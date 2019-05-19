Back

Englishmen defeat Congolese wrestlers in mini-tournament

Author: Euronews
19th May 2019, 9 PM +02:00
Two Englishmen paraded through the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory over Congolese wrestlers in a mini-tournament.

Two English wrestlers, Steeve Moroco and George Castano, paraded the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory.



In the combat at Kinshasa stadium, the Congolese wrestlers who tried to take their championship title, experienced grappling holds, and heavy punches that spelled outright defeat for them.



The event organisers remain optimistic about the future of the event.



“It’s a mini tournament that we organise between the British wrestlers who come from London and Congolese wrestlers’‘, Guy Momat, member of the event planning team said. This is the spirit, it lasts for 3 days in a row where the Congolese will experience the Congolese style and the British style of wrestling,’‘ he added.



According to one of the Champions George Castano,winning begins with a decision.



“ I win because I’m strong in the mind. It doesn’t matter how big you are, how small or big your arms are. It’s a strength of your mind, and I was prepared to go one way and one way only! he said. And that’s lifting my heavy weight championship of the world”,he added.



This mini-tournament has become one of the biggest annual events in the local wrestling world, wining the hearts of many in Kinshasa.

Copyright -Euronews

Englishmen defeat Congolese wrestlers in mini-tournament

Author: Euronews
19th May 2019, 9 PM +02:00
Two Englishmen paraded through the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory over Congolese wrestlers in a mini-tournament.

Two English wrestlers, Steeve Moroco and George Castano, paraded the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory.



In the combat at Kinshasa stadium, the Congolese wrestlers who tried to take their championship title, experienced grappling holds, and heavy punches that spelled outright defeat for them.



The event organisers remain optimistic about the future of the event.



“It’s a mini tournament that we organise between the British wrestlers who come from London and Congolese wrestlers’‘, Guy Momat, member of the event planning team said. This is the spirit, it lasts for 3 days in a row where the Congolese will experience the Congolese style and the British style of wrestling,’‘ he added.



According to one of the Champions George Castano,winning begins with a decision.



“ I win because I’m strong in the mind. It doesn’t matter how big you are, how small or big your arms are. It’s a strength of your mind, and I was prepared to go one way and one way only! he said. And that’s lifting my heavy weight championship of the world”,he added.



This mini-tournament has become one of the biggest annual events in the local wrestling world, wining the hearts of many in Kinshasa.

Copyright -Euronews

CAF unveils AFCON 2019 mascot [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
20th May 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Guinea’s U17 side, finalist at this years youth championship have been disqualified from participating in the next two editions of the U17 AFCON as well as the world cup in Brazil lat

Guinea’s U17 side, finalist at this years youth championship have been disqualified from participating in the next two editions of the U17 competition as well as the world cup in Brazil later this year, as they fielded two over aged players during the competition in Tanzania.

RS Berkane last night muscled a late goal in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg finals against Zamalek of Egypt. Playing their first continental finals, the Moroccans take a one goal lead into the return leg to be played this weekend.

Less than a month to the kickoff of Africa’s most prestigious football come together, Caf has officially released the mascot for the competition do not blink it is brief.

Exclusively getting the views of former premier league player George Elokobi’s views on the surge of record breaking Africans in the EPL this season and he tells us what has changed from when he played for Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2009 to 2011.

African football stars honour retiring Nigerian governor

Author: Euronews
20th May 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

The ‘match for Ambode’ was played to recognize the governor’s laudable contributions to the development of sports in Lagos since he took up office in 2015.

Ambode kicked off the star flagged match before an excited audience at Agege Stadium. Among the football stars present included Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivorian Didier Drogba, representative of the Liberian President, who is a former award winning football star and Yaya Toure from Ivory Coast among others according to local news media.

The governor was also inducted into the Hall of Fame by Nigeria Supporters Club (NSC)for his unwavering support to sport development especially football in Nigeria.

RDC : Jackson Muleka égale le record de buts du championnat

Author: Euronews
18th May 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orange Football Club
C’est fait pour Jackson Muleka. L’attaquant de 19 ans du Tout Puissant Mazembe a égalé le record but du championnat national de football de la République Démocratique du Congo (RDC). Il a inscrit son 24ème but ce samedi 19 mai  lors du sacre de son équipe (3-0) face au Football Club Renaissance du Congo. Ce record était jusqu’ici détenu par Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele, l’attaquant de l’AS Vclub qui avait inscrit 24 buts en une seule édition du championnat national l’année dernière. Jackson Muleka est également le meilleur buteur de cette 24ème édition du championnat devant Francis Kazadi de l’AS Vclub (17 buts), Ricky Tulenge de Daring Club Motema Pembe (14 buts), Eric Kabwe de FC Lubumbashi Sport (14 buts) ainsi que David Molinga du FC Renaissance du Congo (11 buts). Tout Puissant Mazembe a été sacré officiellement champion pour la 17ème fois ce samedi 18 mai 2019. Formé à l’Ecole de Football (Ecofoot/Katumbi ), l’international Espoir congolais avait inscrit 15 buts en 31 rencontres au cours de l’édition précédente.

First African female sports journalist summit in Africa

Author: Euronews
17th May 2019, 5 AM +02:00
We continue in our series of females taking the front row seats in male dominated sports disciplines and today’s segment takes us to Ghana where over 120 participants particularly female sports journa

We continue in our series of females taking the front row seats in male dominated sports disciplines and today’s segment takes us to Ghana where over 120 participants particularly female sports journalist across the continent from Ghana, DRC, Namibia, Zambia, Togo, Uganda and South Africa among others attended the first ever come together for sports female journalists.

The event pushed for greater female inclusion for African women in sports journalism with participants called upon to take their place as the founder and host of the event tells us more.

Top African sports female journalist presented their road maps, challenges on how to get to the summit while addressing key issues like harassment and professionalism.

The initiative will be an annual event hoping to in the near future accompany an array of talented professional female sports journalist from Africa to rub shoulders at the international stage and why not dominate the international scene.

Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria could host Formula One races

Author: Euronews
17th May 2019, 2 AM +02:00
Morocco and South Africa have hosted world championship grands prix in the past, Casablanca in 1958 and South Africa in East London in the 1960s and Kyalami 20 times between 1967 and 1993.

Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda and Nigeria have expressed interest in hosting a Formula One race, commercial managing director Sean Bratches said on Thursday.

Bratches said they are considering a return to the African continent and are having discussions on the possibility of staging a race in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh and South Africa’s Kyalami circuit.

‘‘We’ve been having very productive conversations in South Africa and to a lesser extent in Morocco about bringing a grand prix… we’re on it. It’s really important to us,’‘ Bratches said at a Sport Industry Breakfast Club event.

Morocco and South Africa have hosted world championship grands prix in the past, Casablanca in 1958 and South Africa in East London in the 1960s and Kyalami 20 times between 1967 and 1993.

“We race on five continents now and the last habitable continent that we don’t race in is Africa,” said Bratches.

‘‘It’s a marketplace in which we would like to race.’‘

ALSO READ: Africans and formula one racing

Morocco sees tourism opportunity

Bratches said there was a “high degree of interest” from Morocco in a circuit race in Marrakesh, with the authorities seeing Formula One, owned by U.S.-based Liberty Media, as an economic engine for growth and tourism.

The all-electric Formula E series already holds an annual street race there.

“The vast majority of our grands prix are underpinned by government and it’s because it works. We shine a bright light on these cities,” said Bratches.

Rwanda’s Arsenal advantage

Yath Gangakumaran, Formula One’s director of Strategy and Business Development, told reporters that Rwanda and Nigeria were also keen to be involved in fan events.

“I think Rwanda in particular have seen the benefits of the Arsenal sponsorship deal,” he said. The Premier League club has had a ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo on players’ left shirt sleeves since last year.

“There’s a lot of interest not just for races but for actuations throughout the continent.”

Next season will see two new grands prix added to the calendar, with the return of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort after a 35-year absence and the debut of Vietnam, but Mexico, Spain, Germany and Britain are out of contract at the end of 2019.

REUTERS

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.