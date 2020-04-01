Back

Coronavirus death: Senegal, French football mourn iconic Pape Diouf

Author: Euronews
1st April 2020, 11 AM +02:00
Diouf was a charismatic and popular leader who was close to the fans and players at Marseille, the only French team to win the European club title.

Pape Diouf, a former president of French soccer club Marseille, died Tuesday in Senegal after contracting the coronavirus. It was the West African country’s first COVID-19-related death, according to the health ministry. He was 68.



Diouf, who was president of Marseille from 2005-09, had been treated since Saturday in intensive care in Dakar, health minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr said. Senegal President Macky Sall wrote on his official Twitter account that he had followed Diouf’s health closely after he was admitted for treatment.



“I pay tribute to this great figure in sport,” Sall wrote. “I pay tribute to the medical staff at Fann Hospital who spared no effort to save him.” Relatives said Diouf was meant to be moved to France. He had recently traveled to several countries in the West Africa region.



In its most recent count, Senegal has reported 190 cases of the coronavirus, with 45 of those having recovered. Diouf was a charismatic and popular leader who was close to the fans and players at Marseille, the only French team to win the European club title.



“Pape will forever remain in the hearts of Marseille people and (is) one of the great architects of the club,” Marseille wrote under a photo of Diouf.



Shortly before his time at the club ended, Diouf signed Didier Deschamps as the new coach and Deschamps won the French league title and League Cup in his first season in charge. It was Marseille’s first league title in 18 years.



Deschamps, who coached France to World Cup success two years ago, described Diouf as “a man of convictions, a spirited man, passionate about football” adding that his “sudden and brutal death deeply saddens me.”



“I could measure his popularity, which was immense with the Marseille people whose hearts he had won,” Deschamps said on L’Equipe’s website. The French soccer league called Diouf’s death “a moment of immense sadness for French soccer.”



Diouf was born in Chad to Senegalese parents. After arriving in Marseille at the age of 18, he became a sports journalist and then a players’ agent. Diouf was not afraid to take risks in signing unheralded players, such as the diminutive Mathieu Valbuena from third-tier side Libourne in 2006 when he was 21.



The 1.67-meter (5 feet, 5 inches) Valbuena went on to prove Diouf right, and all the doubters wrong, playing 52 times for France.



“A great man with a great heart,” Valbuena said. “We were hypnotized by his speeches, he had a lot of charisma.” Diouf was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal in 2012, one of the country’s highest honors.



AP

Le Barça rêve d’un jeune attaquant canadien

Author: Euronews
2nd April 2020, 5 AM +02:00
Le FC Barcelone voudrait s'offrir le jeune attaquant de 20 ans de La Gantoise Jonathan David.

Jeune attaquant de 20 ans évoluant à La Gantoise, Jonathan David a signé 23 buts et 10 passes décisives en 40 matchs, dont un doublé face à l'ASSE en Ligue Europa cette saison. De quoi faire tourner quelques têtes, dont celle du Barça selon Mundo Deportivo. Toujours en quête d'un attaquant, le FC Barcelone voudrait s'offrir ce Canadien prometteur et cela tombe bien. Selon la même source, David a une prédilection pour le club blaugrana, lui qui est convoité par plusieurs écuries.


David fan de Ronaldinho


Arsenal, le Bayern et Everton, sans oublier l'OL l'hiver dernier, auraient sondé le joueur de La Gantoise. Grand fan de Ronaldinho, David n'aurait cependant d'yeux que pour Barcelone. Deux ans après avoir rejoint l'Europe et la Belgique gratuitement, Jonathan David serait actuellement évalué à 25 millions d'euros.


Rashford favorable à l’arrivée de Jadon Sancho à MU

Author: Euronews
1st April 2020, 6 PM +02:00
Le jeune international anglais Marcus Rashford a fait part de son enthousiasme par rapport à la possible arrivée de Jadon Sancho à MU.

Jadon Sancho, l’un des meilleurs joueurs anglais de sa génération, est fortement pressenti pour retourner dans son pays à l’issue de la saison en cours. De nombreux cadors de Premier League lui rodent autour, dont Manchester United. Les Red Devils seraient même bien avancés pour obtenir ses services contre un montant record, au nez et à la barbe de Liverpool et de Chelsea.


Sancho à Old Trafford, l’idée est d’ailleurs déjà arrivée aux oreilles des joueurs mancuniens. Marcus Rashford s’est notamment dit très excité à l’idée de pouvoir évoluer avec le brillant ailier du Borussia Dortmund. Lors d’une session Live Instagram, il a confié : « Ce serait bien, c'est un grand joueur, un joueur de la nouvelle génération. C'est vraiment excitant de voir son évolution. J'espère que nous pourrons jouer ensemble, ce serait bien ». Sancho et Rashford sont tous les deux destinés à être les hommes forts de la sélection anglaise lors des prochaines années. Évoluer au sein d’un même club devrait les aider à travailler leur complicité. Reste à savoir si MU va réussir à matérialiser son intérêt pour l’ancien Citizen.



Juventus Turin : Matuidi prolonge d'un an

Author: Euronews
1st April 2020, 3 PM +02:00
Le site Goal Italie annonce que le milieu de terrain français de la Juventus Turin Blaise Matuidi a prolongé son contrat pour une saison, soit jusqu'en 2021.
L’aventure de Blaise Matuidi à la Juventus n’est pas terminée. Loin s’en faut, puisqu’elle vient même d’être étirée d’après ce que révèle Goal Italie. Le club piémontais a choisi d’activer la clause d’une prolongation automatique d’un an pour l’international tricolore. L’ex-Parisien est à présent lié aux champions d’Italie jusqu’en 2021. Un signe clair de confiance manifesté par les Bianconeri envers leur numéro 14.

Matuidi (32 ans) est arrivé à la Juventus en 2017 après six ans passés au Paris SG. Le champion du monde avait gagné progressivement ses galons de titulaire au sein de la Vieille Dame, mais la montée en puissance de son compatriote Adrien Rabiot l’a relégué sur le banc. Cette saison, il a participé à 31 rencontres (toutes compétitions confondues), dont 24 comme titulaire. Il a mis un but et délivré deux passes décisives.

