FIFA president on a mission 'to do great things for African football'

Infantino is accompanied by FIFA General Secretary and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura, who has been tasked to reform football management at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Madagascar on Sunday hosted a delegation led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who will be visiting several other African countries to ‘do great things for African football’.

Infantino is accompanied by FIFA General Secretary and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura, who has been tasked to reform football management at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Other members of the delegation were African football legend and Special Advisor to CAF President Samuel Eto’o, Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström, Chief Member Associations Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba, former French international and FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff.

Infantino met Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina on Monday with discussions focusing on development of football talent in the country.

‘‘We are truly honoured by your visit today. We are very proud of how well our national team has progressed and your presence here reinforces our drive to see football thrive in Madagascar,’‘ Rajoelina said at the meeting.

Infantino will also visit Mozambique, Lesotho, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville and Malawi, as part of his Africa tour.

‘‘I am happy to be back in Africa, a place where I feel so at home. We intend to do great things for African football, restoring the hope of many and bring smiles to the faces of millions of children in Africa,’‘ Infantino said, as he was welcomed to Madagascar by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

CAF Awards

Meanwhile, on Sunday CAF also released a list of nominees for this year’s football awards.

The awards which will take place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt, will honour African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

The awards feature several award categories for men’s and women’s football including: African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI and Federation of the Year.

Your African Player of the Year Nominees ??







Who'll win the prestigious award? ? #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/vRhPh3IAz7 — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

Photo Credit: FIFA