Golden Arrows vs Chippa United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Date: 24. Aug 2019
Kick off time: 15:00 CET
Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium
The two clubs,Golden Arrows and Chippa United, have met each other on 10 occasions before when they drew 6 times.In addition, Arrows came out victorious 3 times while Chippa only registered a single win.
Based on previous results, Golden Arrows are favourites to win, even though this tie can be tricky.
The match will be live on SuperSport and the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN.
The current PSL standings:
Bidvest Wits (6 points)
Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
Polokwane City (6 points)
Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
Cape Town City FC (5 point)
Baroka FC (4 point)
Orlando Pirates (4 points)
Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
SuperSport United (3 points)
Golden Arrows (3 points)
Chippa United (2 point)
Highlands Park (1 points)
Maritzburg United (1 points)
Stellenbosch (1 point)
AmaZulu FC (1 points)
Black Leopards (0 points)