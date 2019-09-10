Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham: My mum was in tears after racial abuse

In fact, Abraham missed an important penalty in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final shootout against Liverpool.
On social media platforms, the player was racially abused. The comments and messages he received were cruel and vile.
The striker told CNN that amid the racist abuse wave, his mum was highly affected and had shredded in tears when talking to him.
"I remember speaking to my mum, she was emotional, she was in tears," Abraham told CNN "You know, she's just thinking: 'Why him? Why him?' It's obviously not nice to hear, especially seeing your son getting abused.
"For me, I'm always a strong character, it doesn't affect me as much. But saying that, it could affect people who don't have my personality. It was a challenging moment for me, I went through a lot of emotions. Everyone misses penalties but to miss a penalty I was obviously devastated."
Abraham said that his teammates, coach and the whole club supported him and that has helped him deal with those hard times and feel better.
"Straight after, the boys, manager and everyone at Chelsea had my back," he said. "The next day, [Lampard] called me to find out how I was.
"He didn't want to go over the situation because he knew how I was feeling, but just wanted to find out how I was, make sure that I wasn't distracted from football and my personal life was all right.
"It's nice to have that support behind you when you're going through times like that."
