Back

First round of AFCON 2019 group fixtures: Goals, facts etc. [Analysis]

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
This article breaks down the critical figures by way of points and goals from the different groups.

The first round of group games at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON; in Egypt ended on Tuesday June 25 with the game between Ghana and Benin which ended in a two – all draw.



The first game saw Egypt beat Zimbabwe by a lone goal after an elaborate opening ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium. The only goal of the game was scored by Mohammed Trezeguet in the second half.



Since June 21, a dozen games have been played with breathtaking goals, heartbreaks, shock results and of course the many fans in the stands colourfully cheering their teams on.



Our rolling online AFCON coverage continues and our weekday AFCON show on TV is also available. This article breaks down the critical figures by way of points and goals from the different groups.



FULL Scoreboard by CAF



Facts after round 1 of group games



Number of wins (same as number of losses) = Nine

Number of draws = Three

Number of goals = 27

Highest goal scoring team = Mali with four goals against Mauritania

Most goals per group = Group E with seven goals



The stakes on Match Day 2 for groups



In Group A, Uganda and Egypt could secure qualification to the next round with victories later today. DRC and Zimbabwe will be facing possible exit if they record losses.



The big game in Group B is when two-time champions Nigeria come up against Guinea. The battle of the debutants is also keenly awaited as Madagascar battle Burundi.



The topliner in Group C is Senegal coming up against Algeria. Both sides won their opening games by two-goal margin and did not concede. The all East Africa clash between Kenya and Tanzania will make for good watching also.



Morocco’s clash with Ivory Coast is a reuniting of old foes. The north Africans eliminated the Ivorians from World Cup qualifications. Both sides with opening day wins will look to secure qualification with a second straight win.



In the other Group D match, it’s an all southern Africa affair with South Africa playing Namibia.



In Group E, Mali, the only team to bag more than two goals will face Tunisia with the north Africans needing to win after a draw with Angola on the opening day.



Angola meanwhile will play debutants Mauritania in the other game on Match Day 2.



Finally in Group F, Cameroon versus Ghana will be the top liner after the champions secured a victory on Day 1. For their part, Ghana needs a good result after an opening day draw against Guinea-Bissau.



The other game is an all West Africa Affair between Benin’s Squirrels and the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.




Copyright -Euronews

See also

First round of AFCON 2019 group fixtures: Goals, facts etc. [Analysis]

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
This article breaks down the critical figures by way of points and goals from the different groups.

The first round of group games at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON; in Egypt ended on Tuesday June 25 with the game between Ghana and Benin which ended in a two – all draw.



The first game saw Egypt beat Zimbabwe by a lone goal after an elaborate opening ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium. The only goal of the game was scored by Mohammed Trezeguet in the second half.



Since June 21, a dozen games have been played with breathtaking goals, heartbreaks, shock results and of course the many fans in the stands colourfully cheering their teams on.



Our rolling online AFCON coverage continues and our weekday AFCON show on TV is also available. This article breaks down the critical figures by way of points and goals from the different groups.



FULL Scoreboard by CAF



Facts after round 1 of group games



Number of wins (same as number of losses) = Nine

Number of draws = Three

Number of goals = 27

Highest goal scoring team = Mali with four goals against Mauritania

Most goals per group = Group E with seven goals



The stakes on Match Day 2 for groups



In Group A, Uganda and Egypt could secure qualification to the next round with victories later today. DRC and Zimbabwe will be facing possible exit if they record losses.



The big game in Group B is when two-time champions Nigeria come up against Guinea. The battle of the debutants is also keenly awaited as Madagascar battle Burundi.



The topliner in Group C is Senegal coming up against Algeria. Both sides won their opening games by two-goal margin and did not concede. The all East Africa clash between Kenya and Tanzania will make for good watching also.



Morocco’s clash with Ivory Coast is a reuniting of old foes. The north Africans eliminated the Ivorians from World Cup qualifications. Both sides with opening day wins will look to secure qualification with a second straight win.



In the other Group D match, it’s an all southern Africa affair with South Africa playing Namibia.



In Group E, Mali, the only team to bag more than two goals will face Tunisia with the north Africans needing to win after a draw with Angola on the opening day.



Angola meanwhile will play debutants Mauritania in the other game on Match Day 2.



Finally in Group F, Cameroon versus Ghana will be the top liner after the champions secured a victory on Day 1. For their part, Ghana needs a good result after an opening day draw against Guinea-Bissau.



The other game is an all West Africa Affair between Benin’s Squirrels and the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.




Copyright -Euronews

See also

FIFA opens formal investigation against Cameroon

Author: Euronews
27th June 2019, 1 AM +02:00
The two moments of fierce protest from Cameroon where it appeared play might not be able to continue came just before half-time, when the decision to rule out Ellen White’s finish for offside was ov

Global football governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon over their behaviour in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup last-16 match against England.

On two occasions during the contest in Valenciennes, which England won 3-0, Cameroon remonstrated with the officials at length and looked as if they may not play on after VAR decisions went against them.

What are the charges?

‘‘We can confirm that proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,’‘ a FIFA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

The two moments of fierce protest from Cameroon where it appeared play might not be able to continue came just before half-time, when the decision to rule out Ellen White’s finish for offside was overturned via VAR to make it 2-0, and just after the break, once again involving an offside call, as Ajara Nchout’s strike was disallowed following a review.

The ill-tempered game at the Stade du Hainaut also saw yellow cards issued to Cameroon’s Yvonne Leuko after catching Nikita Parris in the face with an elbow, and Alexandra Takounda for a poor challenge on Steph Houghton.

There was also an incident in which England’s Toni Duggan had her arm spat on by Augustine Ejangue.

ALSO READ: CAF to investigate Cameroon’s conduct during World Cup loss to England

After the match England boss Phil Neville said “it didn’t feel like football” and spoke of feeling “completely and utterly ashamed of the behaviour” of Cameroon.

Neville’s counterpart Alain Djeumfa said there had been a “miscarriage of justice” and that “the referee made a lot of mistakes”.

AFP

The Super Eagles of Nigeria through to the AFCON last 16

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 5 PM +02:00
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the National Elephants of Guinea with a 1-0 score at the Alexandria Stadium in the AFCON2019. Today's win confirms Nigeria's progress to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The only goal was scored in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.

André Gomes leaves FC Barcelona

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Andre Gomes Copyright -Andre Gomes
The Portuguese midfielder André Gomes has signed a five-year contract with Everton in a £22m deal. Gomes first played at Benfica for three years where he largely contributed in helping the club win its first domestic treble in history. In 2014, he joined Valencia and later on, in 2016, he signed with FC Barcelona. “I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it” Gomes told EvertonTV. “I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.” “Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.” He added: “I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.” Commenting on the deal, Everton manager Marco Silva told EvertonTV that” “It was a good decision to bring Andre to the club and we made it one of our priorities to get him back. I am delighted we have been able to do that as he is a quality player and we were so happy with what he gave us.

Amr Warda banned from Egyptian national team over sexual harassment scandal

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Egypt national team Copyright -Egypt national team
Egypt’s football federation banned the national team winger, Amr Warda, from playing in any further games in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations over sexual harassment claims. In a statement published on its website, the federation explains that "Amr Warda is banned from the national squad after discussions with the team's technical and administrative bodies. This is to maintain the discipline and focus of the team." It all started when a Dubai-based model of Egyptian-British model called Merhan Keller published screenshots of messages that were sent to her from the Egyptian player Amr Warda. He first just replied to an Instagram story she posted about boxing and then he started harassing her when she ignored him. Short after, many women started speaking out against Amr Warda and they accused him of harassing them on social media. In fact, they posted screenshots of harassment messages they received from the Egyptian football player in the past. Amr Warda’s harassement scandal had taken social media by storm not only in Egypt, but also in all Arab countries. This is not Amr Warda’s first harassment scandal. Indeed, in 2017, during a loan to Portuguese club Feirense, he was expelled for attempting to sexually harass his teammates’ wives.

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Egypt, Nigeria and Uganda are seeking their second wins

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Nigerian team
Now that all 24 teams had played their opening matches in the AFCON 2019, Groups A and B will proceed their participations in the competition today. In group A, the Cranes of Uganda will be coming up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium (19:00 SAST). The most recent clash between the two teams ended 2-0 in favor of Zimbabwe while their last encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations ended in a 1-1 draw. The Pharaohs of Egypt, the hosts of the 2019 AFCON, will take on the Red Devils of DR Congo at the Cairo International Stadium (22:00 SAST). In all previous encounters between the two, DR Congo had never won a single match against Egypt. In group B, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Guinea’s National Elephants at the Alexandria Stadium (16:30 SAST). While Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda are seeking their second 3 points at the tournament, DR Congo and Zimbabwe are hoping to earn their first points.
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.