Full AFCON 2019 draw: Egypt vs. Zimbabwe in opening game

A draw in front of a historic African location

The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is all set to conduct the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

The event is taking place in front of the Great Pyramids in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. A number of African football legends are in town to grace the event.

It is a historic draw in its own right being the first time that twenty-four teams are going to compete and in a competition taking place mid-year, away from the traditional January – February.

Our LIVE coverage brings you all the big occurrences as it happens. Whiles taking you back into some African football history facts.



Egypt and AFCON hosting history

CAF president’s speech

AFCON 2019 Quick Facts

LIVE video coverage from CAF

Stage is set, guests arrive



Who will conduct the draw?



AFCON 2019: Draw procedure finalized, Pots revealed

African legends attending the draw



THE FINAL DRAW

GROUP A

EGYPT – DR CONGO – UGANDA – ZIMBABWE

GROUP B



NIGERIA – GUINEA – MADAGASCAR – BURUNDI

GROUP C



SENEGAL – ALGERIA – KENYA – TANZANIA

GROUP D



MOROCCO – IVORY COAST – SOUTH AFRICA – NAMIBIA

GROUP E



TUNISIA – MALI – MAURITANIA – ANGOLA

GROUP F



CAMEROON – GHANA – BENIN – GUINEA BISSAU

FINAL DRAW FOR EGYPT 2019 AFCON ???⚽️? pic.twitter.com/xu6i344u9O — africanews (@africanews) April 12, 2019

? Friday June 21



⚽️ Egypt ? Zimbabwe



? Cairo



? #AFCON2019







The first fixture is set ? pic.twitter.com/JKtSHqtTGX — Goal (@goal) April 12, 2019

Egypt’s AFCON hosting history

Egypt beat South Africa to replace Cameroon as AFCON 2019 hosts. This will be the fifth time the country is hosting the tournament.

The last they organized was in 2006 when they won the trophy on home soil. They’d go on to defend the trophy in 2008 in Ghana and win it again in 2010 in Angola – their seventh title.

The four other editions were in 1959, 1974, 1986, and 2006. The 2019 edition will be seeing the participation of 24 teams for the first time in its history.

Egypt's AFCON hosting record: FACTS



1 – Egypt is hosting it for fifth time.



2 – Last time they hosted was in 2006 – they won it.



3 – The four previous hosting years: 1959, 1974, 1986, and 2006.



4 – Egypt beat South Africa to replace Cameroon as AFCON 2019 hosts. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/gpXT19sne7 — Alfa Shaban (@AlfaAfrican) April 12, 2019

Message from president Al-Sisi



The president sends warm congratulations to all guests present.



Touts the cultural and historic hospitality of the Egyptian people.



Pledges that all is been done to secure a memorable tournament in a historic country.



Assures that all Egyptians are on board to welcome Africa and the world.



Rallies for unity with the game and ensures all a pleasant stay.



The president was represented by his Prime Minister. In 2016, Gabon President Ali Bongo was present as well as his PM

PHOTOS: Colour and Culture – Egypt to the world



???? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/QW3HvmqPkO — africanews (@africanews) April 12, 2019

Highlights from speech of CAF president



Spoke about pride of presiding over CAF at this time in its history.

Praised three presidents Paul Biya (Cameroon) Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast and Alpha Conde of Guinea for understanding the arrangement of the next three AFCON s.

Thanks Egypt president Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi and the host country for hospitality.



Congratulated all guests present and the qualifying countries.



Quick facts



Cameroon is the only Central African country in the tournament.



West Africa has the largest number of teams – Nine.



North and East Africa have four teams representing them.



Southern Africa has six representatives.



This is the first draw for President Ahmad Ahmad. As at October 2016 Hayatou was president at the draw for Gabon 2017.



DEPTH

Sub-regional breakdown: ⚽️?



North Africa: 4



West Africa: 9



East Africa: 4



Central Africa: 1= Cameroon – defending Champions



Southern Africa: 6







24 teams



First-timers: Burundi, Madagascar, Mauritania



24 teams

First-timers: Burundi, Madagascar, Mauritania

Date: June 21 – July 19

LIVE video coverage from CAF

Who will conduct the draw?

The fate of several teams that will be hoping for a favorable draw will lie in the hands of mother luck, who on this occasion will be represented by Ivorian legend Yaya Toure, Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan, Morocco legend and current assistant coach, Mustapha Hadji and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf.

CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

AFCON 2019 draw

The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is all set to conduct the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

CAF said its Executive Committee at a meeting on Thursday, 11 April 2019, in Cairo, Egypt approved the draw procedure for the tournament slated for Egypt later this year.

The procedure was proposed by the Organising Committee at its meeting 24-hours earlier. The draw takes place in Egypt on Friday evening.

The pots and seedings of the 24 qualified teams were decided based on the latest FIFA World rankings (released 4 April 2019), which is globally accepted and portrays a true reflection of the state of the qualified teams.

AFCON 2019: Draw Procedure finalized, Pots revealed

POT 1



EGYPT, CAMEROON, SENEGAL, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, MOROCCO

POT 2



DR CONGO, GHANA, MALI, COTE D’IVOIRE, GUINEA, ALGERIA

POT 3



SOUTH AFRICA, UGANDA, BENIN, MAURITANIA, MADAGASCAR, KENYA

POT 4



ZIMBABWE, NAMIBIA, GUINEA BISSAU, ANGOLA, TANZANIA, BURUNDI

Egypt is pooled in Pot 1 because of their status as hosts of the competition whiles Cameroon is also in the same pot by virtue of being the defending champions.

Only Egypt’s slot is known because they are the first team in what will become Group A.

Stage is set, guests arrive

With a little over an hour left to the main event of the day, guests have started arriving at the venue.

From a legend to a coach ? Aliou Cissé has been doing his magic with ?? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YeaadG1zsp — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

The trio Javier Aguirre, Hani Ramzy and Ahmed Nagi are here for #TotalAFCON2019 draw ? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/MGpD7CGFkt — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

Beautiful venue

Several football enthusiasts have been marveling at the beauty of the Sphinx and the pyramids, which will play host to the draw.

And this is how the #AFCON2019 draw in Giza venue will look like at night! Beautiful. Magnificent. ??







Never a single shade of doubt that Misr will host a grand event. ???? pic.twitter.com/NCvuBnPPFe — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) 5 avril 2019

African legends attending the draw

The one and only Rigobert Song will be



attending tomorrow's draw! ???#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Ar7UBH7knA — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 11, 2019

The four times winner ????



Ahmed Hassan is joining us tomorrow in the draw! ? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3dRZwaPXr0 — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 11, 2019

Apparently, some of you guessed right ?



We are so excited to have Côte d'Ivoire's legend Yaya Touré this Friday! ?? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uhYK483Ueg — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2019

YES! He is the wonder-Moroccan Mustapha Hadji.



Can't wait to see him once again in the draw! ?#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/MoCsW0soZo — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2019

? Only a few guessed it right! The Nigerian Legend Emmanuel Amunike and the current Tanzanian coach will be attending the draw next Friday. ???#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/AZLMIvAKJ5 — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 9, 2019