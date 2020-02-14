Back

Football: Congo to boost national selections

Author: Euronews
14th February 2020, 6 AM +02:00
The republic of Congo just like many other African countries are stepping up gears towards female football especially after the heroic round of U20 women’s world cup qualifiers in which they put 6 pas

The republic of Congo just like many other African countries are stepping up gears towards female football especially after the heroic round of U20 women’s world cup qualifiers in which they put 6 pass Angola. After declining to host this year’s African Women’s Championship, Brazzaville is not slowing down on the competition either and to that effect a technical delegation led by the head head coach of the Senior Women’s National, who also doubles as the coach of the U20 team was in Pointe Noire’s complex sportif between Monday and Thursday.



The goal was to preselect female footballers in the city at both the U20 and Senior levels so as to boost the squads of the national team



Over twenty players were screened during the three day event.



Most of the players expressed gratitude to the Congolese Football Federation FECOFOOT for dispatching an entire delegation for the event,

Copyright -Euronews

2019 CAF Super Cup final: Egypt's Zamalek beat Tunisia's Esperance

Author: Euronews
14th February 2020, 5 PM +02:00
Egyptian side Zamalek are the 2019 Super Cup winners after beating Tunisian side Esperance by three goals to one in a final played in Doha, Qatar.

Egyptian side Zamalek are the 2019 Super Cup winners after beating Tunisian side Esperance by three goals to one in a final played in Doha, Qatar.

The CAF Super Cup is a face-off between the holder of the Champions League title and winner of the Confederation Cup.

This clash was scheduled for last August but was postponed to February 14. This is the second time the African Super Cup is being held in Doha. This is Zamalek’s fourth title after they won it in 2003, 1997 and 1994.

Zamalek’s Youssef Obama struck very early in the game to give his side the lead. The Tunisians hit back early in the second half when Abdelraouf Benguit equalized through a penalty.

Achraf Bencharki put Zamalek in the lead again before increasing the tally to secure the results. The winning coach made history as the first ever to win the Super Cup in two consecutive years with two different sides.

Esperance had aimed to win the trophy for the second time since 1995, but it was the Egyptians who bagged their first trophy after a 17-year drought.

IOC president receives original 1892 Olympics manifesto after $9.6m auction

Author: Euronews
12th February 2020, 4 AM +02:00
The document was given to him by Russian billionaire Alisher Ousmanov, President of the International Fencing Federation. The Russian acquired the manifesto for 8.8 million euros at an auction in New

The President of the International Olympic Committee received the original manuscript of the Olympic Games manifesto drawn up in 1892 by Pierre de Coubertin.

The document was given to him by Russian billionaire Alisher Ousmanov, President of the International Fencing Federation. The Russian acquired the manifesto for 8.8 million euros at an auction in New York last December.

Thomas Bach, IOC president speaking at the event said: “It is a day of great emotion because today we receive, at home, the founding document of the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games.

“This is how it all began with the re-establishment of the Olympic Games, so you cannot overestimate the meaning and importance of this speech by Pierre de Coubertin and you cannot overestimate the effect. And thank you, Mr. Ousmanov. This document goes back home to the Olympic Museum and the IOC.”

The businessman guru, Alisher Ousmanov is interested in sports and keen about Russia’s concerns with the World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA.

In December, he denounced the WADA move against the “lynching” of his country, excluded for 4 years from the Olympic Games.

CHAN 2020: Cameroon to intensify preps in Congo with two international friendlies

Author: Euronews
10th February 2020, 4 PM +02:00
Host nation Cameroon intensify preparations ahead of the African nations champions as the team has won all preparatory matches along the way and barely over a month to the start of the competition, te

Host nation Cameroon intensify preparations ahead of the African nations champions as the team has won all preparatory matches along the way and barely over a month to the start of the competition, team Cameroon is expected to play both Congo next week.

Inter Milan goes top of the serie A after dominating eternal rivals AC Milan 4-2 on Sunday, while Juventus lost 2-1 to Lecce. Dortmund were stunned by Leverkusen in Germany while PSG kept the faith, dismissing Lyon 4-2 on Sunday.

Algeria’s Islam Slimani got a late winner for Monaco as they travelled to Amiens, while Nigeria’s Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen both scored goals in the French Ligue 1 plus other Africans who made headlines over the weekend  .

Audit report unearths gross misappropriation of funds at CAF

Author: Euronews
10th February 2020, 12 PM +02:00
CAF president Ahmad Ahmad who was briefly detained and questioned by French Police last year has denied accusations of pervasive corruption at the organisation.

An independent probe into the running of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, has revealed elements of misappropriation of the body’s finances.

The report by auditing firm Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC), was highly critical of how the organisation’s finances had been managed, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The report cites some 40 payments totaling $10m. It says 14 of those payments amounting to $4.6m had irregular or no supporting documentation.

The investigation started when FIFA took over management of CAF last year following a string of corruption scandals. Last Monday, the organisation announced it was ending its intervention into the management of CAF.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad who was briefly detained and questioned by French Police last year has denied accusations of pervasive corruption at the organisation.

AGENCIES

South Africa's Schoeman banned for doping violation

Author: Euronews
8th February 2020, 9 AM +02:00
Schoeman won gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2004 Athens Games plus individual silver and bronze medals in the 100 and 50m freestyle. He also competed in the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

South African Olympic swimming gold medallist Roland Schoeman has been banned for a year after testing positive for a banned substance last May, governing body FINA has disclosed.

The 39-year-old’s ban runs until May 17, 2020.

Schoeman won gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2004 Athens Games plus individual silver and bronze medals in the 100 and 50m freestyle. He also competed in the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

The triple world champion failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but had said last year he was still hoping to qualify for one more Games.

FINA said Schoeman tested positive for the prohibited substance GW501516, a hormone and metabolic modulator, at an out-of-competition control on May 18 last year.

