà mature en Europe par exemple. On s'est dit, "pourquoi pas l'Afrique?" et grâce à cette approche, on a organisé un premier tournoi gaming, le premier Esport Experience en marge de la Can de football 2017 au Gabon. Cette expérience nous a conforté dans notre volonté de poursuivre dans cette voie. C'est ce qui nous a poussé à le reconduire ici en Egypte où nous avons une filiale et nous avons mis le paquet parce que notre volonté c'est de montrer que Orange a un engagement total pour le Esport. »

Zamalek reveal the signing of Moroccan Achraf Bencharki

Author: Mayssa Douihech
17th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Achraf-Bencharki
The Egyptian club Al Zamalek have announced the signing of new Moroccan winger Achraf Bencharki for a three-year contract from Saoudi club AlHilal. Bencharki first started his career at Moroccan club MAS Fes, before making a move to Morocco giants Wydad Casablanca in August 2016. During his time with Wydad, the 24-year-old scored eight goals and made seven assists leading the club to winning the CAF Champions League and the title of Moroccan professional league (BOTOLA PRO). Achraf Bencharki has only made one appearance with the Moroccan international team in a game against Ivory Coast in November 2017. Zamalek president Mortada Mansour commented on Bencharki transfer saying: “We got the signing of Bencharki on a three-year deal, and I think Amir and Ahmed Mortada on the effort to complete this big signing,” He added: “We defined negotiations in a secret meeting in Morocco and the player will land in Egypt on Wednesday. Bencharki is a great player, in the time being we are discussing including Hamid Ahadad in the deal or loaning him out to another club.”

Cameroon and Guinea coaches sacked following AFCON 2019 exits

Author: Mayssa Douihech
17th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Paul-Put: Guinea coach
Guinea coach Paul Tut and Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf have been sacked following The Elephants and the Indomitable Lions AFCON 2019 eliminations. The Guinea Football Federation have confirmed the sacking of Head Coach Paul Put, who was appointed in March 2018, for poor results and for ‘creating an atmosphere of mistrust’, according to the federation. In fact, Guinea’s Elephants were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) were beaten 3-0 by finalists Algeria in the first knockout round clash. Antonio Souare, the head of Guinea’s football federation said: “The coach is dismissed. We’re going to talk with him about the terms of his departure. Feguifoot has ended the partnership with Paul Put.” Moreover, Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf was dismissed by Cameroon Football Federation after the Lions’ 3-2 defeat to Nigeria at the AFCON round of 16. In fact, the federation have announced the sacking of the coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert. Before the official announcement of the federation, Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has revealed on state television CRTV that Seedorf would not continue as head coach of Cameroon’s Lions.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria and Tunisia are seeking the bronze medal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
17th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019 - Nigeria
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) grand final will take place on Friday evening,19 July, between Algeria and Senegal while the third place playoff is happening today, Wednesday 17 July, between Tunisia and Nigeria. Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage will take on Nigeria’s Super Eagles at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (21:00 CET). Both sides are looking for the consolation prize after failing to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final. With five of their six games ending in draw and a loss to Senegal in their semi-final tie after an own goal, Tunisian Eagles did not have an exciting run at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt. Nigerian Eagles, on the other hand, have had a successful campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations, winning four games of their six matches and scoring 8 goals in total. However, their loss in the semi-final clash to Algeria’s Fennecs has ended the Super Eagles’ dream of lifting the cup. The third-place playoff game between Tunisian Eagles and Nigerian Eagles is expected to be intense since both sides are seeking the bronze medal. In their previous 18 head-to-heads, Tunisia have won six times compared to five for Nigeria while seven matches ended in a draw. In fact, the two sides have drawn in their last five games consecutively,the most recent of which ended 1-1 in a group stage clash at the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda.

Zimbabwean treks to Cairo for AFCON: Gets final treat plus return air ticket

Author: Mayssa Douihech
17th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
His story was widely reported via social media and some conventional outlets, it turned out that it got the attention of a BBC World Football journalist, Nigerian Osasu Obayiuwana, who intervened on h

“I’m so excited and I feel honoured at the same time that the CAF president actually recognizes me. A lot of thanks to the big men, Mr. Osasu who worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“For the CAF president to promise me a VVIP treatment on the final match day and also to fly me back to Zimbabwe is something awesome and also incredible, thanks to everyone,” these are the words of Alvin Zhakata, a football fan.

Alvin, a fan of the Zimbabwe national side, the Warriors, embarked on a road trip to watch the team play at the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Incidentally he reached Cairo the Zimbabwean team he hoped to watch play live had been eliminated from the competition. They lost two games – the first and third against Egypt and DRC respectively.

The Warriors’ only point at the tournament was in a draw with Uganda but they crashed out at the group stages even as the three other teams progressed to the next round.

His story was widely reported via social media and some conventional outlets, it turned out that it got the attention of a BBC World Football journalist, Nigerian Osasu Obayiuwana, who intervened on his behalf.

Which intervention got the Confederation of African Football, CAF, president to direct that Alvin be given a seat at the July 19 final between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo.

Not just that, his journey back ,to Zimbabwe will be via the aerial route despite coming by road.

The other Cape to Cairo story is of how South African teenagers built a plane with which they flew across the continent to the Egyptian capital. They are scheduled to fly back using a different route.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.