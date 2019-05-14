FIFA World Cup trophy returns to France after 24 nations tour

Matches include the Netherlands-Cameroon match in Valenciennes. France is hosting the Women’s World Cup for the first time this year.

The Women’s World Cup trophy returns to France on Tuesday. The trophy conducted a whistle-stop tour of 24 nations who will take part in the tournament.

The most coveted prize in women’s soccer went on display at a primary school in Paris.

“Today we’ve exceeded 770,000 in tickets sales which is amazing. We’re ahead of our time limit. We’re lucky to have foreign fans who are getting behind it, obviously Americans fans will come in great numbers but also lots of Dutch fans. For example, the match in Valenciennes which is already sold out and we’ve been told that there are more than 13,000 Dutch fans who will be there. We also have a strong English community who will be present ‘’, said Director of Women’s World Cup Organization Committe, Erwan Le Provost.

The trophy will visit locations including city councils, schools and stadia on its national tour which covers all host cities.

The opening match between France and South Korea have already sold out.

Reuters

Photo Credit: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019