Controversial CAF super cup 2019 to be played in Doha [Football Planet]

Egypt wins U 23 Afcon beating Ivory Coast 2-1. Controversy over this year’s CAF super cup as Zamalek’s president says his team will not play the finals in Qatar as scheduled by CAF.

U 23 Afcon, the Pharaohs beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Friday’s finals to win their first trophy in this category after hosting the competition.

The competition was almost a stroll for Egypt who recorded a 100 per cent group stage beating all three other group members, Ghana, Cameroon and Mali, they finished the competition with the best attack scoring 14 times only conceding 4.

Mali failed to score a goal while Zambia managed just 1.

In the classification match played on Friday, South Africa and Ghana shared the spoils 2-2 after regular time and the game was decided by the nerve wrecking shout out exercise, 6-5 in favour of South Africa, guaranteeing a spot for them in next year’s olympic games in Tokyo.

Egypt and Ivory Coast who played the finals will also be in Japan for the games.

Last week the confederation of African football announced that the finals of the CAF super cup will be played in Doha, Qatar.

The game should see Zamalek of Cairo who won the confederation cup up against Esperance of Tunis the champions league winners.

Customarily the game will be played on a neutral ground on the continent, designated by CAF. This year will see Doha in the middle east host the finals.

Zamalek’s chairman Mortada Mansour did not waste time to vent his disappointment with CAF’s decision saying his side will not play the match in Doha, insisting he prefered to play in his opponent’s home turf.