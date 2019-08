Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Manchester City strikerhas revealed that he is taking strength from his mother, who has battled for years to raise him and his brothers, especially after his father passed away. The English international said in an interview with Arabi Post that he left Liverpool for Manchester City to win titles including the Premier League, the trophy that the Reds have not lifted in 29 years. "When I turned 21, I dreamed of winning the Premier League title, and since I did not manage to do it with Liverpool, I decided to change clubs. People judge players based on the goals they score and the assists they make.They only remember titles won and goals scored, that's why I did not hesitate to join the Citizens. " His failure at the Fifa World Cup in Russia with the English national team was a motivation for him. "In Russia, I wanted to do better.I felt that I did not give my best, so when I returned from Liverpool, I decided to double my efforts and elevate myself to a new level to be competitive in front of goal."He said. Raheem Sterling also spoke about racism as well as his charity actions towards deprived children. He concluded his interview by praising Riyad Mahrez, the Algerian star.