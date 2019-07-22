Herve Renard officially resigns as Morocco head coach

In fact, Morocco were among favourites to lift the trophy this year in Egypt, way before the AFCON started; however, they were eliminated at the hands of Benin in the tournament round of 16 with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.
The loss to Benin, who are considered as the tournament debutants, was a shock to Morocco fans. Consequently, the players, staff and coach Renard were highly criticized by Moroccans.
Boss Renard had been in charge of Morocco national team since 2016.Prior to that, he had won the AFCON with Ivory Coast in 2015 and with Zambia in 2012.
In a statement on social media the coach said "Morocco will always remain for me a country with which I lived incredible emotions,
"I am proud of what we have achieved and how far we have managed to come. It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without emotion and sadness, but it is an inevitable decision taken well before AFCON 2019,
He added:"We had all hoped [for] better for the Afcon 2019 in Egypt. But this is football - it gives birth to the wildest hopes (after three wins in the first round [for the] first time in Afcon final tournament for Morocco), and brings us hard to the reality of a too-quick elimination on penalties!"
— Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) July 21, 2019