German giants FC Bayern opens football academy in Ethiopia - first in Africa

Author: Euronews
17th April 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Despite being the first such facility in Africa, FC Bayern has such facilities in the USA, China, Thailand, Japan and Singapore. Ethiopia becomes the sixth country where FC Bayern has established a Fo

German and European football giants, FC Bayern have announced the opening of a new FC Bayern Football School at a media conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.



The partnership with the national football body, the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) includes an ongoing exchange of experience plus the regular presence of youth coaches from FC Bayern to train local players and coaches in Addis Ababa.



Jörg Wacker, FC Bayern executive board member for Internationalisation and Strategy, and FCB Brand ambassador Giovane Elber accompanied the official delegation of the Bavarian Minister President Dr. Markus Söder, who is currently visiting Ethiopia.



His duties include opening an Africa Office in the city of Addis Ababa with its population of 4.4 million. As part of an FC Bayern under 17 tournament, Wacker signed an agreement at the Yidnekachew Tessema Stadium Addis Ababa.



That was followed by a symbolic kick-off of the “FC BAYERN FOOTBALL SCHOOL ADDIS ABABA” in the presence of the Bavarian Minister President plus representatives of the national football federation and the Ministry of Sport.



Minister President Dr. Markus Söder said: “FC Bayern is one of Bavaria’s biggest attractions. Now, the FC Bayern Football School in Addis Ababa brings together Bavarian expertise in football with a sports-mad nation. That is a good basis for a promising partnership.”



“With the FC Bayern Football School in Addis Ababa we are opening our first football school of this type in Africa,” said Jörg Wacker. “This gives us the opportunity to bring our fans in Africa even closer to FC Bayern and, with the help of our expertise, make an important contribution to the development of football in Ethiopia.”



Following on from USA, China, Thailand, Japan and Singapore, Ethiopia is the sixth country where FC Bayern has established a Football School.

Copyright -Euronews

Egypt official accuses CAF president of corruption and abuse of office

Author: Euronews
16th April 2019, 3 AM +02:00
A senior official, Amr Fahmy, who levelled the allegations against the president was fired after he accused his boss of bribes and misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to officials an

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Ahmad Ahmad has been accused of corruption and abuse of office, in what could potentially be the latest scandal to rock the football world.

A senior official, Amr Fahmy, who levelled the allegations against the president was fired after he accused his boss of bribes and misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to officials and an internal document.

What is Ahmad accused of?

The document, sent on March 31 by Egypt’s Fahmy to a FIFA body that investigates alleged ethics breaches and seen by Reuters, accuses Ahmad of ordering his secretary-general to pay $20,000 bribes into accounts of African football association presidents.

They included Cape Verde and Tanzania.

The document also accused Ahmad of costing CAF an extra $830,000 by ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel.

Furthermore, it accuses him of harassing four female CAF staff, whom it did not name; violating statutes to increase Moroccan representation within the organisation; and over-spending more than $400,000 of CAF money on cars in Egypt and Madagascar, where a satellite office has been set up for him.

Fahmy is fired

Senior CAF officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Fahmy was fired after compiling the document with the allegations against Ahmad, from Madagascar, who took the top African soccer post two years ago.

CAF confirmed to Reuters that Fahmy lost his job at an executive committee meeting in Cairo on Thursday, prior to the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

It declined to give more details about the reason for his dismissal.

“There’s no explanation. It’s the Executive Committee decision,” communications director Nathalie Rabe said in an email exchange with Reuters on Sunday.

Fahmy was replaced by Mouad Hajji, from Morocco.

Ahmad, who is also a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations against him.

Requests for comment to the football presidents and authorities of Cape Verde and Tanzania, and to Tactical Steel in France, were also not immediately answered.

Tainted sport

The allegations against Ahmad follow a string of scandals related to FIFA’s practices in Latin America and Asia in recent years, which have led to the indictment and jailing of numerous senior football administrators.

The corruption scandals first broke in 2015.

The CAF case is potentially problematic for FIFA president Gianni Infantino – set to be re-elected unopposed in June for a four-year term – as Ahmad is one of his deputies.

FIFA declined comment.

“The Ethics Committee does not comment on potential ongoing proceedings nor on whether or not investigations are underway into alleged ethics cases,” a spokesperson said.

Ahmad, 59, served as Minister of Fisheries in Madagascar and in the country’s senate before a quick rise to the CAF presidency. His accuser Fahmy, 35, was appointed as general secretary in late 2017, keeping up a family tradition that stretches across three generations.

REUTERS

AFCON 2019: Six pools, four teams per pool

Author: Euronews
15th April 2019, 4 PM +02:00
AFCON 2019: Six pools, four teams per pool

The draws of the 2019 edition of Africa’s most prestigious football competition are now known with old regional rivalry and revenge opportunities characterizing several polls.
.
Champions league cup holders Esperance comfortably picked their tickets alongside TP Mazembe, Sundowns and Wydad, setting up a teeth rattling semi finals.

Host nation Tanzania lost their opener against Nigeria in a 5-4 thriller as the competition promises it’s own fair share of excitement, we shall be speaking with a reporter in Dar el Salaam.

Incredible: Tiger Woods wins 5th Masters title in 11 years

Author: Euronews
15th April 2019, 11 AM +02:00
President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama also congratulated Tiger Woods on his over $2 million feat.

An incredible come back for Tiger Woods. The golf champion impressed the world on Sunday by winning his fifth Masters title at Augusta National.

It’s his first major in 11 years. At 43 years old Woods had four back surgeries amidst his personal crises and a widely publicized marital dispute in 2009.

“ Well you know, I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple years ago, I could barely walk, I couldn’t sit, couldn’t lay down, I really couldn’t do much of anything. Luckily i had the procedure on my back, which gave me a chance at, you know, having a normal life but then all of a sudden I realized I could actually swing a golf club again and I felt if I could somehow piece this together that I still had the hands to do it, the body’s not the same as it was a long time ago, but I still have good hands, so that certainly has helped and I’ve pieced it together, and next thing you know I’m, if you look at it my first 14 wins, majors, I always had the lead in every one of them, or tied for the lead, to have the opportunity to come back like this…it is probably one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had for sure because of it “, Woods said.

World leaders and some of the most decorated sports personalities flooded social media on Sunday with congratulatory messages.

President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama also congratulated Tiger Woods on his over $2 million feat.

Color Run reaches Egypt

Author: Euronews
15th April 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The Color Run is an initiative founded in 2011, with the aim of « bringing people together and making the world a happier and healthier place ».

The international marathon, Color Run was held in Egypt on Saturday as thousands of runners were showered with bright colors.

The marathon was a first for the north African nation.

“ Today, our role is to spray paint on people. It is a powder paint, basically. We are spraying in the green zone, which is zone three. There are four zones. Each zone has a different colour. People come running and we are supposed to spray the paint on them as they come through “, Ismail, a volunteer said.

Dubbed, “Happiest 5K on the Planet”, the event took place at the outskirts of the Giza governorate.

The runners also enjoyed a group workout session before they hit the start line.

Egypt-based Onika Jones, a British citizen who joined the race with her husband and two daughters, said he was proud of her five-year old taking her third 5K run.

“ I’m hot, but it is enough for what is going around. I’m here with my two daughters and my husband. I’m a big believer in leading by example as a parent. So, whenever I get the opportunity to get silly and mucky and dirty and tired and hot and all this, I’m on it’‘. I’m really proud of my five-year old; she is running her third 5K today. The only thing she is not happy about is that she does not like any of the colours. So far, we have not come across purple so I’m just putting it out there, Color Run ‘’, a participant, Onika Jones said.

Organizer said about 4,000 people of all ages joined the colorful running event.

The Color Run is an initiative founded in 2011, with the aim of “bringing people together and making the world a happier and healthier place”, according to project’s official website.

It organized 1,000 similar events in 40 countries worldwide, entertaining nearly 7 million participants, according to the website.

Reuters

Ethiopian athletes make golden outing at 2019 Paris marathon

Author: Euronews
15th April 2019, 5 AM +02:00
The annual Paris Marathon (Marathon de Paris) is run over a distance of 42,195 km. It is one of the prestigious marathons across Europe and other global cities.

Ethiopian runners dominated the just-ended 2019 edition of the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon. This year’s marked the 43rd in the marathon’s history.

Abrha Milaw, 30, won the men’s race in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 5 seconds whiles compatriot Gelete Burka won the women’s event in 2 hours 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

The event took place over the weekend with thousands turning up for the contest which has usually been won by African athletes. The official number of participants stood at 49,155 according to organizers.

A 100% golden Ethiopian podium came at the expense of their Kenya competitors. In the men’s event, the two-time defending champion in Paris, Kenyan Paul Lonyangata only finished third behind a second-placed Ethiopian.

Reactions after winning:

Gelete Burka: “I’m delighted to add my name to the list of winners of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris. I suffered in the bitter cold this morning, but I managed to focus on my goal and on getting this victory I wanted so badly.”

Abrha Milaw: “It was a complicated race with a strong field. I was able to stick to my plan. I stayed with the favourites and then went for it with every ounce of energy I had left.”

The annual Paris Marathon (Marathon de Paris) is run over a distance of 42,195 km. It is one of the prestigious marathons across Europe and other global cities.

It is now one of the biggest marathons in the world, as much for the size of its field as the performances of its runners. Nearly 145 nationalities and 55,000 runners come to tackle the most fabled long-distance discipline in athletics.

It is usually run in April, across Paris, going past major routes including the Champs Elysées, the Bois de Vincennes and Boulogne, offering a backdrop, with spectacular views and landmarks all along the route.

