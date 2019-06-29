Back

Cricket World Cup: South Africa captain says win against Sri Lanka is 'bittersweet'

Author: Euronews
29th June 2019, 6 AM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka



South Africa were powered to a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the Asian side’s hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.



Hashim Amla (80) and captain Faf Du Plessis (96) put on an unbeaten 175 for the second wicket as South Africa cruised to victory in the 38th over, finishing on 206 for one.



“It feels like it’s a long time coming,” said Du Plessis, whose side were already out of contention for the semi-finals before the match.



“It feels bittersweet, it doesn’t feel like it means too much,” he added. “But the basics of batting were shown today. We’ve not had guys bat long and build big partnerships. One big partnership and everything looks much easier.”



Sri Lanka’s batting let them down against an inspired South African pace attack led by recalled seamer Dwaine Pretorius, who returned figures of 3-25 from his 10 overs.



Playing for pride, South Africa rarely put a foot wrong after electing to field first in Chester-le-Street, bowling out Sri Lanka for 203 in the 50th over.



Chris Morris also finished with three wickets while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada took two.



South Africa will sign off with a final league match against Australia, while Sri Lanka have two more games, against West Indies on July 1 and India on July 6.



South Africa vs Pakistan



South Africa was effectively eliminated from the World Cup after their loss to Pakistan on Sunday.



The Proteas’ chances of progressing in the tournament evaporated after they logged their fifth loss in seven matches, making it mathematically impossible for them to secure a top-four spot and a place in the semi-finals.



“It’s becoming where it’s a little bit embarrassing. We’re trying, but it’s just not good enough. Obviously I’m human as well so it will keep chipping away at me,” captain Faf du Plessis told reporters after a 49-run defeat at Lord’s.



The team’s headline bowler, paceman Kagiso Rabada, said the whole team felt like they had failed to play to their usual standard, both on Sunday and throughout the tournament.



“Pakistan turned up, and we didn’t,” he said.



“We’re very disappointed. We tried so hard at practices and we spoke about what we needed to do, but unfortunately we just couldn’t bring it out into the field of play. And that’s what you have to do in tournaments like this.



South Africa will now go through the formality of playing Sri Lanka and holders Australia in their last two matches of a forgettable World Cup.



South Africa lose to New Zealand



Captain Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.



Chasing 242 to win a match reduced to 49 overs a side by rain, New Zealand looked set to comfortably reach the target with Martin Guptill and Williamson at the crease.



But Guptill, on 35, was dismissed hit-wicket trying to pull Andile Phehlukwayo to the boundary and Chris Morris bowled a fiery spell to get rid of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, both caught behind for one run.



Morris also had Jimmy Neesham caught at slip for 23 to leave New Zealand struggling at 137-5, but Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme (60) shared a composed 91-run partnership to ease New Zealand nerves.



South Africa had a golden opportunity to run Williamson out after a mix-up with De Grandhomme left the Kiwi skipper well short of his ground but David Miller fluffed the chance, whipping the bails off without collecting the ball.



De Grandhomme fell before the end but Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.



“It was nice to be there at the end,” said Williamson who finished unbeaten on 106. “It’s just trying to do the job as well as you can, I was fortunate I was able to do it today. There were a number of contributions that were so vital.



“It was one of those surfaces that provides a great spectacle. It could have gone either way.”



South Africa’s batsmen apart from Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen failed to build on starts after being put into bat in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwis.



Amla was bowled for 55 by Mitchell Santner but Van der Dussen’s unbeaten 67 off 64 balls gave the South Africans a respectable total to defend.



“We were aiming 260-270… we fell short,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. “We also had a lot of stop-start, stop-start innings but Kane batted through for the hundred and that was the game changer.



“We did everything we could, we threw ourselves around. The energy was unbelievable. Sure, there were some times that we dropped intensity. But Kane took it away from us.”



The result left South Africa, who have won only one match, virtually out of the running for a semi-final spot while New Zealand kept their unbeaten run intact to move to the top of the standings with four wins in five games.



REUTERS



South Africa vs New Zealand



South Africa’s hopes of making the semi-finals would effectively be over if they lose to New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.



Defeats to England, Bangladesh and India have left South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock billing the New Zealand match as a “quarter-final”.



A nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Saturday was their first win in this World Cup in England and Wales.



The Proteas cannot afford any more slip-ups in their remaining games against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia if they are to maintain slender hopes of a semi-final berth.



“Obviously it’s a big game for us but, in saying that, our next three or four games that we have, they are all going to be big games for us for the rest of the tournament,” he said.



“We have to win all the games, not just focus on tomorrow. But in saying that, we know how good New Zealand are playing at the moment. They are a big team in World Cups. They always seem to step up.”



Unbeaten New Zealand are favourites to push South Africa towards the World Cup exit door and De Kock admits morale among Faf Du Plessis’s squad has not been as high as he would like.



Squads



New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor



South Africa: Faf du Plessis ©, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi



South Africa vs Afghanistan



South Africa on Saturday registered their first win at the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup, beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.



The match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium offered the Proteas a last chance to salvage their chances at the tournament that they have never won.



Leg-spinner Imran Tahir took 4-29, engineering an Afghani collapse after a 75-minute rain break as they were dismissed for 125. Chris Morris contributed with figures of 3-13 and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets.



The South Africans set about chasing a slightly adjusted target of 127 from 48 overs in cautious fashion, reaching 131-1 with 19 overs to spare.



After their poor start to the tournament, South Africa effectively need to win their remaining four matches, starting with New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday, to make the last four.



South Africa gets 1st point



Raain gifted South Africa their first point at the World Cup as the game against West Indies was washed out, and both teams awarded a point.



The Proteas have struggled to impress in the four matches they have so far played, losing against England, Bangladesh and India.



South Africa vs India



South Africa slumped to a third straight loss at the Cricket World Cup, falling to India by six wickets on Wednesday.



Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl.



Chasing South Africa’s 227-9, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for eight and then batting mainstay Kohli for 18 with the score on 54-2 at the Rose bowl in Southampton.



Opener Rohit, however, ensured the victory ended up being a comfortable one with an unbeaten 122 as India reached their target with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.



The innings mirrored South Africa’s World Cup campaign to date as their batsmen struggled to find form or fluency on wickets that were good for striking. They have lost their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, while India were playing their first game.



Bangladesh upsets South Africa



South Africa suffered its second successive defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh.



Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.



Mushfiqur and Shakib added 142 runs for the third wicket to notch up Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership in an aggressive batting display backed by enthusiastic support.



That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.



The country’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis said the Proteas cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals.



“I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.



“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.



The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.



REUTERS



Loss to England



Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.



Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.



Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.



The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”



South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.



“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.



“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”



SUGGESTED READING: Will Africa bring home a World Cup this year?
Copyright -Euronews

See also

Cricket World Cup: South Africa captain says win against Sri Lanka is 'bittersweet'

Author: Euronews
29th June 2019, 6 AM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka



South Africa were powered to a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the Asian side’s hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.



Hashim Amla (80) and captain Faf Du Plessis (96) put on an unbeaten 175 for the second wicket as South Africa cruised to victory in the 38th over, finishing on 206 for one.



“It feels like it’s a long time coming,” said Du Plessis, whose side were already out of contention for the semi-finals before the match.



“It feels bittersweet, it doesn’t feel like it means too much,” he added. “But the basics of batting were shown today. We’ve not had guys bat long and build big partnerships. One big partnership and everything looks much easier.”



Sri Lanka’s batting let them down against an inspired South African pace attack led by recalled seamer Dwaine Pretorius, who returned figures of 3-25 from his 10 overs.



Playing for pride, South Africa rarely put a foot wrong after electing to field first in Chester-le-Street, bowling out Sri Lanka for 203 in the 50th over.



Chris Morris also finished with three wickets while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada took two.



South Africa will sign off with a final league match against Australia, while Sri Lanka have two more games, against West Indies on July 1 and India on July 6.



South Africa vs Pakistan



South Africa was effectively eliminated from the World Cup after their loss to Pakistan on Sunday.



The Proteas’ chances of progressing in the tournament evaporated after they logged their fifth loss in seven matches, making it mathematically impossible for them to secure a top-four spot and a place in the semi-finals.



“It’s becoming where it’s a little bit embarrassing. We’re trying, but it’s just not good enough. Obviously I’m human as well so it will keep chipping away at me,” captain Faf du Plessis told reporters after a 49-run defeat at Lord’s.



The team’s headline bowler, paceman Kagiso Rabada, said the whole team felt like they had failed to play to their usual standard, both on Sunday and throughout the tournament.



“Pakistan turned up, and we didn’t,” he said.



“We’re very disappointed. We tried so hard at practices and we spoke about what we needed to do, but unfortunately we just couldn’t bring it out into the field of play. And that’s what you have to do in tournaments like this.



South Africa will now go through the formality of playing Sri Lanka and holders Australia in their last two matches of a forgettable World Cup.



South Africa lose to New Zealand



Captain Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.



Chasing 242 to win a match reduced to 49 overs a side by rain, New Zealand looked set to comfortably reach the target with Martin Guptill and Williamson at the crease.



But Guptill, on 35, was dismissed hit-wicket trying to pull Andile Phehlukwayo to the boundary and Chris Morris bowled a fiery spell to get rid of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, both caught behind for one run.



Morris also had Jimmy Neesham caught at slip for 23 to leave New Zealand struggling at 137-5, but Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme (60) shared a composed 91-run partnership to ease New Zealand nerves.



South Africa had a golden opportunity to run Williamson out after a mix-up with De Grandhomme left the Kiwi skipper well short of his ground but David Miller fluffed the chance, whipping the bails off without collecting the ball.



De Grandhomme fell before the end but Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.



“It was nice to be there at the end,” said Williamson who finished unbeaten on 106. “It’s just trying to do the job as well as you can, I was fortunate I was able to do it today. There were a number of contributions that were so vital.



“It was one of those surfaces that provides a great spectacle. It could have gone either way.”



South Africa’s batsmen apart from Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen failed to build on starts after being put into bat in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwis.



Amla was bowled for 55 by Mitchell Santner but Van der Dussen’s unbeaten 67 off 64 balls gave the South Africans a respectable total to defend.



“We were aiming 260-270… we fell short,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. “We also had a lot of stop-start, stop-start innings but Kane batted through for the hundred and that was the game changer.



“We did everything we could, we threw ourselves around. The energy was unbelievable. Sure, there were some times that we dropped intensity. But Kane took it away from us.”



The result left South Africa, who have won only one match, virtually out of the running for a semi-final spot while New Zealand kept their unbeaten run intact to move to the top of the standings with four wins in five games.



REUTERS



South Africa vs New Zealand



South Africa’s hopes of making the semi-finals would effectively be over if they lose to New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.



Defeats to England, Bangladesh and India have left South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock billing the New Zealand match as a “quarter-final”.



A nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Saturday was their first win in this World Cup in England and Wales.



The Proteas cannot afford any more slip-ups in their remaining games against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia if they are to maintain slender hopes of a semi-final berth.



“Obviously it’s a big game for us but, in saying that, our next three or four games that we have, they are all going to be big games for us for the rest of the tournament,” he said.



“We have to win all the games, not just focus on tomorrow. But in saying that, we know how good New Zealand are playing at the moment. They are a big team in World Cups. They always seem to step up.”



Unbeaten New Zealand are favourites to push South Africa towards the World Cup exit door and De Kock admits morale among Faf Du Plessis’s squad has not been as high as he would like.



Squads



New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor



South Africa: Faf du Plessis ©, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi



South Africa vs Afghanistan



South Africa on Saturday registered their first win at the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup, beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.



The match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium offered the Proteas a last chance to salvage their chances at the tournament that they have never won.



Leg-spinner Imran Tahir took 4-29, engineering an Afghani collapse after a 75-minute rain break as they were dismissed for 125. Chris Morris contributed with figures of 3-13 and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets.



The South Africans set about chasing a slightly adjusted target of 127 from 48 overs in cautious fashion, reaching 131-1 with 19 overs to spare.



After their poor start to the tournament, South Africa effectively need to win their remaining four matches, starting with New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday, to make the last four.



South Africa gets 1st point



Raain gifted South Africa their first point at the World Cup as the game against West Indies was washed out, and both teams awarded a point.



The Proteas have struggled to impress in the four matches they have so far played, losing against England, Bangladesh and India.



South Africa vs India



South Africa slumped to a third straight loss at the Cricket World Cup, falling to India by six wickets on Wednesday.



Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl.



Chasing South Africa’s 227-9, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for eight and then batting mainstay Kohli for 18 with the score on 54-2 at the Rose bowl in Southampton.



Opener Rohit, however, ensured the victory ended up being a comfortable one with an unbeaten 122 as India reached their target with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.



The innings mirrored South Africa’s World Cup campaign to date as their batsmen struggled to find form or fluency on wickets that were good for striking. They have lost their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, while India were playing their first game.



Bangladesh upsets South Africa



South Africa suffered its second successive defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh.



Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.



Mushfiqur and Shakib added 142 runs for the third wicket to notch up Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership in an aggressive batting display backed by enthusiastic support.



That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.



The country’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis said the Proteas cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals.



“I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.



“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.



The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.



REUTERS



Loss to England



Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.



Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.



Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.



The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”



South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.



“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.



“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”



SUGGESTED READING: Will Africa bring home a World Cup this year?
Copyright -Euronews

See also

Will Guinea make it to the last 16 at the 2019 AFCON without Naby Keita?

Author: Euronews
28th June 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -Naby Keita
There is a great chance that Guinea’s player and Liverpool’s midfielder Naby Keita won’t be able to play at Guinea’s final group stage match against Burundi at AFCON 2019 on Sunday due to injury. In fact, he sustained shin and thigh injuries on Wednesday when his team played against Nigeria. Keita’s participation in the AFCON 2019 was not certain for he picked up an adductor injury when Liverpool played against Barcelona in May. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s coach, claimed that Keita will need “at least two months” to recover and be able to play again. “Bad news for us and bad news for Guinea as well, because the Africa Cup of Nations is coming up,” said Klopp. However, Keita’s health and fitness improved and he has joined Guinea in its journey at the AFCON in Egypt. After a draw with Madagascar, who occupies second place in group B, and a loss against Nigeria, who has been already qualified to the last 16, Guinea’s chances of progressing and earning its qualification to the round of 16 stages of the AFCON are getting slim, especially with the possibily of the absence of its star Naby Keita. Keita’s injuries can put an end not only to his own participation at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt, but also to Guinea’s participation.

Player Amr Warda returns to the Egypt squad

Author: Euronews
28th June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Amr Warda
The Egyptian Football Association(EFA) has announced today that player Amr Warda has rejoined his teammates after banning him from the Egypt squad two days ago. The penalty of suspension has been reduced until the end of the first round of the AFCON 2019 only. In fact, midfielder Amr warda was expelled due to sexual harassment accusations. Many women, including a Dubai-based model named Merhan Keller, shared screenshots on their social media accounts showing Instagram and WhatsApp conversations between them and the player. After the screenshots went viral on social media, the EFA decided to expel Amr Warda from Egypt’s national team. Many of Warda’s teammates, including Mohamed Salah and captain Ahmed Elmohamady, rallied behind him and called for giving him a second chance. On Twitter, Egypt National Football Team wrote:” After holding a session with the players the engineer @AbouRidaHany decided to reduce the penalty of suspension on the player Amr Warda until the end of the first round of the tournament only. Abu Raida assured the players of his demand and the demand of all of them to continue this solidarity between them and reflect on their performance in the field to make their fans and the people of Egypt happy”

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: The qualification race continues!

Author: Euronews
28th June 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Ivory Coast
Group D and group E will be in full action today to join Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt in the round of 16 stages of the AFCON 2019 in Egypt. In group D, a Southern African derby in on tonight between the Bafana Bafana (South Africa) and Namibia at Al Salam Stadium (22:00 CET). The Bafana Bafana were defeated in their opening match against the Ivory Coast team.Namibia as well were succumbed to a defeat against Morocco in their first game in the AFCON 2019. In the same group, Morocco’s Lions of Atlas will be facing Ivory Coast at Al Salam Stadium (19:00 CET). In group E, The Eagles of Tunisia will take on the Eagles of Mali today at the Suez Stadium (16:30 CET). Mali and Tunisia have played against each other four times before. Mali won on three occasions while Tunisia won only one time. The games today will be on fire for every team is hoping to qualify and earn their spot in the last 16.

Emirates Stadium hosts 'An Evening with Rwanda at Arsenal'

Author: Euronews
28th June 2019, 6 AM +02:00
Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium hosted a event dubbed « An Evening with Rwanda at Arsenal’ on Thursday night as part of a partnership between the two entities signed last year.

There was Rwandan culture on display, there were Arsenal legends on the high table and a keen audience looking on at an event in London.

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium hosted a event dubbed “An Evening with Rwanda at Arsenal’ on Thursday night as part of a partnership between the two entities signed last year.

The two Arsenal legends in question were Englishman Tony Adams (defender) and Frenchman Thierry Henry (attacker). Delegation Rwanda was led by Rwanda Development Board’s Belize Kazira and Rwanda Convention Bureau’s Nelly Mukazayire.

“#VisitRwanda is welcoming partners, investors and friends of Rwanda for an evening of learning, networking and #Rwandan culture and to learn more about the @Arsenal partnership,” the Rwanda Development Board said on Twitter.

Under the deal signed last year, Rwanda paid the London club $40 million to have Arsenal players wear the “Visit Rwanda” tourist board logo on one sleeve in all competitions.

Tourism is the biggest foreign exchange earner in the East African nation. And the foreign minister said at the time he hoped revenues from the sector would double from more than $400 million last year to $800 million by 2024.

U.N. figures show more than 60 percent of people live under the poverty line in Rwanda, a country of 12 million where 800,000 people were killed in a genocide in 1994.

Arsenal at the time also declined to confirm the value of the sponsorship deal but said Rwanda had “transformed itself dramatically in recent times and is now regarded as one of the most advanced and respected countries in Africa”.

AFCON 2019: Algeria defeats Senegal to top Group C [Episode 5]

Author: Euronews
28th June 2019, 6 AM +02:00
It was the first big shock of the African Cup of Nations. The Lions, who were barely ahead of their opponents in the Algerian squad, failed to live up to expectations at the start of the second day of
  • It was the first big shock of the African Cup of Nations. The Lions, who were barely ahead of their opponents in the Algerian squad, failed to live up to expectations at the start of the second day of Group C.*

That’s a nice slap in the face. Widely held highly as one of the favourites for this African Cup of Nations, the Senegalese Lions suddenly fell shot and were conquered by the Fennecs. The Algerians only needed a few goal to establish themselves as masters in an increasingly exciting group C. Youcef Belaili scored at the beginning of the second half of the game.

Lions fall from the sky

Taking advantage of the apathy of the Senegalese defence, the Tunisians had a 1-0 win in the 49th minute. Sofiane Feghouli’s partners will hold on to this advantage until the end to take their place at the top of the group and maintain their invincibility against Senegal in the final phase of the African Cup.

“They’ve never beaten us, but we know they’re a very, very good team. They are the favourite of the African Cup of Nations. After that, it’s only one game left…. I think we were very good in the second half, but we shouldn’t get carried away, it’s just a victory. Inch’Allah we will continue to work well. “, said Captain Ryad Mahrez at the end of the game.

For Senegal, this under-performance is a big disappointment. It is a reminder to Aliou Cissé‘s players who now know that the road to the title is still far off. “We didn’t expect it, even though in football you have to expect everything. Now we have a decisive game, we’re going to try to prepare it well and we’re going to do everything we can to win. “, the Senegalese striker promised. The Lions don’t really have a choice anymore. Another defeat in the next match would seriously compromise their chances of honoring their status as favourites, which has already been severely damaged by the defeat to the Fennecs.

Kenya is back

But things are not looking easy for the team in Mbaye Niang. Especially as they face Kenya, who are invigorated by their success over Tanzania. The Harambee Stars defeated the Taifas Stars after being led twice in the game. The opening saw Simon Msuva’s morning score (1-0, 6th mn), Michael Olunga hit back just before the break (1-1, 39th mn). A short-lived joy for the Kenyans who were punished again, one minute later, by Mbawana Ally Samatta who doubled the lead (2-1, 40th mn). But Victor Wanyama’s team mates will be struggling in the second half to get all three points thanks first to Johanna Omolo (2-2, 62nd mn), then to the one-night stand hero, Michael Olunga (3-2, 80th mn) who totally revived the Harambe Stars.

Baréa’s history

But the great story of this second day of the CAN is that of the Baréas of Madagascar. Nicolas Dupuis’ men are on the verge of an unexpected performance. After resisting Guinea (2-2) in the first day, they beat Burundi on Thursday thanks to Marco Ilaimaharitra (1-0, 76th mn). And this first success at their first appearance at an African Cup of Nations finals brings them closer to qualification.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.