European transfer deadline swings

Author: Euronews
9th August 2019, 6 AM +02:00
One event that precedes the start of the 2019/2020 football season is the summer transfer market where in teams across Europe trade and shop lift players to boost their squads ahead of the promising c

One event that precedes the start of the 2019/2020 football season is the summer transfer market where in teams across Europe trade and shop lift players to boost their squads ahead of the promising calender.



The richest are the busiest clubs if we have to go by the statistics we begin with the biggest shoppers Manchester united, there is no denying that a significant signing has been completed for Harry Maguire.



Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender in world football after Manchester United confirmed his £80m pound transfer from Leicester. The England international has signed a six-year contract with an option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford after passing a medical.



He gives United something they have been lacking sorely in recent seasons – an established name in the heart of the defence and with plenty of good years in his career ahead of him yet.



Another headliner from the red devils is the departure of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in Italy. The want away striker had not play a single game for Manchester during their pre season tour and becomes the most expensive player ever to play for Inter with his 74 million Pound deal.



Inter boss Antonio Conte said that the former Chelsea striker was his top transfer priority.



Over to London where Arsene Wenger’s legacy of spending less cash has been broken as the gunners had one of the busiest transfer windows in recent years.



Record signing Ivorian Nicolas Pepe cost them a record 72 million pound earlier last week, while the departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny to French side Bordeaux on Wednesday sharpened Arsenal’s search for a proven Premier League centre-back who else than experience Brazilian David Luis who made a surprise deadline switch from Chelsea to Arsenal for 8 million pounds.



The player formerly had spells at PSG under current Arsenal manager Unai Emery.



Some Africans too heated up the transfer deadline as Senegalese winger Ismaila SAAR moved from Rennes fc in France to Watford in English top flight.



The deal is worth around 30 million Euros that makes the 21 year old winger the most expensive player the club has ever bought.



Last minute deals confirmed another switch between Arsenal and Everton. Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi cost 40 million pound for the Evertonians after have had limited play time in London for the gunners under Emry.



Everton actually gunned for Ivorian Wilfred Zaha from Crystal palace but they missed out on his 80 million pound valuation. Iwobi at half that price is a worth while deal.



Norwich City have signed Cameroonian midfielder Ibrahim Amadou from Spanish side Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent next year, the promoted Premier League club is poised to avoid flirting with relegation.



The 26-year-old defensive midfielder who can also play at centre back has never played officially for his nation but with a spotlight opportunity with the Canaries, his dream could come true sooner than later.



The 2019/2020 English premiere league season kicks off tonight with last season’s runner up Liverpool to host new boys Norwich city at Anfield. Salah and Mane look set for another excitement and with the champions league medal fresh in their lockers, they could be targeting the domestic title, something the club last celebrated 30 years ago when they won in the 1989/90 season.

Copyright -Euronews

Cameroon's Pascal Siakam hosts basketball camp for children

Author: Euronews
9th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Cameroonian star in Douala, launched training activities for young people under 16 years of age of all sexes.

Forty three Cameroonian children were selected to participate in the first basketball camp organized by international basketball player Pascal Siakam.

Cameroonian star while celebrating his titles, on Wednesday in Douala, launched training activities for young people under 16 years of age of all sexes.

The Children latter received practical advice and follow-up from professionals in the discipline.

Siakam said the camp was just the opening of better things, for the goal he and his team had, adding that they knew it didn’t have to be perfect, and that they had things to learn.

“First we have to start, and that’s the attitude we had. So for us now, it’s about trying to make it as good as possible. That is our goal now. It was very good, they are very polite, I talked to all the young people. I tried to talk to them a little bit. I think this communication is very important. That’s what I tried to do, just show them that we’re normal people and that if they keep working, they can ask me what they want,”

According to the basketball player, the exchange they had with the children was very good, and positive.

The NBA champion intends to transform this trial into a basketball academy in the future.

Esperance declared African Champions after legal battle

Author: Euronews
7th August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Tunisia’s Esperance were declared winners of the African Champions League by CAF on Wednesday following a long legal battle after Wydad Casablanca stormed off in protest during the second leg of the f

Tunisia’s Esperance were declared winners of the African Champions League by CAF on Wednesday following a long legal battle after Wydad Casablanca stormed off in protest during the second leg of the final in May.

Wydad “is considered to have lost the game”, African football’s governing body said in a statement.

The Moroccan side walked off an hour into the return leg in Tunis after a VAR malfunction meant a disallowed equaliser could not be reviewed.

“The decision means Esperance are champions,” a CAF source told AFP under the condition of anonymity.

Wydad were issued a fine of $20,000 for abandoning the match and another $15,000 for the use of flares by supporters.

Esperance, who retained their title won in 2018, were fined $50,000 over the use of smoke bombs and projectiles. They were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors — a punishment suspended for 12 months.

Esperance president Mohamed Meddeb was also fined $20,000 for unsporting behaviour towards CAF chief Ahmad Ahmad.

CAF had called for the second leg to be replayed at a neutral venue, but that decision was overruled last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Esperance, who led 2-1 overall at the time, were initially handed the title, but CAF later backtracked after ruling that “playing and security conditions were not met”. Both clubs subsequently lodged appeals with CAS.

“Justice has been done,” Esperance secretary general Farouk Kattou told AFP. “It’s a fully deserved title. It’s taken two months but finally we have it.”

The fiasco prompted CAF to reduce both the Champions League and Confederation Cup finals from two legs to one match at a neutral venue from next season.

Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 important dates

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL Copyright -NPFL Logo
Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 season will officially kick off on September 22nd 2019.The schedule was released by the League Management Company (LMC). According to the LMC, the season will run between the 22nd of September 2019 to the 17th of May 2020, in accordance with the new Confederation of African Football calendar. The Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 is expected to take a break from December 30th to January 10th, according to Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company. Nigeria Super Cup tie is scheduled for the 7th of September, ahead of the new season, between the 2018/2019 NPFL champions Enyimba and Aiteo Cup winners Kano Pillars. As it was done teh previous season, the draw for the new season will also be conducted during the Super Cup tie. 2019/2020 NPFL Season Important Dates:
  • 20/21, 2019 August - Orientation and induction of new clubs
  • 7/8, 2019 September- Super Cup Enyimba vs Kano Pillars.
  • 7/8, 2019 September - Draws
  • 17, 2019 September - NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM)
  • 22, 2019 September - Season kicks off
  • 30, 2019 December – January 10, 2020-Mid-season break
  • 17, 2020 May - End of SeasonThe 2019/2020 clubs:Abia Warriors/Akwa United/Bendel/Delta Force/El Kanemi/Enugu Rangers/Enyimba/Gombe/Go Round/Heartland/Ifeanyi Ubah/Kada City/Kano Pillars/Katsina Utd/Kwara/Lobi Stars/MFM FC/Nasarawa/Niger Tornadoes/Plateau United/Remo Stars/Rivers United/Sunshine Stars/Wikki Tourist/Yobe Stars

Virgil Van Djik reacts to Maguire being the most expensive defender

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Virgil van Dijk
Harry Maguire, who recently joined Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million, overtook Virgil Van Dijk as the most expensive defender in the world. In fact, Liverpool had paid Southampton £75 million in January last year for Van Dijk. The Dutchman wished the defender good luck saying: "Good luck to him. I can’t say anything about that [the record] because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change," "That’s the market. He doesn’t have any influence on that but I wish him well," "The price comes with pressure but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United. But I wish him well," Virgil Van Dijk said, according to the UK Metro. Commenting on being the most expensive defender and the pressure it comes with it Van Dijk urged Harry Maguire to“Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game." "Get your qualities out of the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things. It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure." "Personally, I like to put things in perspective. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do, we are blessed." "We can do what we love to do and also to play for Liverpool – they are such a big club. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there."

Africa's costliest player: Ivorian Pepe credits parents with his rise

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
The Pepe family emigrated to France from Ivory Coast in 1995, and their stories of that adjustment have kept their son grounded. « They told us how difficult it was, especially when we were at school, »

When Arsenal announced the signing of 24-year-old Ivorian international Nicolas Pepe, he became officially the most expensive African football transfer.

The English Premier League side dished out $89m to French side Lille for the signature of Pepe. He signed a five-year deal with the London side.

England is his second European destination having previously played for three French sides – before joining Lille in 2017, he played for Angers from 2013 – 2017. His first professional stint was with Poitiers, in the French 5th tier.

But in an extensive interview with Arsenal.com, he listed his parents as top of the list of people who helped him on his way up the career ladder.

Pepe hails his parents sacrifice

“My parents have always been there for me. They were there during the toughest times and the best times and they are still here right now.

“They sacrificed everything, absolutely everything. My father stopped working, my mother stopped working. They came to live with me just because of football and just so that I could make my dreams come true.

“That is what they have done to this day. They helped me make this dream come true and they will continue to be by my side to support me.”

The Pepe family emigrated to France from Ivory Coast in 1995, and their stories of that adjustment have kept their son grounded. “They told us how difficult it was, especially when we were at school,” he said.

“They used to tell me that we had everything and they used to have nothing. They would walk 10 kilometres barefoot and we were lucky to be able to go to school by bus. We were lucky to be where we were, so we should make the most of it.

“Because of what they gave me, it makes me proud that I can make them happy.”

Pepe transfer record, praise by coach Emery

Winger Nicolas Pepe has become our record signing after joining us from Ligue 1 club Lille.

The 24 year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on last Thursday. He will wear the No.19 shirt.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.

“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

