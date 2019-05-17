First African female sports journalist summit in Africa

We continue in our series of females taking the front row seats in male dominated sports disciplines and today’s segment takes us to Ghana where over 120 participants particularly female sports journa

We continue in our series of females taking the front row seats in male dominated sports disciplines and today’s segment takes us to Ghana where over 120 participants particularly female sports journalist across the continent from Ghana, DRC, Namibia, Zambia, Togo, Uganda and South Africa among others attended the first ever come together for sports female journalists.

The event pushed for greater female inclusion for African women in sports journalism with participants called upon to take their place as the founder and host of the event tells us more.

Top African sports female journalist presented their road maps, challenges on how to get to the summit while addressing key issues like harassment and professionalism.

The initiative will be an annual event hoping to in the near future accompany an array of talented professional female sports journalist from Africa to rub shoulders at the international stage and why not dominate the international scene.