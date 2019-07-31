Back

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng joins Fiorentina

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kevin-Prince Boateng
Ghana international forward Kevin Prince Boateng has signed a two-year deal with Italian side Fiorentina  after passing his medicals on Wednesday.

The centre-forward recently returned to Sassuolo from a loan spell at Spanish side FC Barcelona,where he made 4 appearances.

Despite Interest from former club Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Turkish side Besiktas and Parma, Boateng seems to have spurned their advances with reports revealing that he has chosen Fiorentina due to personal reasons.

the 32-year-old has arrived this morning to Florence to finalize a €1m transfer from his club Sassuolo, which he joined as a free agent from Frankfurt in the summer of 2018, to Fiorentina.

In his 2018/2019 season with Sassuolo, Boateng has participated in 19 games, scoring 5 goals and making one assist.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward has revealed his appreciation for the efforts his new club has made to bring him in.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” Kevin Prince Boateng told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age,” he added.

It remains to be seen if the player will participate in his new club's next game against Livourne this weekend.

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng joins Fiorentina

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kevin-Prince Boateng
Ghana international forward Kevin Prince Boateng has signed a two-year deal with Italian side Fiorentina  after passing his medicals on Wednesday.

The centre-forward recently returned to Sassuolo from a loan spell at Spanish side FC Barcelona,where he made 4 appearances.

Despite Interest from former club Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Turkish side Besiktas and Parma, Boateng seems to have spurned their advances with reports revealing that he has chosen Fiorentina due to personal reasons.

the 32-year-old has arrived this morning to Florence to finalize a €1m transfer from his club Sassuolo, which he joined as a free agent from Frankfurt in the summer of 2018, to Fiorentina.

In his 2018/2019 season with Sassuolo, Boateng has participated in 19 games, scoring 5 goals and making one assist.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward has revealed his appreciation for the efforts his new club has made to bring him in.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” Kevin Prince Boateng told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age,” he added.

It remains to be seen if the player will participate in his new club's next game against Livourne this weekend.

Orlando Pirates confirm Khuzwayo’s forced retirement at 29

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Brilliant-Khuzwayo-Orlando-Pirates
Orlando Pirates have announced that goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is forced to retire at the age of 29 due to a career-ending injury. In fact, Pirates have recently revealed their 2019/2020 season squad in addition to their jersey numbers with no mention of Khuzwayo. It was clear that the goalkeeper’s time with Orlando Pirates is over. Unfortunately, his whole carrer is has now ended. A statement on the Buccaneers’ official website reads as follows: “In a sad turn of events for a goalkeeper that lived for the game, Brilliant Khuzwayo is forced into early retirement by an injury that was corroborated by independent medical reports. Brilliant Khuzwayo is living proof that ‘once a Pirate, always a Pirate’. He first played for Orlando Pirates as part of development academy. His promise was as brilliant as his name. It was clear then that he was destined for a top flight career. His return to play for the senior team was therefore not a coincidence. That is until he was plagued by a recurring injury that has ultimately cut his career short.” Speaking on his injury, Khuzwayo said: “It was a great feeling to come back to the club, unfortunately due to my ankle, I was unable to fulfil my dream. I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do however due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists it was said that I wouldn’t be able to play at an elite level.”

Is Odion Ighalo back with Super Eagles after retirement?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Nigeria
Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has declared that he retired from the national team following Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations exit. In fact, Nigeria were beaten 1-2 at the hands of AFCON 2019 champions Algeria at the tournament semi-final game. Super Eagles ended in the third place at the tournament after beating Tunisia in the battle for the bronze medal. Ighalo, who ended as top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with five goals, has decided to retire from the Nigerian national team. Over four years with his team, he has scored 16 goals in 35 appearances. "You always dream of playing for Nigeria as a boy and luckily I managed to do it from the under 20s to the senior side," said the striker. "But you only need to take the time to reflect and tell yourself the truth, even though it was the hardest decision to make in my life as footballer, I think it is the right one." However, fans are left guessing whether the player has made a U-turn on his international retirement after he tweeted his photos in Super Eagles colours with the caption "Coming back stronger" Indeed, fans are now confused and demanding for a clarification from Ighalo on what the tweet really means.

Juventus and Manchester United reportedly agree on Dybala swap deal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Paulo Dybala
It has been reported that the Italian side Juventus have agreed on a swap deal with Premier League side Manchester United for Paulo Dybala in exchange of Romelu Lukaku. The deal, reportedly, will see Man United pay between €15-20 million for Dybala who is valued at €100 million. Dybala has made 182 appearances with the club since his arrival, contributing to 108 goals and winning nine trophies with the Old Lady. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man United manager did not reveal whether the reports are true or not, but declared that the club are working really hard to add new players before the summer transfer window closes on August 8. “I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players,” said the manager. He added: “But of course, we’re working on one or two cases, as I’ve said before. There’s another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully, we can announce a fresh face or two.” On the other hand, Juve vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Dybala is leaving the Bianconeri. "There are some proposals (for Dybala), there is some interest, but we wait for concrete action so we can then decide calmly," said Nedved, according to Football London. He added:” "Obviously, with the transfer market open, we're trying to reinforce the squad, “I won't get into details and I don't want to talk about individuals, but let's say we are working on it."

Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Ajax defender

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Yagan-Sasman(Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
New signing has been announced at Naturena,ahead of the new 2019/2020 season. Kaizer Chiefs have revealed their signing of defender Yagan Sasman. The new signing has been announced through the club's official Twitter account. Sasman, who was playing for Ajax Cape Town since 2014, is now the fifth signing of Kaizer Chiefs in this transfer window. The 23-year-old has started playing in the Absa Premiership in April 2017, participating in a total of 16 games. In fact, it has been reported that Sasman has joined the Chiefs in their pre-season trainings on the 10th of July,as Ernst Middendorp assessed him as a new possible signing. The new defender could either compete with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Happy Mashiane or slot in as a left-winger, depending on how Middendorp shapes the squad. It is left to be seen if the now former Ajax defender, who arrived at Naturena as a free agent, will make an appearance in Chiefs ‘game this weekend against Highlands Park. The match will be played on Sunday at 15:00(Local time). The new signing has been announced through the club's official Twitter account.

Caster Semenya out of athletics world championships following ruling

Author: Mayssa Douihech
31st July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the World Championships in September…

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the World Championships in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted the IAAF’s testosterone regulations imposed on her, a spokesman for the athlete said on Tuesday (July 30).

Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport’s governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

These say that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can race in distances from 400m to a mile only if they take medication to reach a reduced testosterone level.

The IAAF has yet to respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The South African had been given a reprieve last month by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which temporarily lifted the IAAF’s regulations from her until the final outcome of her appeal.

Semenya ran the quickest ever 800-metres on United States soil at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on June 30 in a time of 1:55.70.

She told reporters afterwards that she would not compete at the World Championships in Doha if barred from running her preferred distance, having earlier hinted she could enter longer races in the future that are not covered by the regulations.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.