Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng joins Fiorentina
The centre-forward recently returned to Sassuolo from a loan spell at Spanish side FC Barcelona,where he made 4 appearances.
Despite Interest from former club Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Turkish side Besiktas and Parma, Boateng seems to have spurned their advances with reports revealing that he has chosen Fiorentina due to personal reasons.
the 32-year-old has arrived this morning to Florence to finalize a €1m transfer from his club Sassuolo, which he joined as a free agent from Frankfurt in the summer of 2018, to Fiorentina.
In his 2018/2019 season with Sassuolo, Boateng has participated in 19 games, scoring 5 goals and making one assist.
The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward has revealed his appreciation for the efforts his new club has made to bring him in.
“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” Kevin Prince Boateng told Firenze Viola.
“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.
“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age,” he added.
It remains to be seen if the player will participate in his new club's next game against Livourne this weekend.