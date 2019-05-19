Englishmen defeat Congolese wrestlers in mini-tournament

Two Englishmen paraded through the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to celebrate their victory over Congolese wrestlers in a mini-tournament.

In the combat at Kinshasa stadium, the Congolese wrestlers who tried to take their championship title, experienced grappling holds, and heavy punches that spelled outright defeat for them.

The event organisers remain optimistic about the future of the event.

“It’s a mini tournament that we organise between the British wrestlers who come from London and Congolese wrestlers’‘, Guy Momat, member of the event planning team said. This is the spirit, it lasts for 3 days in a row where the Congolese will experience the Congolese style and the British style of wrestling,’‘ he added.

According to one of the Champions George Castano,winning begins with a decision.

“ I win because I’m strong in the mind. It doesn’t matter how big you are, how small or big your arms are. It’s a strength of your mind, and I was prepared to go one way and one way only! he said. And that’s lifting my heavy weight championship of the world”,he added.

This mini-tournament has become one of the biggest annual events in the local wrestling world, wining the hearts of many in Kinshasa.