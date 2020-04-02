Back

COVID-19 'whips' Wimbledon, flags UEFA fixtures 'off side'

Author: Euronews
2nd April 2020, 10 AM +02:00
Meanwhile, all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended « until further notice » by UEFA because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was due to be played between 29 June and 12 July.



The entire grass-court season has been abandoned, and there will be no professional tennis anywhere in the world until at least 13 July.



Meanwhile, all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended “until further notice” by UEFA because of the global coronavirus pandemic.



All national team games in June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020 – already postponed to 2021 – and qualifying matches for the Women’s Euro 2021.



The European governing body’s 55 member associations met on Wednesday. The Premier League is suspended until at least 30 April.

Le vainqueur de la Coupe de la CAF en Ligue des Champions ?

Author: Euronews
2nd April 2020, 6 PM +02:00
La Confédération africaine de football envisagerait de rendre sa Coupe de la CAF qualificative pour la Ligue des Champions, comme en Europe.
Et si les deux finalistes ou le vainqueur de la Coupe de la Confédération gagnaient une place automatique en Ligue des Champions ? A l'image de ce qui se pratique en zone UEFA, la Confédération africaine de football réfléchit à cette possibilité. "Nous allons étudier cette option lors de la prochaine réunion qui devrait se dérouler pendant la deuxième moitié du mois d’avril", a indiqué Abdelmounaïm Bah (photo), le secrétaire général de la CAF par intérim, au cours d'un chat avec les médias anglophones.

Il s'agirait ainsi de donner davantage d'importance à la deuxième compétition interclubs africaine, et favoriser la régularité au sommet des grosses cylindrées continentales. L'incertitude demeure néanmoins quant à la reprise des éditions en cours de la Ligue des Champions et de la Coupe de la Confédération, dont les demi-finales étaient programmées au mois de mai prochain. Selon Abdelmounaïm Bah, la CAF entend faire reprendre les compétitions à la fin de la pandémie, quitte à les faire jouer au mois de septembre prochain.

OL : Le Real sur Cherki ?

Author: Euronews
2nd April 2020, 5 PM +02:00
Rayan Cherki, fan du Real Madrid, serait suivi par son club de coeur.
Après des débuts clinquants en professionnel lors de cette saison 2019-20, à l’automne, alors qu’il n’avait que 16 ans, Rayan Cherki est identifié comme l'un des espoirs les plus prometteurs du football français. Le milieu offensif formé à l’Olympique Lyonnais affiche une qualité technique, notamment dans le dribble et la passe, qui ne passe pas inaperçue aux côtés des grosses écuries. Dans un entretien accordé à la chaîne officielle de l’Olympique Lyonnais, Rayan Cherki avait confié vendredi dernier que c’est le Real Madrid qui le faisait rêver. Cet intérêt serait réciproque.

Le Real Madrid aurait donné des garanties à Cherki


Selon les informations du journal El Confidencial, le Real Madrid a bien ciblé le jeune talent de l'Olympique Lyonnais. Les décideurs de la Maison Blanche et Zinédine Zidane comptent surveiller son évolution à court terme pour ensuite passer à l'offensive. Le média indique ainsi que Cherki aurait déjà reçu des garanties sur la possibilité d'intégrer le Real et d'être dirigé par Zidane dans le futur, après avoir parfait sa formation dans son club.



