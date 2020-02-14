Football: Congo to boost national selections

The republic of Congo just like many other African countries are stepping up gears towards female football especially after the heroic round of U20 women’s world cup qualifiers in which they put 6 pas

The republic of Congo just like many other African countries are stepping up gears towards female football especially after the heroic round of U20 women’s world cup qualifiers in which they put 6 pass Angola. After declining to host this year’s African Women’s Championship, Brazzaville is not slowing down on the competition either and to that effect a technical delegation led by the head head coach of the Senior Women’s National, who also doubles as the coach of the U20 team was in Pointe Noire’s complex sportif between Monday and Thursday.

The goal was to preselect female footballers in the city at both the U20 and Senior levels so as to boost the squads of the national team

Over twenty players were screened during the three day event.

Most of the players expressed gratitude to the Congolese Football Federation FECOFOOT for dispatching an entire delegation for the event,