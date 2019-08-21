FIFA appoint normalisation committee to run Egyptian football

The governing body of world football FIFA have appointed a five-member committee to take over under former Zamalek board member Amr Youssef Hassan El-Ganainy.
The normalisation committee is composed of the following members:
- Mr Amr Youssef Hassan El Ganainy (chairman)
- Mr Gamal Mohamed Ali (deputy chairman)
- Ms Sahar Abdel Hak Ahmed (member)
- Mr Mohamed Fadl Zahran (member)
- Mr Ahmed Abdallah Rady (member)
According to the FIFA Council, the normalisation committee’s tasks will include the following:
- Run the daily affairs of EFA.
- Review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress.
- Review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members.
- Organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes.
The committee has until the end of July 2020 to complete its work.