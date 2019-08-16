Back

Ethiopia U-15 make history with CECAFA tourney in Eritrea

Author: Euronews
16th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Whiles it will be the first major tournament Eritrea will be hosting, there is history being made by the Ethiopian lads in town for the competition.

Eritrea is hosting ten other countries for the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.



The tournament kicked off today, August 16 and is expected to end in early September. Whiles it will be the first major tournament Eritrea will be hosting, there is history being made by the Ethiopian lads in town for the competition.



They will be the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades. They get the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.



There are three groups from the draw that was held in Asmara earlier this month.Most of the teams are neighbours of Eritrea along with the East African sides like Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.



According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.



The result of draw is as follows:



Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia



Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan



Group C – Tanzania, Sudan, Djibouti 0



Copyright -Euronews

International friendly: Nigeria squad against Ukraine announced

Author: Euronews
15th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Nigeria
Nigeria have revealed their squad for the international friendly against Ukraine in Dnipro Arena on Tuesday,September 10th,2019. In fact, midfielder John Ogu and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were among the 23 players called up by Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles’ international friendly with the National Team of Ukraine. Coach Gernot Rohr is also without retired Nigerian stars John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo, however Maduka Okoyer Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper, and Joe Aribo, Glasgow Rangers midfielder, were called up by the coach. Tyronne Ebuehi, who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt due to injury, has been recalled by boss Rohr after recovery. Nigeria squad: Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC), Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany) Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy), Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal), William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England) Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia), Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France), Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain), Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France), Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

Sundowns Coach Pitso takes the blame for dropped points

Author: Euronews
15th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Sundowns-Chippa Copyright -Sundowns via Twitter
Following the 1-1 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United in their Absa Premiership tie at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has declared that he takes the full responsibility for losing the two points. Indeed, Pitso revealed that dropping two points is a great disappointment to the team and that his mistakes were the reason for the draw, especially when he chose to bring on attacker Phakamani Mahlambi. “Obviously we are disappointed because I think we dropped two points. I think it was my fault, I should have sealed the game in the last three minutes, we should have used experience like we usually do it. But I opted to go in the last three minutes for Phakamani as an attacker, instead of maybe doing a sub that will keep the result,” Pitso Mosimane said. “It’s two points gone, but I guess maybe the game led me and deceived me because I could see we can score the second goal, but forgetting there’s two three minutes to go. We became a little bit greedy. Against SuperSport we scored a little bit late, so we thought maybe we could steal it like that. But it’s okay, lessons learnt. The game always teaches me and humbles me.”

South Africa's Caster Semenya decries lack of women's support

Author: Euronews
15th August 2019, 7 AM +02:00
She is appealing the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports which is supported by the International Association of Athletics.

South African athlete Caster Semenya said Wednesday she has not felt supported by other women in sport.

The double Olympic champion was at a women’s conference in Johannesburg where she was the headline speaker.

“I think it comes more into the international stage where you see your own rivals, they come with this, what can I call it, these rude responses in terms of me competing against them which for me is not a big deal because what I know is that we are all athletes and we should be supporting each other whether you’re losing or not”, Semenya said.

Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the world championships in September.

This follows a Swiss Federal Tribunal reversal on a ruling that temporarily lifted testosterone regulations imposed on her.

She is appealing the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports which is supported by the International Association of Athletics.

In March, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution in support for her.

Reuters

Kipchoge likens sub-two hour marathon run to moon landing

Author: Euronews
15th August 2019, 6 AM +02:00
The 2016 Olympic marathon gold medallist, speaking to reporters from his home training camp in Kaptagat on Wednesday, was sure he too could enter uncharted territory in Vienna on October 12.

Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge says running a marathon in under two hours would be comparable in the annals of human achievement to standing on the moon or scaling Everest for the first time.

The 2016 Olympic marathon gold medallist, speaking to reporters from his home training camp in Kaptagat on Wednesday, was sure he too could enter uncharted territory in Vienna on Oct. 12.

“It’s like stepping on the moon, going up the tallest mountain and even going to the middle of the ocean,” said Kipchoge who ran 2:00.25 in his previous non-world record attempt at Italy’s Monza motor racing circuit in 2017.

“I have no doubts at all,” added the 34-year-old, who said he also wanted to make history before next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

INEOS have yet to provide details about race day plans and identities of the official pacesetters in the 1:59 challenge www.ineos159challenge.com.

The conference call, on a line that was at times barely audible, was restricted to questions about Kipchoge’s preparations.

Norwegian brothers Henrik, Filip and Jakob Ingebrigtsen told national broadcaster NRK this week, however, that they had been approached to run as pacesetters.

“I have been hare for Filip and Jacob for many years, so it will go well,” said Henrik, 28 and the European 1,500 metres champion in 2012.

Jakob, 18, won 1,500 and 5,000 metres gold at last year’s European championships while Filip, 26, won 1,500 bronze at the 2017 worlds.

This year’s world athletics championships in Doha end on Oct. 6.

“Marathon is no longer an individual event, it’s a team event,” said Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2:01.39 in Berlin last September. “The pacemakers are playing a key role in my quest.”

Any sub-two hour time will not be ratified for record purposes by the IAAF, the governing body of athletics, because of the use of pacemakers and other aids but Kipchoge was unconcerned.

“I think it’s about history, about leaving a legacy,” said the Kenyan. “So I am going to make history and leave a legacy. It’s not about making a world record.

“I am already a record holder for marathon… I think I have done that. This is for the human family.”

The Kenyan said his training was going well, he was rising at 5 a.m. and running 200-220km a week.

“What has changed is mental preparation,” he said. “I am really better prepared mentally… this time I know what will happen.”

“Certainly I am feeling good,” he added.

Kipchoge said he planned to arrive in Vienna about a week before the attempt and will jog over the 4.3km Prater Hauptallee course.

Maldives to host Indian Ocean Island Games in 2023

Author: Euronews
14th August 2019, 5 PM +02:00
It is the first time that the Maldives will host the games which have been hosted three times by Mauritius and the Reunion Islands and twice each by Madagascar and Seychelles.

The next edition of the Indian Ocean Island Games will take place in the Maldives in 2023, according to the organizers.

The choice of the Maldives came at the end of the 10th edition of the games (JIOI Maurice 2019) which took place in Mauritius between July 19 – 28, 2019.

The first edition took place in 1979 and it takes place every 4 years. It pools together island nations and territories of Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Réunion and the Maldives.

It is the first time that the Maldives will host the games which have been hosted three times by Mauritius and the Reunion Islands and twice each by Madagascar and Seychelles.

The Maldives is a republic on the Maldive Islands; which achieved independence from the United Kingdom in 1965.

Team Mauritius – Soaring hosts

Mauritian athletes gave an outstanding performance at the games clinching top spot on the medals table: they bagged 92 gold medals, 79 silver medals and 53 bronze medals.

Some 2,000 athletes were involved in 14 disciplines including football, volleyball, sailing, weightlifting, boxing, athletics, among others.

Among the Mauritian athletes who shone, were the handicapped. The country this year picked physically challenged athlete as its flag bearer.

Noemi Alphonse,a gold medalist in the 1500m chair race spoke to Africanews: “It’s really a motivation, a source of pride, because I’ve been running in a wheelchair for 4 years, this year I’m a flag bearer.

“… I missed the island games in 2015, it’s my first island games, first island games at home and being protected by the flag is really an honour.”

In preparation for the games, Mauritius invested heavily in the construction and renovation of stadiums. Athletes also had extensive training abroad. But organizing the games was a real challenge.

Stephan Toussaint, Mauritius’ Youth and Sports Minister said: “It is all about logistics that we set up, to support the other 6 islands present in the games including Mauritius.

Asked about other challenges the country faced, he added: “A little bit of everything because there have been several things to do, hosting, technical transport, medical, documentation it has been several years of preparation.”

Yasine Mohabuth, Africanews Correspondent

