Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham: My mum was in tears after racial abuse

Author: Mayssa Douihech
10th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed, during an interview with CNN, that when he suffered racial abuse after missing a penalty, his mum was emotional and in tears.

In fact, Abraham missed an important penalty in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final shootout against Liverpool.

On social media platforms, the player was racially abused. The comments and messages he received were cruel and vile.

The striker told CNN that amid the racist abuse wave, his mum was highly affected and had shredded in tears when talking to him.

"I remember speaking to my mum, she was emotional, she was in tears," Abraham told CNN "You know, she's just thinking: 'Why him? Why him?' It's obviously not nice to hear, especially seeing your son getting abused.

"For me, I'm always a strong character, it doesn't affect me as much. But saying that, it could affect people who don't have my personality. It was a challenging moment for me, I went through a lot of emotions. Everyone misses penalties but to miss a penalty I was obviously devastated."

Abraham said that his teammates, coach and the whole club supported him and that has helped him deal with those hard times and feel better.

"Straight after, the boys, manager and everyone at Chelsea had my back," he said. "The next day, [Lampard] called me to find out how I was.

"He didn't want to go over the situation because he knew how I was feeling, but just wanted to find out how I was, make sure that I wasn't distracted from football and my personal life was all right.

"It's nice to have that support behind you when you're going through times like that."

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-African teams results

Author: Mayssa Douihech
10th September 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for African teams have kicked off on the 4th of September. 28 teams, that ranked the lowest by the African Football Confederation CAF are participating in the race for a spot in Football’s greatest tournament, FIFA World Cup. The first leg ties started on 4th of September and ended on the 7th.Second leg clashes are taking place on Sunday and Tuesday, the 8th and 10th of September. The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers results: First leg Wednesday 4 September results: Thursday 5 September results: Friday 6 September results: Saturday 7 September results: The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers results: Second leg Sunday 8 September results: Lesotho 1-1 Ethiopia Tanzania 1-1 Burundi Equatorial Guinea 1-0 South Sudan Sierra Leone 1-0 Liberia

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Wins for Angola, Togo; Somalia makes history

Author: Mayssa Douihech
7th September 2019, 4 PM +02:00
On Thursday, Somalia made history when the national team stole the World Cup qualifiers spotlight by defeating Zimbabwe 1-0 to record their first ever World Cup win.

Angola and Togo made encouraging starts in their bids to reach the 2022 World Cup finals with positive away results in the first legs of their first round ties that put them closer to a place in next year’s group qualifying phase.

Angola defender Wilson Gaspar scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Gambia while Togo drew 1-1 in the Comoros Islands, with the return legs to come on Tuesday.

Angola and Togo were surprise qualifiers for the 2006 finals in Germany but their current low rankings dictated participation in the first round of the African preliminaries for Qatar 2022 as part of the 28 bottom-ranked teams on the continent.

All those countries are involved in two-leg knockout ties to determine the 14 who advance to the group phase, where they will join the 26 top-ranked sides in the 40-team, 10-group second phase.

Wilson Gaspar scored after 32 minutes for Angola, who survived a late onslaught by their west African hosts, and head home with a handy advantage for the return match in Luanda.

Togo also took the lead just after the half-hour mark in their clash with Comoros in Moroni through Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

But debutant Ibroihim Djoudja snapped up a rebound after Togo goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa parried away a freekick to give the Indian Ocean islanders an equaliser just after halftime.

Somalia earn first ever World Cup win

On Thursday, Somalia made history when the national team stole the World Cup qualifiers spotlight by defeating Zimbabwe 1-0 to record their first ever World Cup win.

Ranked 202nd in the world, Somalia halted a run of 19 successive defeats stretching back eight years to secure their first qualifying win as Anwar Sid Ali Shakunda scored an 87th- minute winner in Djibouti.

Zimbabwe, who played in the Africa Cup of Nations finals two months ago and are 90 places higher in the FIFA rankings, had been expected to easily win a game played on neutral territory because of the unstable security situation in Somalia.

They had several scares, however, before Shakunda rose to head home at the back post and earn Somalia a first win in a major tournament preliminary since beating Kenya in Cup of Nations qualification in 1984.

Somalia, with seven debutants among a number of new players from immigrant communities in Europe and north America, still have to get through 90 minutes of Tuesday’s return match in Harare if they are to advance to the group stage.

REUTERS

Cameroonian and African football icon Samuel Eto'o retires

Author: Mayssa Douihech
7th September 2019, 10 AM +02:00
He represented the Cameroon national side, the indomitable Lions, in four World Cups. He was regarded as the youngest player during the 1998 World Cup that took place in France at the of 17.

Cameroon’s all-time record goalscorer Samuel Eto’o has retired at the age of 38.

Eto’o announced his retirement via his official Instagram handle: “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love.”

He represented the Cameroon national side, the indomitable Lions, in four World Cups. He was regarded as the youngest player during the 1998 World Cup that took place in France at the of 17.

Eto’o is best remembered for his stay with Spanish side Barcelona, helping the Catalan giants to win three La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs.
He also featured for Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton.

Eto’o claimed gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002 with four African Player of the Year crowns – a record he shares with Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure.

South Africa's Caster Semenya to play football in 2020

Author: Mayssa Douihech
7th September 2019, 4 AM +02:00
The double Olympic champion will not be able to defend her 800 metres title at the world championships later this month after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted testo

South Africa’s star athlete Caster Semenya on Friday announced she would be playing football with women’s club JVW FC in 2020.

The double Olympic champion will not be able to defend her 800 metres title at the world championships later this month after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted testosterone regulations imposed on her.

Her latest move suggests that Semenya could potentially be preparing for a career outside of athletics.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team. I’m looking forward to this new journey and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club,” Semenya said in a statement on JVW’s website.

Although Semenya will not be registered for the current SAFA Sasol League season, she will continue to train with JVW in preparation for a 2020 debut in the country’s top tier.

The 28-year-old athlete is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport’s governing body, the IAAF.

Time to showcase football skills

South Africa women’s captain Janine van Wyk, who owns the club, said she was delighted to have signed Semenya who took part in a practice session on Tuesday.

“I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills,” she said.

“I look forward to her working with Coach Ciara (Picco) and our first team where I’m sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020.”

Semenya is not the first athlete in recent times to try to kick-start a soccer career, with Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt securing a trial at Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners last year.

READ MORE: Usain Bolt impresses football fans with first professional goals

REUTERS

South Africa crush Japan ahead of Rugby World Cup

Author: Mayssa Douihech
7th September 2019, 2 AM +02:00
Both teams are in Pool B, along with defending champions New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Hosts Japan will open the World Cup against Russia on Sept. 20 in Tokyo before South Africa face old rivals New

South Africa cruised to a comfortable 41-7 victory over Japan on Friday in their final World Cup warm-up match, thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Makazole Mapimpi.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe opened the scoring with a neat finish on seven minutes, before Mapimpi ran in two easy tries from the other flank as the Springboks built a 22-0 lead at halftime in Kumagaya.

Further tries from Mapimpi and Kolbe either side of Kotaro Matsushima’s consolation and a final flourish from Herschel Jantjies secured victory for South Africa and helped soothe the memory of Japan’s famous win at the 2015 World Cup.

With this victory, South Africa laid down a tournament marker and gained revenge for defeat four years ago, while Japan must look for improvement in their World Cup opener against Russia on Sept. 20.

Africa’s representatives

South Africa and Namibia, who will be representing the African continent at this month’s Rugby World Cup, are finalising preparations that they hope will be sufficient to secure glory.

Both teams are in Pool B, along with defending champions New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Hosts Japan will open the World Cup against Russia on Sept. 20 in Tokyo before South Africa face old rivals New Zealand in Yokohama. Namibia play their first match against Italy on Sunday 22.

South Africa raring to go

South Africa, who have won the World Cup twice, are set to play their final warm-up match against hosts, Japan.

The Springboks will be wary of Japan who caused one of the biggest upsets in tournament history with their 34-32 victory over them at the 2015 World Cup in England.

“You can definitely see this is a much different team, much more fitter, much more stronger. Their systems are working and they know exactly what they are about, they know their strengths and weaknesses,’‘ said Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s captain ahead of the match.

Namibia seeks maiden victory

Namibia will be seeking their first ever World Cup victory, 20 years after they debuted at the prestigious tournament.

They are banking on the experience of their Welsh coaches to end a 19-match losing streak.

Former Wales forward Phil Davies has been in charge of a team known as the Welwitschias, a sturdy desert plant, since just before the last World Cup in 2015.

Davies works with compatriots Mark Jones (backs) and Dale McIntosh (forwards) as assistant coaches, while another Welshman, Wayne Proctor, is responsible for strength and conditioning.

“This is not a case of jobs for the ‘boyos’,” Davies stressed. “They are used to working with full-time and part-time professionals and that is what we have in the Namibian squad.”

Scrum-half Eugene Jantjies is set to play at a fourth consecutive World Cup and says the Welwitschias’ aim continues to be finding a winning formula.

“This is the best squad we have had for many years and after coming so close to winning four years ago, I believe we can create history in Japan,” he said.

READ MORE: South Africa names squad for 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan
