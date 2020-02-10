CHAN 2020: Cameroon to intensify preps in Congo with two international friendlies

Host nation Cameroon intensify preparations ahead of the African nations champions as the team has won all preparatory matches along the way and barely over a month to the start of the competition, te

Host nation Cameroon intensify preparations ahead of the African nations champions as the team has won all preparatory matches along the way and barely over a month to the start of the competition, team Cameroon is expected to play both Congo next week.

Inter Milan goes top of the serie A after dominating eternal rivals AC Milan 4-2 on Sunday, while Juventus lost 2-1 to Lecce. Dortmund were stunned by Leverkusen in Germany while PSG kept the faith, dismissing Lyon 4-2 on Sunday.

Algeria’s Islam Slimani got a late winner for Monaco as they travelled to Amiens, while Nigeria’s Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen both scored goals in the French Ligue 1 plus other Africans who made headlines over the weekend .