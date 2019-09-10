FIFA 20 Ratings: Best Defenders, Forwards, Midfielders and Goalkeepers

Top 100 #FIFA20 player #ratings (finally) revealed!
1. @TeamMessi
2. @Cristiano
3. @neymarjr
4. @hazardeden10
5. @DeBruyneKev
6. Jan Oblak
7. @VirgilvDijk
8. @MoSalah
9. @lukamodric10
10. @mterstegen1
11 - 100: https://t.co/rDjYQbOtGc pic.twitter.com/nKOfFFcgLv
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 9, 2019
Liverpooly’s Virgil Van Dijk tops the FIFA best defenders list. This is not surprising for Van Dijk’s impressive run during the past seasons.
However, the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did not make the list. Indeed, Maguire joined Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million, getting ahead of the £75 million Liverpool paid for Van Dijk.
Top 10 best defenders in FIFA 20 ratings this year:
Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool: 90
Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid: 89
Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus: 89
Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli: 89
Gerard Pique | FC Barcelona: 88
Jordi Alba | FC Barcelona: 87
Toby Alderweireld | Tottenham: 87
Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City: 87
Thiago Silva | Paris Saint-Germain: 87
Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham: 87
Messi and Ronaldo have been handed ratings of 94 and 93 for FIFA 20 respectively, with Messi topping the list.
Top 10 best attackers in FIFA 20 ratings this year:
Lionel Messi | FC Barcelona: 94
Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus: 93
Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain: 92
Eden Hazard | Real Madrid: 91
Mohamed Salah | Liverpool: 90
Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain: 89
Sergio Aguero | Manchester City: 89
Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich: 89
Harry Kane | Tottenham: 89
Antoine Griezmann | FC Barcelona: 90
Despite being injured during most of last year’s season, Manchester United’s Kevin De Bruyne is at the top of the best midfielders list.
Top 10 best midfielders in FIFA 20 ratings this year:
Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City: 91
Luka Modric | Real Madrid: 90
N’Golo Kante | Chelsea: 89
Sergio Busquets | FC Barcelona: 89
Toni Kroos | Real Madrid: 88
Christian Eriksen | Tottenham: 88
Paul Pogba | Manchester United: 88
Marco Reus | Borussia Dortmund: 88
David Silva | Manchester City: 88
Paulo Dybala | Juventus: 88
Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is ranked the highest goalkeeper, followed by Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson Becker.
Top 10 best goalkeepers in FIFA 20 ratings this year:
Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid: 91
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – FC Barcelona: 90
Alisson – Liverpool: 90
David De Gea – Manchester United: 89
Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich: 88
Ederson – Manchester City: 88
Hugo Lloris – Tottenham: 88
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid: 88
Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan: 88
Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain: 87