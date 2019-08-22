Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo dies aged 40



Just heard the news that one of my first clients ever Junior Agogo has passed away. Still can't believe it. One of my proudest moments in football is seeing him smash the AFCON in Ghana 😢😢😢 #rip #ghana

— Saif Rubie (@saifpr) August 22, 2019



Repose en paix #RIP 🙏 Junior Agogo

Sincere condolences pic.twitter.com/J9wzLQTPZ7

— Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) August 22, 2019



Junior scored one of the best goals I’ve ever seen live.



87th min v Torquay. Rovers 2-1 down & hoof it long. Agogo jumps, edge of the box, chests it down perfectly, Cruyff turn, past 1 defender, past another & chips the keeper. Amazing.



(& 4 mins later he set up the winner).

— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) August 22, 2019

Former Ghana international playerhas passed away at the age of 40, however the reason behind his death has not been revealed yet.In fact, the striker suffered a stroke back in 2015, but he got better later on.Junior Agogo played for Ghana’s Black Stars between 2006 and 2009, scoring 12 goals in 12 appearances.The forward played for several clubs across different leagues including: Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes in the United States; Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in England;and Zamalek in Egypt.“Just heard the news that one of my first clients ever Junior Agogo has passed away. Still can’t believe it. One of my proudest moments in football is seeing him smash the AFCON in Ghana,” his former agent Saif Rubie tweeted on Thursday.