Drogba agrees with Infantino's call for AFCON every four years

Organsing the Africa Cup of Nations every four years, as FIFA proposed “can be a good thing,” according to former Ivorian international and Chelsea forward Didier Drogba.

The Elephants skipper believes it could increase the flavour and rarity of the trophy. Drogba also thinks that this schedule will protect African footballers who play in Europe.

“I think we’re going to have to get to that point [playing in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations every four years] because the African player is quite disadvantaged in relation to his club, and given that there are a lot of African players now playing in Europe, it complicates things a bit.

“Already at the time when we played in the African Cup of Nations, which was in January, (a player) to leave for the national team was to jeopardise his place in the starting line-up.

“It was really complicated, not to mention the weather conditions. So it’s going to be an interesting debate and I hope I can contribute to,” Drogba stressed.

The debate over AFCON regularity is not a new one. The most recent case is when FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged the African football organizing body to consider making the AFCON one that happens over four instead of two-years. He says a four-year sequence will give it more impact.

It is one of few major continental competitions that happens every two years as compared to the European and World Cups.

So far, the Confederation of African Football has explained that by organising the event every two years, it encourages the rapid development of infrastructure in the host countries.