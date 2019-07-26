Back

Coaching casualties after AFCON: Zimbabwe, Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt...

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Uganda’s Sebastien Desabre is the second coach to part company with his team at the tournament after hosts Egypt sacked Javier Aguirre immediately following their shock elimination against South Afric

July 24: Zimbabwe coach resigns



Zimbabwe’s football association (ZIFA) confirmed on Wednesday the resignation of the national team coach, Sunday Marimo Chidzambga.



ZIFA said it regretted Sunday’s decision because ‘the nation and team needed his wise counsel’.



‘‘ZIFA is grateful to Mr Chidzambga for diligently availing his services and wish him well in his upcoming endeavours and trust he remains available whenever we seek his wise counsel.’‘



Sunday won 4 regional COSAFA titles with Zimbabwe and took the national team to the African Nations Cup in 2004 and 2019.



In Egypt, Zimbabwe were eliminated at the group stage, having lost against the hosts and Democratic Republic of Congo, only managing a draw against Uganda.



Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mtasa were given appointed in interim roles to lead preparations for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) assignment against Mauritius.



July 21: Renard quits as Morocco coach



Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard quit his position as coach of with Morocco, following the country’s shock early exit at the tournament in Egypt.



“It’s time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without some emotion and sadness, but it is an inescapable decision made well before the 2019 Cup of Nations,” the 50-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



Morocco were among the pre-tournament favourites with Renard seeking to claim an unprecedented third Cup of Nations title with three different countries – after successes with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015).



But after winning all their group matches without conceding a goal, the Moroccans were bundled out following a penalty-shootout in the last-16 by outsiders Benin.



“I made that decision after having, obviously, considered it carefully. Thanks to the players, to the staff, the fans, the honest journalists and all those who demonstrated their support,” he added.



Renard took Morocco to last year’s World Cup in Russia where despite elimination in the first round, they left a positive impression.



His departure means coaches from seven of the 24 finalists have now left their jobs after the tournament in Egypt, which Algeria won by beating Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo on Friday.



REUTERS



July 16: Cameroon coach fired



Cameroon became the latest country to sack their coaching staff, following dismal results at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant, former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, were axed after the defending champions were dumped out in the last 16 after losing 3-2 to Nigeria earlier this month.



The Indomitable Lions won just one of their four matches at the tournament in Egypt, which led to calls from the country’s sports minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, for the pair to be released from their contracts.



He got his wish within hours on Tuesday as Cameroon’s football federation announced it had terminated the four-year deal Seedorf had signed in August 2018.



The body said in a statement on that it had brought an end to the respective contracts of Seedorf and Kluivert “following the premature exit of Cameroon’s men’s flagship squad”.



Former AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Seedorf was in charge for 12 matches, but won only four against Malawi, Comoros Islands, Zambia and Guinea-Bissau.



The job was his first in international football after previous brief spells in charge of AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.



Cameroon will host the next Nations Cup finals in June 2021, but must take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that are likely to start later this year.



July 15: Guinea fires coach



Guinea, who reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday fired their coach Paul Put.



Put traded blames with captain Ibrahima Traore over tactics at the tournament and his dismissal was announced by the Guinea Football Federation who accused him of meddling in financial matters.



The Belgian, who had been in the job for 16 months, rejected the charges.



Namibia coach’s contract not renewed



Namibia’s coach Ricardo Mannetti has not had his contract renewed after the country lost all three group games.



The 44-year-old Mannetti departed after five years in charge of Namibia, an unusually long tenure by African standards, and was on Monday replaced by Bobby Samaria.



Tanzania parts ways with Amunike



Tanzania’s coach Emmanuel Amunike has been sacked by the countyry’s football federation (TFF), following the Taifa Stars’ failure to progress past the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations.



TFF issued a statement on Monday saying it had parted ways with the ex-Nigerian international and coach.



‘‘The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the National Team Coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,’‘ read part of the statement.



Amunike has been coach of Tanzania since 6 August 2018. At AFCON 2019, Tanzania lost all three group matches against Senegal, Kenya and Algeria.



TFF which said the search for a new coach starts immediately, added that an interim boss will be unveiled on July 11.



Egypt’s ‘tactless’ coach



Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre became the fist personnel casualty of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after he was sacked on Sunday, following the hosts’ elimination from the tournament.



Egypt, who are seven-time record African champions, were eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16, to the disappointment of their proud and passionate fans.



Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy”.



“There is no plan, there are no players, no one knows how to defend or attack,” said fan Ahmed Mostafa outside the stadium after the loss.



“This is what the four games we played looked like. None of the players wanted to play, really. There is no spirit, nothing.”



Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.



“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” Aguirre said after the 0-1 loss to South Africa.



Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.



Egypt’s embattled football federation



Aguirre was sacked by the country’s Football Association president, Hani Abou Rida who has also since resigned his position and asked members of the dederation’s board to do the same.



The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters”.



Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.



The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism, especially from human rights groups, over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.



The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.



Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.



Uganda parts ways with ‘successful’ coach



Meanwhile, Uganda who were eliminated by Senegal in the round of 16 have also parted ways with their coach Sebastien Desabre.



The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.



“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties,” it said.



Uganda, playing a bold attacking game, beat Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game, outplayed hosts Egypt despite losing 2-0 and gave Senegal a run for their money in the round of 16 before losing 1-0.



“FUFA recognises the contribution by Mr Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16,” said the statement.



Before being appointed by Uganda in December 2017, he coached clubs in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.



The 42-year-old has since been appointed as head coach for Egyptian club side Pyramids Football Club.

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Coaching casualties after AFCON: Zimbabwe, Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt...

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Uganda’s Sebastien Desabre is the second coach to part company with his team at the tournament after hosts Egypt sacked Javier Aguirre immediately following their shock elimination against South Afric

July 24: Zimbabwe coach resigns



Zimbabwe’s football association (ZIFA) confirmed on Wednesday the resignation of the national team coach, Sunday Marimo Chidzambga.



ZIFA said it regretted Sunday’s decision because ‘the nation and team needed his wise counsel’.



‘‘ZIFA is grateful to Mr Chidzambga for diligently availing his services and wish him well in his upcoming endeavours and trust he remains available whenever we seek his wise counsel.’‘



Sunday won 4 regional COSAFA titles with Zimbabwe and took the national team to the African Nations Cup in 2004 and 2019.



In Egypt, Zimbabwe were eliminated at the group stage, having lost against the hosts and Democratic Republic of Congo, only managing a draw against Uganda.



Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mtasa were given appointed in interim roles to lead preparations for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) assignment against Mauritius.



July 21: Renard quits as Morocco coach



Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard quit his position as coach of with Morocco, following the country’s shock early exit at the tournament in Egypt.



“It’s time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without some emotion and sadness, but it is an inescapable decision made well before the 2019 Cup of Nations,” the 50-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



Morocco were among the pre-tournament favourites with Renard seeking to claim an unprecedented third Cup of Nations title with three different countries – after successes with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015).



But after winning all their group matches without conceding a goal, the Moroccans were bundled out following a penalty-shootout in the last-16 by outsiders Benin.



“I made that decision after having, obviously, considered it carefully. Thanks to the players, to the staff, the fans, the honest journalists and all those who demonstrated their support,” he added.



Renard took Morocco to last year’s World Cup in Russia where despite elimination in the first round, they left a positive impression.



His departure means coaches from seven of the 24 finalists have now left their jobs after the tournament in Egypt, which Algeria won by beating Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo on Friday.



REUTERS



July 16: Cameroon coach fired



Cameroon became the latest country to sack their coaching staff, following dismal results at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant, former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, were axed after the defending champions were dumped out in the last 16 after losing 3-2 to Nigeria earlier this month.



The Indomitable Lions won just one of their four matches at the tournament in Egypt, which led to calls from the country’s sports minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, for the pair to be released from their contracts.



He got his wish within hours on Tuesday as Cameroon’s football federation announced it had terminated the four-year deal Seedorf had signed in August 2018.



The body said in a statement on that it had brought an end to the respective contracts of Seedorf and Kluivert “following the premature exit of Cameroon’s men’s flagship squad”.



Former AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Seedorf was in charge for 12 matches, but won only four against Malawi, Comoros Islands, Zambia and Guinea-Bissau.



The job was his first in international football after previous brief spells in charge of AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.



Cameroon will host the next Nations Cup finals in June 2021, but must take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that are likely to start later this year.



July 15: Guinea fires coach



Guinea, who reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday fired their coach Paul Put.



Put traded blames with captain Ibrahima Traore over tactics at the tournament and his dismissal was announced by the Guinea Football Federation who accused him of meddling in financial matters.



The Belgian, who had been in the job for 16 months, rejected the charges.



Namibia coach’s contract not renewed



Namibia’s coach Ricardo Mannetti has not had his contract renewed after the country lost all three group games.



The 44-year-old Mannetti departed after five years in charge of Namibia, an unusually long tenure by African standards, and was on Monday replaced by Bobby Samaria.



Tanzania parts ways with Amunike



Tanzania’s coach Emmanuel Amunike has been sacked by the countyry’s football federation (TFF), following the Taifa Stars’ failure to progress past the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations.



TFF issued a statement on Monday saying it had parted ways with the ex-Nigerian international and coach.



‘‘The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the National Team Coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,’‘ read part of the statement.



Amunike has been coach of Tanzania since 6 August 2018. At AFCON 2019, Tanzania lost all three group matches against Senegal, Kenya and Algeria.



TFF which said the search for a new coach starts immediately, added that an interim boss will be unveiled on July 11.



Egypt’s ‘tactless’ coach



Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre became the fist personnel casualty of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after he was sacked on Sunday, following the hosts’ elimination from the tournament.



Egypt, who are seven-time record African champions, were eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16, to the disappointment of their proud and passionate fans.



Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy”.



“There is no plan, there are no players, no one knows how to defend or attack,” said fan Ahmed Mostafa outside the stadium after the loss.



“This is what the four games we played looked like. None of the players wanted to play, really. There is no spirit, nothing.”



Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.



“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” Aguirre said after the 0-1 loss to South Africa.



Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.



Egypt’s embattled football federation



Aguirre was sacked by the country’s Football Association president, Hani Abou Rida who has also since resigned his position and asked members of the dederation’s board to do the same.



The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters”.



Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.



The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism, especially from human rights groups, over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.



The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.



Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.



Uganda parts ways with ‘successful’ coach



Meanwhile, Uganda who were eliminated by Senegal in the round of 16 have also parted ways with their coach Sebastien Desabre.



The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.



“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties,” it said.



Uganda, playing a bold attacking game, beat Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game, outplayed hosts Egypt despite losing 2-0 and gave Senegal a run for their money in the round of 16 before losing 1-0.



“FUFA recognises the contribution by Mr Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16,” said the statement.



Before being appointed by Uganda in December 2017, he coached clubs in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.



The 42-year-old has since been appointed as head coach for Egyptian club side Pyramids Football Club.

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Idrissa Gueye to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Idrissa Gueye-Everton
Everton FC player Idrissa Gueye will complete his move to French champions side Paris Saint-Germain next week with PSG paying €32m for the midfielder. In fact, Paris Saint-Germain have showed interest to sign the midfielder in January 2019,but Everton side rejected two offers from them. Everton manager Marco Silva revealed the reason behind rejecting the French side offer in January saying “He (Gueye) is really aggressive, he is fast in both transitions [attack and defense] and it is important for us, “With him there, we can have the other players free to support the attack. “He has been really important for us since the beginning of the season. And he was last season also. He is playing well and he is doing a good job.” He concluded: “He is one player we do not think to lose in this market. Of course, after some moments it can become a matter of money.” Other European clubs have shown interest in the Senegal international this summer such as Manchester United; however, PSG have won the signing battle. Idrissa Gueye has asked for time to think and eventually decided to complete a five-year signing at Parc des Princes. The midfielder has made 20 appearances of the side’s 23 league games this season ,2018/2019, helping the Toffees keep five clean sheets.

Nigerian player leaves Manchester City and joins Watford FC

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Tom Dele
English Premier League club Watford FC have announced the signing of Nigerian young player Tom Dele Bashiru on a six-year deal. Tom Dele Bashiru was a Manchester City player since 2016.During the 2018-2019 season, the midfielder made a total of twenty appearances with Man City, scoring one goal and making three assists. On the international level, Bashiru represented the England U-16 national team in 2014 and later switched allegiance to Nigeria. In fact, he was among Eagles squad the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland where he scored a single goal in three ties. Bashiru now becomes the second Nigerian to leave Man City following Kelechi Iheanacho. Watford FC have announced the signing on their official Twitter account writing” We're delighted to announce the signing of former @ManCity midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru on a six-year deal!” The midfielder, on the other hand, has expressed his happiness to join the Premier League side and his excitement to play in front of Watford’s “amazing fans”. Bashiru will hope to make his first appearance with the club on August 10th against Brighton.

Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off time, line-ups and live stream

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Soweto Derby: Pirates vs. Chiefs
South African 2019-2020 football season kicks off with the Carling Black Label Cup tie between the two Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The match will take place on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the FNB Stadium (15:00 CAT). The much-anticipated clash returns to the calendar after being cancelled last year due to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Despite being a friendly match, the Soweto derby is of high importance in South Africa, therefore it will be filled with fireworks and it’s unlikely that there will be a relaxed feel on the pitch. Previous Carling Black Label Cup results: 2011 – Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs – Pirates won 4-3 on penalties 2012 – Pirates 1-1Chiefs – Pirates won 5-4 on penalties 2013 –  Chiefs 1-0 Pirates 2014 – Pirates 0-0 Chiefs – Pirates won 6-5 on penalties 2015 – Pirates 1-1 Chiefs – Pirates won 4-3 on penalties 2016 – Chiefs 2-0 Pirates 2017 –Chiefs 1-0 Pirates Starting line-ups: Kaizer Chiefs: Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma, Bernard Parker, Lazarous Kambole. Orlando Pirates: Wayne Sandilands, Mthokozisi Dube, Happy Jele, Justice Chabalala, Innocent Maela, Ben Motshwari, Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga.

Protests over Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Tokyo is fully on track to deliver the « compact » 2020 Olympics it promised when it was awarded the rights to the event six years ago, the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission chie

Tokyo is fully on track to deliver the “compact” 2020 Olympics it promised when it was awarded the rights to the event six years ago, the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission chief said on Tuesday (July 23).

Wednesday marked one year until the opening ceremony in the almost-completed National Stadium, and organisers believe they are on schedule to deliver the Games.

Around 3.22 million tickets were sold during the first domestic sales phase last month, surprising organisers so much that their sales policy has had to be amended.

Local sponsorship revenue has passed $3 billion, more than any other Games, which is necessary as Tokyo 2020 organisers battle rising costs.

Budget figures released in December 2018 put total costs at $12.6 billion, well above their original estimate at under $7 billion.

The medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were unveiled on Wednesday with exactly one year to go until next year’s Games.

The unveiling of the medals, designed by Junichi Kawanishi, was the main attraction of an extravagant ceremony in the Japanese capital to commemorate the landmark.

The event was attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The medals are made from recycled metals, collected from 6.21 million electronic devices donated across Japan.

With all the newly-built and refurbished venues on track to be completed on schedule, organisers are heading into the final straight with few major headaches.

Just when all seemed to be going well for the organisers on Wednesday, July 24th, Hundreds of local residents and foreigners joined an anti-Olympics demonstration in Shinjuku, Tokyo on Wednesday evening.

At around 7 pm, more than 230 people gathered to march for the demonstration.
Activists raised voices against the ills the Olympics pose whenever the Games are held such as the expansion of police and military surveillance, rampant corruption, crippling financial waste, environmental degradation, mass displacement and the trampling of individual rights.

The Games are expected to take place from Jul. 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, while the Paralympics will be held from Aug. 25 to Sep. 6.

AFCON 2019: CAF deserves medal for social media coverage

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 2 AM +02:00
But this piece is hinged on the 32nd AFCON and how the football governing body deployed social media as a means to galvanize its information flow and maintain / sustain a vibe throughout the tournamen

Social media and news coverage

Social media continues to change dynamics in the coverage of events around the world, more so in a time when speed and accuracy of information in real time is of crucial importance.

From political events through to conferences and natural disasters, the impact of Facebook and Twitter principally cannot be underestimated. Sports is another area that hugely benefits from these platforms.

Two recent events underlined how crucial Twitter especially is to covering sports. The Women’s World Cup in France and the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.

In the case of the World Cup, particular reference is on the impact that one Twitter user had on information flow from across the cities whiles dishing crucial off-field light information pieces. The person in this case is Fatma Samoura – FIFA General-Secretary.

But this piece is hinged on the 32nd AFCON and how the football governing body deployed social media as a means to galvanize its information flow and maintain / sustain a vibe throughout the tournament.

Even post the tournament, there is a quality amount of mopping up ongoing – with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes shots and crunching of tournament figures.

CAF’s tournament package on social media

CAF’s English Twitter handle (@CAF_Online) and other counterpart languages coordinated an effective use of key facts, match day statistics, pre – during – post match photos and videos.

Photos and videos of the fans in the stands, of training sessions, of reactions before and after the games, match reports, daily rundowns, expectations for particular match days and quick polls especially in the knockout rounds.

More than anything else, the timeliness and accuracy of the information flow made CAF the reference point for many media outlets including us here at Africanews.

The quality of materials – photos, videos – posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; coupled with the witty captioning and couching of information by the administrator (s) captured the attention of soccer fans around the world.

Perhaps as a direct result of the quality engagement and effective communication, CAF’s English Twitter account “run past” the million follower mark during the competition.

The communication blips – minor / major

Amid the coordinated information delivery came slippages – rough tackles if you want. Two of these caught our attention over the period.

A goal was awarded to Ghana in a group fixture and was tweeted same but almost immediately deleted after it was disallowed.

Similar situations were averted especially after the use of Video Assistant Referees, VAR, started at the last eight stage. At that stage, “goals” could be tweeted and afterwards VAR verification could be used to confirm or dismiss them.

The big blip / scandal was in the announcement of a centre referee for the final game between Senegal and Algeria. An announcement on the handle was deemed official for all intents and purposes.

Then less than 24-hours to the game, a new set of referees were announced by the CAF hierarchy. A BBC journalist in Egypt quoted the Djiboutian official who is head of the CAF Referees Commission as confirming that the social media team had put out “fake news.”

“This type of mistake should never happen. But the announcement of Gomes never came from the @CAF_Online Referees Commission.

“We must improve our communication as an organisation. What happened is not acceptable and people have the right to criticise us for this,” Souleyman Waberi is quoted to have said.

In explaining how that came about, it came to light that the social media aspect of the 2019 AFCON had been outsourced and a breach in information flow had caused that situation.

Looking ahead

A number of journalists who covered the tournament hailed the social media coverage as the best for the AFCON in recent times.

But in the spirit of growth and betterment, some key considerations were raised for CAF to consider for future tournaments.

Amongst them, dedicated social media pages for tournaments as this would boost the chances of proper archiving of coverage.

A more interactive aspect of coverage which situation in the case of AFCON 2019 was basically down to voting in polls.

Give and take, Egypt pulled off a historic tourney despite the heartbreak of a round-of-16 exit. CAF can now boast a big reform achievement but in doing so, the social media team behind the tournament are real winners – deserving of a medal.

Shaban Abdur Rahman Alfa
Digital journalist
alfa.shaban@africanews.com
@alfaafrican

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.