Controversial CAF super cup 2019 to be played in Doha [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
27th November 2019, 7 PM +02:00
Egypt wins U 23 Afcon beating Ivory Coast 2-1. Controversy over this year’s CAF super cup as Zamalek’s president says his team will not play the finals in Qatar as scheduled by CAF.

U 23 Afcon, the Pharaohs beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Friday’s finals to win their first trophy in this category after hosting the competition.



The competition was almost a stroll for Egypt who recorded a 100 per cent group stage beating all three other group members, Ghana, Cameroon and Mali, they finished the competition with the best attack scoring 14 times only conceding 4.



Mali failed to score a goal while Zambia managed just 1.



In the classification match played on Friday, South Africa and Ghana shared the spoils 2-2 after regular time and the game was decided by the nerve wrecking shout out exercise, 6-5 in favour of South Africa, guaranteeing a spot for them in next year’s olympic games in Tokyo.



Egypt and Ivory Coast who played the finals will also be in Japan for the games.



Last week the confederation of African football announced that the finals of the CAF super cup will be played in Doha, Qatar.



The game should see Zamalek of Cairo who won the confederation cup up against Esperance of Tunis the champions league winners.



Customarily the game will be played on a neutral ground on the continent, designated by CAF. This year will see Doha in the middle east host the finals.



Zamalek’s chairman Mortada Mansour did not waste time to vent his disappointment with CAF’s decision saying his side will not play the match in Doha, insisting he prefered to play in his opponent’s home turf.



FIFA president Infantino on tour in Africa

Author: Euronews
29th November 2019, 6 AM +02:00
Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president is on a week long tour in Africa where he has been visiting and promoting football in some nations. On the fourth day of his tour his delegation made a stop in Mapu

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president is on a week long tour in Africa where he has been visiting and promoting football in some nations.

On the fourth day of his tour his delegation made a stop in Maputo, Mozambique where he visited the country’s prime minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, himself a football enthusiast and former national player at youth level.

The two leaders shared views on the benefit of sport, and football in particular, as a tool for social inclusion and education, for the millions of young people in the country.

The president’s tour had earlier kicked off on November 24th in Madagascar, arguable the rising football star nation on the continent. Accompanied by CAF president Ahmad and a delegation from FIFA as well as special adviser to CAF’s president Samuel Eto’o, the delegation met with the President of the republic as well as Malagasy football federation delegates and he is quoted to have said “We intend to do great things for African football, restoring the hope of many and bring smiles to the faces of millions of children in Africa.”

The story was different in Lesotho when the delegation was received on the 26 th of November by his Majesty King Letsie III and Prime Minister Dr Thomas Thabane. The role football can play in the country, particularly as an effective tool for education – a key priority of the government dominated exchanges.

The apex of Infantino’s visit clearly was in Lubumbashi on November 27th when the FIFA delegation was forced to drop their corporate outfits and change into FIFA’s emblematic red adidas jerseys in the presence of thousands who showed up to celebrate the 80 th anniversary of TP Mazembe.

Infantino, Ahmad, Eto’o all up against Mazembe greats including team president Moise Katumbi.

An early goal was scored by Youri Djorkaeff, with a second being added by FIFA President Infantino, resulting from a pass from Samuel Eto’o. Team TP Mazembe fought back in the second half, halving the deficit before the final whistle.

It was an unforgettable reception as activities continued late into the night.

Yesterday November 28th the FIFA team was in Angola where they visited the presidency and in a press conference Infantino pledged 6 million USD grant to Angola in aid for infrastructure project development.

The FIFA president said that the grant will be applied over the next four years to youth and women’s football infrastructure development.

Today Friday November 29 the team is expected in Brazzaville, the republic of Congo where Infantino is expected to visit the newly constructed site for the Congolese football federation. He is also expected to meet with the president of the republic.

The delegation will also visit FIFA’s head office for Central Africa which is located in Brazzaville.

''I'm the hard hitting puncher in boxing history''-Wilder

Author: Euronews
25th November 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Despite been unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder says he’s still learning.

Deontay Wilder has retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title.

The 34 year old knocked out Luiz Ortiz in the 7th round on Saturday night in Las Vegas, United States.

“At this point in time, I think I earned my due respect and my credit. I am the hard hitting puncher in boxing history, period. We are still undefeated, we still have our belt, and now we move on to the next phase and chapter of my life. I’m looking to beat undisputed heavyweight champion in the world (Joshua vs Ruiz, Dec 7th in Saudi Arabia, ed.). One champion, one face, one name. I’m going to pursue that and I’m getting closer and closer each and every time”, Wilder said.

Despite been unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder says he’s still learning.

“I’m still learning. I started boxing late, so you know I’m still learning. I love to learn, I love to continue to learn because if I wasn’t still learning, this would be boring to me already. The knockouts that I have, this is like, it’s boring now”, the WBC heavyweight champion added.

Ortiz won most of the early rounds. The 40-year-old was coming off three straight victories and was trying to become the first Cuban to win the world heavyweight title.

FIFA president on a mission 'to do great things for African football'

Author: Euronews
25th November 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Infantino is accompanied by FIFA General Secretary and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura, who has been tasked to reform football management at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Madagascar on Sunday hosted a delegation led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who will be visiting several other African countries to ‘do great things for African football’.

Infantino is accompanied by FIFA General Secretary and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura, who has been tasked to reform football management at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Other members of the delegation were African football legend and Special Advisor to CAF President Samuel Eto’o, Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström, Chief Member Associations Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba, former French international and FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff.

Infantino met Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina on Monday with discussions focusing on development of football talent in the country.

‘‘We are truly honoured by your visit today. We are very proud of how well our national team has progressed and your presence here reinforces our drive to see football thrive in Madagascar,’‘ Rajoelina said at the meeting.

Infantino will also visit Mozambique, Lesotho, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville and Malawi, as part of his Africa tour.

‘‘I am happy to be back in Africa, a place where I feel so at home. We intend to do great things for African football, restoring the hope of many and bring smiles to the faces of millions of children in Africa,’‘ Infantino said, as he was welcomed to Madagascar by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

CAF Awards

Meanwhile, on Sunday CAF also released a list of nominees for this year’s football awards.

The awards which will take place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt, will honour African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

The awards feature several award categories for men’s and women’s football including: African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI and Federation of the Year.

Kenya's Kipchoge named Male Athlete of the year

Author: Euronews
24th November 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Kipchoge, 35, beat four other contestants to retain the award during the World Athletics gala in Monaco on Saturday night

Olympic marathon champion and World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year.

Kipchoge, 35, beat four other contestants to retain the award during the World Athletics gala in Monaco on Saturday night.

They are World Cross Country and World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda, World 200m champion Noah Lyles (USA), World 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm (Norway) and World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks (USA).

Kipchoge retained the award thanks to his barrier-busting marathon in Vienna in October.

The Kenyan Olympic champion clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds over the 42.2km distance, though the record is unofficial because he used rotating pacemakers.

“I’m happy to be the first human being to run under two hours,” said Kipchoge, who also holds the official world record of 2:01:39.

Mourinho's African duo at Spurs: Kenyan Wanyama, Ivorian Aurier

Author: Euronews
21st November 2019, 11 AM +02:00
He will have two African players to work with in the persons of Ivorian International Serge Aurier and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Jose Mourinho returns to the Premier League, specifically back to London where he made his name when he signed for Chelsea years ago.

He returned to Chelsea for a second stint and made the journey to Manchester United, he is back to London but with Tottenham Hotspurs.

He will have two African players to work with in the persons of Ivorian International Serge Aurier and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama. Mourinho is known to have had previously good working relationship with African players.

Tottenham who currently sit 14th fired coach Mauricio Pochetino on Tuesday night, and announced signing the Portuguese international. “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” a club statement said.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.” Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said in a club statement.

Mourinho is quoted to have said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Mourinho will straight away get to action when his side visits fellow strugglers and city rivals West Ham United on Saturday.

