Ghana’s Kwame Bonsu set to join Esperance Sportive Du Tunis
Negotiations between the two sides are at an advanced stage and a deal might be reached in the upcoming days, according to Otec FM.
In fact, the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko George Amoako has revealed that the 24-year old Kwame Bonsu might not be in the squad for the coming season 2019/2020.
The player is believed to replace midfielder Franck Kom who left Esperance for the Qatari club Al Rayan SC.
Bonsu has captured the attention of Tunisian club after an impressive run with the Porcupine Warriors (Asante Kotoko SC) at the CAF Confederation Cup and he also helped the club to win the Normalization Committee Tier one cup.
Following his key role in the team spectacular campaign during CAF Confederation Cup, the midfielder was called up to the Ghanian national team for the first time.
Before playing for Asante Kotoko SC, the midfielder had played for Swedish clubs FC Rosengard, Mjallby AIF and Gefle IF.