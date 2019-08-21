Franck Ribery joins Serie A side Fiorentina on two-year deal

Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena
was pleased with his team's performance on Tuesday evening in their tie against AmaZulu FC.
After three successive defeats, last one being a loss to Highlands Park in the MTN8 clash last weekend, Pirates managed to draw 0-0 against AmaZulu.
Mokwena expressed his satisfaction with the Buccaneers ‘performance on the pitch.
“A lot of positives, we stuck to the game plan, I said before the match that we are looking for balance and we were more balanced,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV
.
“A lot more tactical discipline, we controlled the ball for most parts of the game, we also controlled the space. We tried to find the balance between the two because we’ve had major problems with that,”
“But positive, a point away from home, a clean-sheet which is important because we have conceded far too many goals over the last couple of matches. So, there are a lot more positives than negatives. A lot more stabilisation and we move on,” He added
“We can be proud of these ones, Orlando Pirates is not just rich in terms of the quality we possess, but look at the character, the amount of fight they put in. The courage, the never-say-die attitude. It’s unbelievable,"
"We are so proud of these players, when the Buccaneers watch such a spirited performance, especially because it’s so easy to give up after such difficult results and in a difficult moment," he concluded.