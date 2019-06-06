Back

Ethiopia capital, Addis Ababa, to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020

Author: Euronews
6th June 2019, 2 AM +02:00
According to Chief of Staff of the AU Chairperson, the Congress will take place at the Union’s headquarters in May 2020.

Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital has been chosen to host the next gathering of world football governing body’s supreme legislative body, the FIFA Congress.



The announced of the 70th FIFA Congress taking place in Addis Ababa was announced at the end of the 69th Congress which took place in the French capital, Paris.



According to Chief of Staff of the AU Chairperson, the Congress will take place at the Union’s headquarters in May 2020.



Major takeaways from the 69th FIFA Congress




  • By acclamation, Gianni Infantino was re-elected the President of FIFA until 2023.

  • Approval of the Activity Report and financial statements for 2018, as well as the detailed budget for 2020, which includes USD 810 million allocated to investments in football.

  • Announcement that the 70th FIFA Congress will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in May 2020.



“In just over three years, this organisation went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” said Infantino when addressing the Congress.



“This new FIFA has a mission and a plan for it, which is why the next four years have, in fact, already started: we have laid solid building blocks for the future.”



Addis Ababa’s rising profile for global meetings



Addis Ababa, the seat of African diplomacy – as it hosts the African Union, AU; has in recent times boosted its reputation for hosting big conferences partly due to recent raft of reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



Early this year, it was announced that Addis will be hosting the 2020 edition of the World Economic Forum, WEF. The announcement was made following a meeting between Abiy and Prof Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.



In early May this year, the capital also hosted the World Press Freedom Day activities over three days. PM ABiy was awarded the Houphet Boigny Prize for 2019.




Copyright -Euronews

See also

Ethiopia capital, Addis Ababa, to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020

Author: Euronews
6th June 2019, 2 AM +02:00
According to Chief of Staff of the AU Chairperson, the Congress will take place at the Union’s headquarters in May 2020.

Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital has been chosen to host the next gathering of world football governing body’s supreme legislative body, the FIFA Congress.



The announced of the 70th FIFA Congress taking place in Addis Ababa was announced at the end of the 69th Congress which took place in the French capital, Paris.



According to Chief of Staff of the AU Chairperson, the Congress will take place at the Union’s headquarters in May 2020.



Major takeaways from the 69th FIFA Congress




  • By acclamation, Gianni Infantino was re-elected the President of FIFA until 2023.

  • Approval of the Activity Report and financial statements for 2018, as well as the detailed budget for 2020, which includes USD 810 million allocated to investments in football.

  • Announcement that the 70th FIFA Congress will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in May 2020.



“In just over three years, this organisation went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” said Infantino when addressing the Congress.



“This new FIFA has a mission and a plan for it, which is why the next four years have, in fact, already started: we have laid solid building blocks for the future.”



Addis Ababa’s rising profile for global meetings



Addis Ababa, the seat of African diplomacy – as it hosts the African Union, AU; has in recent times boosted its reputation for hosting big conferences partly due to recent raft of reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



Early this year, it was announced that Addis will be hosting the 2020 edition of the World Economic Forum, WEF. The announcement was made following a meeting between Abiy and Prof Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.



In early May this year, the capital also hosted the World Press Freedom Day activities over three days. PM ABiy was awarded the Houphet Boigny Prize for 2019.




Copyright -Euronews

See also

All you need to know about 2019 Women's World Cup

Author: Euronews
7th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The Women’s World Cup, an international football competition contested by the senior women’s national teams of the members of FIFA, has been held every four years since 1991.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup gets underway in France on Friday, and many Africans will be rooting for the continent’s representatives, South Africa, Nigeria and Cameroon.

Ethiopia’s president, Sahle-Work Zewde is attending the tournament opener between hosts France and South Korea, having delivered a keynote speech at the inaugural FIFA Women’s Football Convention held in Paris on Friday.

“Women football is young but growing. It doesn’t enjoy the same investment as boys’ does. We should invest more on women. I am confident that what we invest on women will pay off 100-fold, because women are capable,” she said.

About the World Cup

The Women’s World Cup, an international football competition contested by the senior women’s national teams of the members of FIFA, has been held every four years since 1991.

The United States are the most successful women’s football team, having won the World Cup three times and the Olympics four times.

Germany have won the World Cup twice, while Japan and Norway have each won the prestigious tournament once.

Nigeria, Africa’s most successful team, has made the most progress at the World Cup, having reached the quarter finals in 1999.

Brazil’s Marta has scored the most goals (15) at the tournament, and she will be hoping to secure a maiden World Cup trophy for a nation whose passion for football is legendary.

France 2019

France will be hoping to emulate the United States to become the second nation to win as hosts. To do that they will have to outwit Korea Republic, Norway and Nigeria in Group A, before going all the way, in the tournament that features 24 teams.

The organisers are optimistic that the fact that selling out the opening game at the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris, and both semi-finals and the final, all to be played at the 69,000-capacity Groupama Stadium in Lyon, is a sign of a successful tournament ahead.

“We didn’t see it coming,” said Erwan Le Prevost, head of the local organising committee.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the first time, Scotland, Chile, Jamaica and South Africa are making their debuts at the month-long tournament.

Groups

GROUP A: France (hosts), Korea Republic, Norway, Nigeria
GROUP B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
GROUP C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
GROUP D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
GROUP E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
GROUP F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

Africa’s reps

Nigeria, who are the reigning African champions will be hoping to better their record at the Women’s World Cup and go all the way to the July 7 final. The nine-time champions of the continent however have to first navigate a potentially tough group that includes hosts France, one-time world champions Norway and Korea Republic.

South Africa, who are featuring at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, are the rising star of the continent. The Banyana Banyana have the reigning African player of the year, Thembi Kgatlana, who was the top-scorer at th Nations Cup (AWCON 2018) last year. The runners-up at AWCON 2018, will take on two-time champions Germany, Spain and China.

“Today you are good, tomorrow you are better and the other day you’re even greater,’‘ Kgatlana said.

Cameroon, who secured their place at the World Cup by beating Mali in the third place play-off at AWCON 2018, will take on European champions Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand in Group E.

“Like all lionesses going out hunting, we’re on a hunt and we’ll get our prey, because a lioness never comes home empty handed,’‘ said Indomitable Lionesses’ goalkeeper, Mireille Mambingo.

Stars to watch

  • South Africa’s Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana, reigning African Player of the Year
  • Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, three-time African Player of the Year
  • Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene

  • France’s Wendie Renard, a six-time Champions League winner.
  • Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan, whose Lyon has won four straight Champions League titles.
  • United States’ star forward Alex Morgan.
  • Australia’s Sam Kerr, the record goalscorer in America’s professional league.
  • England’s winger Nikita Parris who is the Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year.
  • Brazil’s six-time World Player of the Year Marta.
  • Netherlands’ Vivianne Miedema won the Golden Boot in England’s top division last season.

Stadiums

The tournament will be staged in nine stadiums in nine different cities which include;

  • Parc des Princes, Paris
  • Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
  • Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
  • Roazhon Park, Rennes
  • Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
  • Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
  • Stade de Nice, Nice
  • Stade Oceane, Le Havre
  • Stade de Lyon, Lyon

Anticipation

“It’s going to be a remarkable World Cup. The level of competition four years on from the last one has exponentially increased,” said Jill Ellis, coach of the US team, the reigning champions.

“Aside from USA, France and the Netherlands, teams like Australia, Canada, Sweden and Norway are also playing very well,” German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told broadcaster ARD.

“I think this World Cup is a tipping point for the women’s game where I think it’s just going to go boom,” England manager Phil Neville said.

More than just football

A notable absentee from this year’s Women’s World Cup is the reigning best player in the world, Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who scored a hat trick for Lyon in the Champions League final.

She is boycotting the national team even though Norway pays women and men internationals the same, because she believes that more needs to be done to improve the way women footballers are treated.

The United States are also embroiled in a legal dispute with their federation, demanding equal pay with their male compatriots.

South Africa’s federation announced in May that the Banyana Banyana will be paid the same amounts fo participating in the Women’s Word Cup as the Bafana Bafana who will be contesting the African Nations Cup later this month in Egypt.

Also, while up to $30m will be awarded to participating teams at the Women’s World Cup this year, which is double the amount of 2015, it is still a long way off the $400m prize pot at the 2018’s men’s World Cup.

Summary

  • 1991, year first tournament held
  • 3 times, record champions USA have won
  • $30m, prize money at 2019 tournament
  • 24, number of teams at France 2019
  • 3, number of African teams at tournament
  • 9, stadiums and cities hosting matches
  • 15, record goals scored at the World Cup (by Brazil’s Marta)
  • France, hosts this year
  • Quarter-finals, highest stage reached by African team (Nigeria)

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad questioned by French authorities: FIFA

Author: Euronews
6th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Ahmad Ahmad, who became president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in March 2017, has been dogged by several organisational scandals, during his two years at the helm.

FIFA confirms investigation

World football’s governing body FIFA on Thursday issued a statement confirming that Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris.

Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

“FIFA is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” FIFA said in a statement.

“FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”

Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, had been reported last month to FIFA’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

REUTERS

Ahmad trending on social media

Ahmad Ahmad, the president of the football governing body is trending on social media, following reports that he had been arrested in France on Thursday morning, over allegations of corruption.

Madagascar’s Ahmad, who became president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in March 2017, has been dogged by several organisational scandals, during his two years at the helm.

Reports of Ahmad’s arrest

Reports of Ahmad’s arrest were published by French-based pan-African magazine, Jeune Africa, who said the 59-year-old football administrator had been detained at his hotel in Paris, where he was attending the FIFA Congress.

His arrest by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offences (Oclif), is reportedly in conection with a contract that CAF terminated with German equipment manufacturer Puma in favor of Technical Steel.

Ahmad is accused of having influenced this decision, standing to be rewarded with up to $830,000. He has denied the allegations.

‘‘All decisions were taken in a collective and transparent manner,” Ahmad said in mid-April.

Controversial Champions League Final

Reports of Ahmad’s arrest come hardly a day after CAF took a decision to cancel the African Champions League win by Esperance Tunis, and order a replay of the second-leg match against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

The Tunisian club has since denounced Ahmad as incompetent and corrupt, vowing to appeal against the CAF decision with relevant international bodies.

READ MORE: Tunisia’s Esperance protests CAF decision to re-stage final against Wydad

Ahmad was also heavily criticised for the manner in which CAF handled the hosting rights for the 2019 African Nations Cup, which were stripped from Cameroon last year and awarded to current hosts Egypt.

Online reactions

Ahmad Ahmad profile

  • Born 30 December, 1959
  • CAF president since March 16, 2017
  • FIFA Vice-President, and member of FIFA Council since 2017
  • President of Malagasy Football Federation since 2003
  • Joined politics after a career as football player and coach
  • Served as Secretary of State for Sports, Fisheries minister and Senate vice-president

Brazil Football VP asks Neymar to withdraw from Copa America

Author: Euronews
5th June 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Vice-president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Francisco Noveletto, said on Tuesday that football star Neymar should miss the upcoming Copa America, which the country is hosting.

Vice-president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Francisco Noveletto, said on Tuesday that football star Neymar should miss the upcoming Copa America, which the country is hosting.

Noveletto made the remarks during an interview with local media in Porto Alegre.

“Today, let’s be honest here, he doesn’t have the psychological conditions to play a Copa America, to face a battalion of journalists asking the same questions to him. It would be good for all – for him, for CBF, for the event – because he will not play well, he will not play what he could play. At the World Cup he didn’t play well, he failed to deliver. Imagine this emotional weight upon him! I think that everybody would win if Neymar did not come for this Copa (America),“said Francisco Noveletto, vice president, Brazil Football Confederation.

The VP’s comments come after a woman accused Neymar of raping her in a hotel in Paris on May 15th, accusations that Neymar has refuted even releasing a statement on Instagram.

“If Neymar plays, there’s the possibility of Brazil not winning (Copa America). I know your people, the media. The media will be looking at him. And there are many other things to come yet. I have a friend in Rio de Janeiro that tells me that there’s another video to come out,” said Francisco Noveletto, vice president, Brazil Football Confederation.

Brazil will kick off the tournament with a match against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

Cricket World Cup: South Africa handed third straight loss by India

Author: Euronews
5th June 2019, 2 PM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

South Africa vs India

South Africa slumped to a third straight loss at the Cricket World Cup, falling to India by six wickets on Wednesday.

Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl.

Chasing South Africa’s 227-9, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for eight and then batting mainstay Kohli for 18 with the score on 54-2 at the Rose bowl in Southampton.

Opener Rohit, however, ensured the victory ended up being a comfortable one with an unbeaten 122 as India reached their target with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

The innings mirrored South Africa’s World Cup campaign to date as their batsmen struggled to find form or fluency on wickets that were good for striking. They have lost their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, while India were playing their first game.

Bangladesh upsets South Africa

South Africa suffered its second successive defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.

Mushfiqur and Shakib added 142 runs for the third wicket to notch up Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership in an aggressive batting display backed by enthusiastic support.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.

The country’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis said the Proteas cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals.

“I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.

The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.

REUTERS

Loss to England

Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.

Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.

“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”

SUGGESTED READING: Will Africa bring home a World Cup this year?

AFCON 2019: Who's who in Group A?

Author: Euronews
5th June 2019, 2 PM +02:00
In this article, we will profile Group A, which has the hosts Egypt, taking on Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) draws closer, we take a look at the teams that will be featuring, highlighting their strengths and key players against their opponents in the group stages.

The tournament which starts on June 21 and ends on July 19, will have 24 participating teams in six groups, for the first time in its history.

In this article, we will profile Group A, which has the hosts Egypt, taking on Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

Egypt

  • Qualifying: Tunisia 3-2 0-1, Niger 6-0 1-1, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) 4-1 2-0
  • Scorers: Salah 4, Hassan 3, M. Mohsen 2, Ashraf, Hegazy, S. Mohsen, Elneny, A. el Mohamady, B. el Mohamady, Warda 1 each
  • Coach: Javier Aguirre (MEX)
  • Africa/world rankings: 8/57
  • Previous appearances: 23
  • Best placing: champions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Egypt is the most successful nation in African football, having won a record of seven AFCON titles.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s star player, won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool on June 1, 2019

READ MORE: Mourinho says Salah must win AFCON to make strong case for Ballon d’Or

Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Qualifying: Congo Brazzaville 3-1 1-1, Liberia 1-0 1-1, Zimbabwe 1-2 1-1
  • Scorers: Bakambu 3, Bolasie, Elia, Kasongo, Mbemba 1 each, Hadebe (ZIM)-og
  • Coach: Florent Ibenge (COD)
  • Africa/world rankings: 5/46
  • Previous appearances: 18
  • Best placing: champions (1968, 1974)

Everton and DRC midfielder, Yannick Bolasie

Uganda

  • Qualifying: Cape Verde 1-0 1-0, Tanzania 0-0 0-3, Lesotho 3-0 2-0
  • Scorers: Miya 3, Okwi 2, Kaddu, Sserunkuma 1 each
  • Coach: Sebastien Desabre (FRA)
  • Africa/world rankings: 16/79
  • Previous appearances: 6
  • Best placing: runners-up (1978)

Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, is considered one of the finest footballers playing for a football club based on the continent

Zimbabwe

  • Qualifying: Liberia 3-0 0-1, Congo Brazzaville 2-0 1-1, Democratic Republic of Congo 1-1 2-1
  • Scorers: Musona 5, Billiat 3, Pfumbidzai 1
  • Coach: Sunday Chidzambwa (ZIM)
  • Africa/world rankings: 26/110
  • Previous appearances: 3
  • Best placing: first round

Zimbabwe Warriors’ captain Knowledge Musona has scored 22 goals in 34 outings for the country

Egypt are considered the favorites to top the group, but the other teams in the group have what it takes to qualify to the next stage. Uganda beat The Pharaohs in the World Cup qualifying campaign, while Zimbabwe took four points off DRC in the AFCON 2019 qualifying campaign.

“We have the hosts and they are always going to be favourites. DR Congo have a strong team and they will know what to expect from us. Uganda are a very good team also,’‘ Musona said.

READ MORE: African strikers Salah, Mane, Aubameyang joint winners of EPL Golden Boot
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.