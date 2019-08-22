Back

Ex-Liverpool and West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge signs for new club

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Following his Anfield release, Ex-Liverpool and West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge joined the Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The free agent has signed a three-year contract following his release by Liverpool this summer.

In fact, the 29-year old joined Liverpool back in 2013 and in 2018, he was loaned to West Brom in a loan fee of 2,30 Mill. €

Sturridge started his career at Aston Villa at youth level before playing with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and England.


The Turkish club Trabzonspor finished in the 4th place in Super Lig last season 2018/2019 and were qualified for the Europa League qualifying round.


 

Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller joins Cleveland Browns

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Cleveland Browns via Twitter
Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of ex-Ohio State star and wide receiver Braxton Miller on Wednesday. In his NFL career, the footballer has made 21 appearances with nine starts. He had 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Miller has expressed his happiness and excitement now that he has joined the Browns: “I can feel the vibe and the good energy around the facility,” Miller said. “It was a warm welcome for sure. Everybody’s happy.” The Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said: «For him to carry that on his shoulders during that time, I was very blessed to be a part of that,” “To see how he came through the fire, per say, and still be the man that he is, I mean, that’s one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen as an individual.” He added.

PSL fixtures and current standings-All upcoming August matches

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Absa Premiership
The South African league has kicked off on on the 3rd of August 2019. Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2019/2020 PSL fixtures about a month ago including some important cup competition dates. Here are the upcoming PSL fixtures :
  • 24 August 2019
15:00 Black Leopards vs Highlands Park 15:00 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United 18:00 Kaizer Chiefs SuperSport United
  • 25 August 2019
15:00 Baroka FC vs Bloemfontein Celtic 15:00 Stellenbosch FC vs Maritzburg United
  • 27 August 2019
19:30 Highlands Park vs AmaZulu FC 19:30 Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
  • 28 August 2019
19:03 Baroka FC vs SuperSport United 19:30 Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns 19:30 Bidvest Wits vs Stellenbosch FC 19:30 Maritzburg United vs Black Leopards 19:30 Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows 19:30 Chippa United vs Polokwane City The current PSL standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (6 points)
  2. Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
  3. Polokwane City (6 points)
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
  5. Cape Town City FC (5 point)
  6. Baroka FC (4 point)
  7. Orlando Pirates (4 points)
  8. Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
  9. SuperSport United (3 points)
  10. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  11. Chippa United (2 point)
  12. Highlands Park (1 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (1 points)
  14. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  15. AmaZulu FC (1 points)
  16. Black Leopards (0 points)

Franck Ribery joins Serie A side Fiorentina on two-year deal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has completed a switch to Serie A outfit Fiorentina. The deal was announced Wednesday on Fiorentina’s social media platform Twitter. Ribery has spent 12 years of glittering success in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. The 36-year-old, who won nine Bundesliga titles during his stay in Germany, has signed a two-year deal with the Italian side. Statistically speaking, Franck Ribery made 425 appearances with for the Bavarian giants, scoring 124 goals, registering 182 assists and winning 23 major titles in 12 seasons.

FIFA appoint normalisation committee to run Egyptian football

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Valeriano Di Domenico/Bongarts/Getty Images
Following the resignation of the president of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Hani Abou Rida along with the entire board, immediately after the Pharaohs’ shock elimination from the 2019 African Cup of Nations,FIFA decided to appoint a temporary committee to run Egyptian football. The governing body of world football FIFA have appointed a five-member committee to take over under former Zamalek board member Amr Youssef Hassan El-Ganainy. The normalisation committee is composed of the following members:
  • Mr Amr Youssef Hassan El Ganainy (chairman)
  • Mr Gamal Mohamed Ali (deputy chairman)
  • Ms Sahar Abdel Hak Ahmed (member)
  • Mr Mohamed Fadl Zahran (member)
  • Mr Ahmed Abdallah Rady (member)
According to the FIFA Council, the normalisation committee’s tasks will include the following:
  • Run the daily affairs of EFA.
  • Review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress.
  • Review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members.
  • Organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes.
The committee has until the end of July 2020 to complete its work.

CECAFA U-15 tourney: Eritrea thumps Sudan, East Africans flying high

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0. The Sudanese have so far conceded 10 goals and are yet to score.

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, they have yet to play a game. Day 6 fixtures will see Rwanda take on Ethiopia whiles South Sudan have gotten the Sudan treatment, losing by six to Tanzania in first game of Day 6.

Match Day results:

DAY 1
Kenya – Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea – Burundi 1 – 2

DAY 2
Rwanda – South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda – Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 3
Sudan – Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi – Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 4
Tanzania – Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan – Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 5
Kenya – Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan – Eritrea 0 – 6

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan
Group C – Tanzania, Sudan, Djibouti

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

