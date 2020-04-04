Back

Football will be totally different after pandemic-Infantino

Author: Euronews
4th April 2020, 7 AM +02:00
Last week, Infantino told Gazzetta dello Sport that it was the right time to take a step back and reform a sport where fixture lists have become overloaded and financial resources increasingly concent

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino has disclosed.



“Football will come back, and when it does, we’ll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together,” he told the Italian news agency ANSA in an interview.



“There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different…(more) inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming.”



He added: “We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values.”



Last week, Infantino told Gazzetta dello Sport that it was the right time to take a step back and reform a sport where fixture lists have become overloaded and financial resources increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few elite clubs.



He suggested there could be “fewer, but more interesting tournaments. Maybe fewer squads, but more balance. Fewer, but more competitive, matches to safeguard the health of the players.”



Later on Thursday, Infantino told the annual congress of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) that “it is our responsibility as football administrators, first of all to ensure football can survive and secondly move forward once again.”



“On the international match calendar we have to look for global solutions to tackle these global problems in a spirit of cooperation and solidarity,” Infantino said in a video link from Zurich.



“Everyone has different interests, but we must talk and put on the table topics that we perhaps didn’t discuss in the past.

Coupes d'Europe : L'UEFA prête à laisser de côté les matchs aller-retour pour finir la saison

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 10 AM +02:00
Aleksander Ceferin, président de l'UEFA, est récemment revenu sur les possibles scenarios permettant de conclure la saison des compétitions européennes de clubs, dont celui qui verrait les équipes disputer les quarts de finale et les demi-finales sur un seul match.
L'exercice 2019-20 de Ligue des Champions va-t-il aller à son terme ? Au vu des enjeux économiques inhérents à la plus lucrative des compétitions de clubs, il serait difficile d'envisager un autre scénario. Mais le contexte de crise sanitaire actuel n'exclut pas la possibilité d'un tournoi arrêté, ce qui serait un coup dur pour les clubs qualifiés pour les quarts de finale comme le Paris Saint-Germain. Quoiqu'il en soit, la marge de manœuvre sera étroite. Le 3 août est d'ores et déjà identifié comme une deadline pour la finale. Et le format sera certainement adapté aux circonstances du moment.

Un seul match sur terrain neutre ?


Dans un entretien accordé à la chaîne allemande ZDF, le président de l'UEFA Aleksander Ceferin est apparu assez transparent sur le sujet, évoquant la probabilité d'une formule à un seul match disputé sur terrain neutre. Le plan d'un final four ou final eight reste hypothétique. "Nous pourrions jouer avec un seul match à élimination directe sur terrain neutre. Mais jouer avec un final four ou un final eight n'est qu'une option pour le moment", a-t-il déclaré.

Real Madrid : Van de Beek assure que rien n'est encore conclu

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 9 AM +02:00
Alors que le Real Madrid est intéressé par son profil, le milieu de terrain de l'Ajax Amsterdam Donny van de Beek a assuré que son avenir n'était pas encore scellé.



Le Real Madrid, en quête d'un milieu central pour consolider son entrejeu, a jeté son dévolu sur le milieu de terrain de l'Ajax Amsterdam Donny van de Beek depuis l'été dernier. Le milieu néerlandais fait partie des révélations qui ont été mises en lumière lors de la fabuleuse épopée du club jusqu'en demi-finale de Ligue des champions il y a un an. Au contraire de ses compères De Jong ou de Ligt, Van de Beek était resté au bercail. Sa polyvalence - formé comme milieu défensif, il est apte à évoluer derrière un attaquant -, et sa qualité technique plaisent à Zinédine Zidane. Mais ce dossier est pourtant loin d'être bouclé par le Real Madrid.

Van de Beek est encore loin du Real Madrid


Dans des propos accordés au magazine Helden, le Néerlandais a indiqué qu'il n'y avait rien de finalisé avec le Real. « Jouer sous le soleil est toujours agréable, mais non, je n'ai pas encore commencé à prendre des cours d'espagnol. Je n'ai encore donné mon accord à personne, tout est encore ouvert. Je sais ce que j'ai ici, à Ajax je suis aimé et j'aime l’Ajax. Mon ressenti doit être positif pour un club. Non seulement ils m’apprécient, mas je dois également m’adapter au système de jeu et, bien sûr, je veux aussi connaitre le temps de jeu qu’ils m’accorderont », a expliqué Donny van de Beek.


CAN 2021 : Les éliminatoires ne reprendront pas en juin

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 9 AM +02:00
La FIFA a décidé d’un report de tous les matchs internationaux prévus initialement en juin, obligeant la CAF à ne reprogrammer les éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 qu'à partir de septembre.

Reportées sine die le mois dernier en raison de la propagation du coronavirus, les éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 ne reprendront pas au mois de juin. La FIFA a décidé d’un report de tous les matchs internationaux prévus initialement en juin, se rangeant ainsi aux recommandations de son groupe de travail chargé de traiter les conséquences de la pandémie du Covid-19 sur le football. Se trouvent ainsi reportés "tous les matchs internationaux qui devaient être joués pendant la fenêtre de juin 2020", informe la Confédération africaine de football sur son site officiel.


Comme depuis le début de la pandémie, les décisions évoluent en fonction de la situation sanitaire. Alors que le secrétaire général intérimaire de la CAF, Abdelmounaïm Bah, n'avait pas exclu la possibilité de rejouer dès le mois de juin, l'instance panafricaine devrait se voir obligée de programmer les quatre dernières journées des éliminatoires de la CAN Cameroun 2021 en septembre, octobre ou novembre, et reporter au printemps 2021 le coup d'envoi de celles de la Coupe du Monde 2022. A suivre.


FC Barcelone : La presse catalane présente un nouveau scenario pour attirer Neymar

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 6 AM +02:00
Selon le quotidien catalan Sport, afin de précipiter son retour au FC Barcelone, Neymar serait prêt à forcer la main des dirigeants du PSG.
Si le football est à l'arrêt aux quatre coins de l'Europe, l'Espagne peut compter sur le feuilleton Neymar pour alimenter les débats au quotidien. La presse catalane, notamment, ne cesse de relancer cette série digne d'une télénovela. Le quotidien Sport a déjà le script du prochain épisode en tête : selon les informations du journal pro-Barça, Neymar fera tout pour forcer son départ du Paris Saint-Germain lors du mercato estival. En d'autres termes, un scénario comparable à celui de l'été dernier est d'ores et déjà envisagé.

Pour appuyer cette théorie, le quotidien ibérique fabule sur les relations entre Neymar et les dirigeants du Paris Saint-Germain, dont son directeur sportif Leonardo. Sport indique enfin que Neymar ne cesserait de clamer à ses proches qu'un nouveau feuilleton aura lieu l'été prochain à son sujet. Pour rappel, la superstar brésilienne est actuellement confinée à son domicile au Brésil.

