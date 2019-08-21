Cristiano Ronaldo shocked by the recent transfer fees
In fact, in modern football era, transfers of players from one club to another can take place with unbelievable numbers and the market can be described as overinflated.
Clubs, especially European ones, can place unreal bids in the race of signing the top talents or their target players.
Transfer fees have, of course, spiralled out of control lately.
In this context, Ronaldo, who broke the world transfer record back in 2009 when he moved from Manchester United to Los Blancos for €94m, believes that what some clubs are paying to sign players is unacceptable and doubts that the players are actually worth the fees paid for them.
The Portugal captain believes that breaking the €100 million transfer mark in recent times is incomprehensible.
"It's difficult to make calculations in modern football," Cristiano Ronaldo told Portuguese channel TV1. "[teams] gamble a lot on potential and the football industry is different.In addition, he thinks that some footballers, can be paid huge amount of money without deserving it.
"Leaving the case of Joao Felix to the side, any player can go for 100 million euros, even without showing anything - there is more money in football,"
"A centre back and a goalkeeper can go for 70 or 80 million euros. I don't agree [with it] but it's the world that we live in and you have to respect it." He added.