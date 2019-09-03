Joao Felix from Benfica to Atletico Madrid
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 8, 2019
Felix has joined LaLiga Giants Atletico Madrid in July 2019. The club has paid the player’s former club 126,00 Mill.€.
In 43 games with Benfica in all competitions during the 2018/2019 season, the striker has scored 20 goals and made 11 assists.
In fact, earlier this year the 19-year old has become the youngest player to make a hat-trick in the Europa League competition.
Eden Hazard from Chelsea to Real Madrid
Real Madrid have signed the Belgium winger Eden Hazard from Chelsea in a 100,00 Mill. € deal.
During seven seasons at Chelsea, Hazard has managed to score a total of 110 goals in all competitions, after joining the Premier League side from Lille in 2012.
Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax to Juventus
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 18, 2019
De Ligt was a target player for several European clubs due to Ajax’s impressive campaign at the UEFA Champions League.
However, Serie A Champions Juventus won the race for signing one of the best centre-backs in the entire world.
Juve have paid Amsterdam’s club 85,50 Mill. € for the player’s services,making this move one of the biggest transfers in this window.
Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019
The Catalan giants Barcelona have signed the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann in deal worth of 120,00 Mill. €, becoming the Barca’s third most expensive transfer.
During the 2018/2019 season with Atletico, Griezmann scored 21 goals and made 10 assists across all competitions in 48 appearances.
Harry Maguire from Leicester City to Manchester United
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019
Harry Maguire has joined Manchester United in world-record deal.
One of the biggest transfers this summer is that of Harry Maguire.
Premier League Giants have paid Leicester City 87,00 Mill. € for the player, becoming the most expensive defender in the world after Virgil Van Djik.
Indeed, Maguire beats the previous record held by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds for 84,65 Mill. € in January, 2018.
Maguire has signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford with a possibility of extension of one year.