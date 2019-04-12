Back

Full AFCON 2019 draw: Egypt vs. Zimbabwe in opening game

Author: Euronews
12th April 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Africa’s football governing body is conducting the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019). Several high profile guests, including Africa’s football legends, coaches of participating tea

A draw in front of a historic African location



The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is all set to conduct the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.



The event is taking place in front of the Great Pyramids in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. A number of African football legends are in town to grace the event.



It is a historic draw in its own right being the first time that twenty-four teams are going to compete and in a competition taking place mid-year, away from the traditional January – February.



Our LIVE coverage brings you all the big occurrences as it happens. Whiles taking you back into some African football history facts. The following areas are covered as you scroll down.




  • Final draw

  • Egypt and AFCON hosting history

  • Speech from Egyptian president

  • CAF president’s speech

  • AFCON 2019 Quick Facts

  • LIVE video coverage from CAF

  • Stage is set, guests arrive

  • Who will conduct the draw?

  • AFCON 2019: Draw procedure finalized, Pots revealed

  • African legends attending the draw



THE FINAL DRAW



GROUP A
EGYPT – DR CONGOUGANDAZIMBABWE



GROUP B

NIGERIAGUINEAMADAGASCARBURUNDI



GROUP C

SENEGALALGERIAKENYATANZANIA



GROUP D

MOROCCOIVORY COASTSOUTH AFRICANAMIBIA



GROUP E

TUNISIAMALIMAURITANIAANGOLA



GROUP F

CAMEROONGHANABENINGUINEA BISSAU









Egypt’s AFCON hosting history



Egypt beat South Africa to replace Cameroon as AFCON 2019 hosts. This will be the fifth time the country is hosting the tournament.



The last they organized was in 2006 when they won the trophy on home soil. They’d go on to defend the trophy in 2008 in Ghana and win it again in 2010 in Angola – their seventh title.



The four other editions were in 1959, 1974, 1986, and 2006. The 2019 edition will be seeing the participation of 24 teams for the first time in its history.






Message from president Al-Sisi




  • The president sends warm congratulations to all guests present.

  • Touts the cultural and historic hospitality of the Egyptian people.

  • Pledges that all is been done to secure a memorable tournament in a historic country.

  • Assures that all Egyptians are on board to welcome Africa and the world.

  • Rallies for unity with the game and ensures all a pleasant stay.



The president was represented by his Prime Minister. In 2016, Gabon President Ali Bongo was present as well as his PM






Highlights from speech of CAF president




  • Spoke about pride of presiding over CAF at this time in its history.

  • Praised three presidents Paul Biya (Cameroon) Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast and Alpha Conde of Guinea for understanding the arrangement of the next three AFCONs.

  • Thanks Egypt president Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi and the host country for hospitality.

  • Congratulated all guests present and the qualifying countries.





Quick facts




  • Cameroon is the only Central African country in the tournament.

  • West Africa has the largest number of teams – Nine.

  • North and East Africa have four teams representing them.

  • Southern Africa has six representatives.

  • This is the first draw for President Ahmad Ahmad. As at October 2016 Hayatou was president at the draw for Gabon 2017.



IN DEPTH: Profiling the 24 teams that qualified




LIVE video coverage from CAF





Who will conduct the draw?



The fate of several teams that will be hoping for a favorable draw will lie in the hands of mother luck, who on this occasion will be represented by Ivorian legend Yaya Toure, Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan, Morocco legend and current assistant coach, Mustapha Hadji and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf.



CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.



AFCON 2019 draw



The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is all set to conduct the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.



CAF said its Executive Committee at a meeting on Thursday, 11 April 2019, in Cairo, Egypt approved the draw procedure for the tournament slated for Egypt later this year.



The procedure was proposed by the Organising Committee at its meeting 24-hours earlier. The draw takes place in Egypt on Friday evening.



The pots and seedings of the 24 qualified teams were decided based on the latest FIFA World rankings (released 4 April 2019), which is globally accepted and portrays a true reflection of the state of the qualified teams.



AFCON 2019: Draw Procedure finalized, Pots revealed



POT 1

EGYPT, CAMEROON, SENEGAL, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, MOROCCO



POT 2

DR CONGO, GHANA, MALI, COTE D’IVOIRE, GUINEA, ALGERIA



POT 3

SOUTH AFRICA, UGANDA, BENIN, MAURITANIA, MADAGASCAR, KENYA



POT 4

ZIMBABWE, NAMIBIA, GUINEA BISSAU, ANGOLA, TANZANIA, BURUNDI



Egypt is pooled in Pot 1 because of their status as hosts of the competition whiles Cameroon is also in the same pot by virtue of being the defending champions.



Only Egypt’s slot is known because they are the first team in what will become Group A.



Stage is set, guests arrive



With a little over an hour left to the main event of the day, guests have started arriving at the venue.





















Beautiful venue



Several football enthusiasts have been marveling at the beauty of the Sphinx and the pyramids, which will play host to the draw.









African legends attending the draw



















