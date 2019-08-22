Back

Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Former Ghana international player Junior Agogo has passed away at the age of 40, however the reason behind his death has not been revealed yet.

In fact, the striker suffered a stroke back in 2015, but he got better later on.

Junior Agogo played for Ghana’s Black Stars between 2006 and 2009, scoring 12 goals in 12 appearances.

The forward played for several clubs across different leagues including: Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes in the United States; Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in England;and Zamalek in Egypt.

“Just heard the news that one of my first clients ever Junior Agogo has passed away. Still can’t believe it. One of my proudest moments in football is seeing him smash the AFCON in Ghana,” his former agent Saif Rubie tweeted on Thursday.





PSL announce MTN8 Semi-final dates,venues and kick off time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -MTN8
The Premier Soccer League PSL announced the fixtures and match details for the MTN8 semifinals on Wednesday. A statement by the PSL reads as follows: “Polokwane City will kick-off proceedings on Saturday, August 31, 2019 when they host Highlands Park at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium." "On Sunday, September 1, 2019, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in their first leg encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Both fixtures will kick off at 15:00." "On Tuesday evening, Highlands Park will welcome Polokwane City to Makhulong Stadium in a clash which will result in one of the two sides reaching the MTN8 final for the first time in their history. Kick-off is at 19:30,” “The following evening on September 18, Mamelodi Sundowns will play host to SuperSport United in the second instalment of the #MTN8 Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30." MTN 8 Semi-finals fixtures: 
  • 31 August 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Polokwane City vs Highlands Park FC from the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
  • 1 September 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Supersport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
  • 17 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Highlands Park FC vs Polokwane City from Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.
  • 18 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville.

Raheem Sterling "I left Liverpool to win Titles"

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling has revealed that he is taking strength from his mother, who has battled for years to raise him and his brothers, especially after his father passed away. The English international said in an interview with Arabi Post that he left Liverpool for Manchester City to win titles including the Premier League, the trophy that the Reds have not lifted in 29 years. "When I turned 21, I dreamed of winning the Premier League title, and since I did not manage to do it with Liverpool, I decided to change clubs. People judge players based on the goals they score and the assists they make.They only remember titles won and goals scored, that's why I did not hesitate to join the Citizens. " His failure at the Fifa World Cup in Russia with the English national team was a motivation for him. "In Russia, I wanted to do better.I felt that I did not give my best, so when I returned from Liverpool, I decided to double my efforts and elevate myself to a new level to be competitive in front of goal."He said. Raheem Sterling also spoke about racism as well as his charity actions towards deprived children. He concluded his interview by praising Riyad Mahrez, the Algerian star.

Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller joins Cleveland Browns

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Cleveland Browns via Twitter
Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of ex-Ohio State star and wide receiver Braxton Miller on Wednesday. In his NFL career, the footballer has made 21 appearances with nine starts. He had 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Miller has expressed his happiness and excitement now that he has joined the Browns: “I can feel the vibe and the good energy around the facility,” Miller said. “It was a warm welcome for sure. Everybody’s happy.” The Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said: «For him to carry that on his shoulders during that time, I was very blessed to be a part of that,” “To see how he came through the fire, per say, and still be the man that he is, I mean, that’s one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen as an individual.” He added.

Ex-Liverpool and West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge signs for new club

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Following his Anfield release, Ex-Liverpool and West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge joined the Turkish side Trabzonspor. The free agent has signed a three-year contract following his release by Liverpool this summer. In fact, the 29-year old joined Liverpool back in 2013 and in 2018, he was loaned to West Brom in a loan fee of 2,30 Mill. € Sturridge started his career at Aston Villa at youth level before playing with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and England.
The Turkish club Trabzonspor finished in the 4th place in Super Lig last season 2018/2019 and were qualified for the Europa League qualifying round.
 

PSL fixtures and current standings-All upcoming August matches

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Absa Premiership
The South African league has kicked off on on the 3rd of August 2019. Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2019/2020 PSL fixtures about a month ago including some important cup competition dates. Here are the upcoming PSL fixtures :
  • 24 August 2019
15:00 Black Leopards vs Highlands Park 15:00 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United 18:00 Kaizer Chiefs SuperSport United
  • 25 August 2019
15:00 Baroka FC vs Bloemfontein Celtic 15:00 Stellenbosch FC vs Maritzburg United
  • 27 August 2019
19:30 Highlands Park vs AmaZulu FC 19:30 Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
  • 28 August 2019
19:03 Baroka FC vs SuperSport United 19:30 Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns 19:30 Bidvest Wits vs Stellenbosch FC 19:30 Maritzburg United vs Black Leopards 19:30 Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows 19:30 Chippa United vs Polokwane City The current PSL standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (6 points)
  2. Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
  3. Polokwane City (6 points)
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
  5. Cape Town City FC (5 point)
  6. Baroka FC (4 point)
  7. Orlando Pirates (4 points)
  8. Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
  9. SuperSport United (3 points)
  10. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  11. Chippa United (2 point)
  12. Highlands Park (1 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (1 points)
  14. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  15. AmaZulu FC (1 points)
  16. Black Leopards (0 points)
