CECAFA U-15 tourney: Eritrea vs. Kenya, Sudan vs. Somalia

Author: Euronews
22nd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.



Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.



The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0. The Sudanese have so far conceded 10 goals and are yet to score.



Eritrea are in a do or die affair with Kenya today (August 22) whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia and Sudan face off on the same day.



East African dominance:



East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.



The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.



Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, they have yet to play a game. Day 6 fixtures will see Rwanda take on Ethiopia whiles South Sudan have gotten the Sudan treatment, losing by six to Tanzania in first game of Day 6.



Match Day results:



DAY 7 (August 22) fixtures

Eritrea vs. Kenya

Somalia vs. Sudan



DAY 6 (August 21)

Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0

Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0



DAY 5 (August 20)

Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1

Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6



DAY 4 (August 19)

Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2

South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1



DAY 3 (August 18)

Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4

Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1



DAY 2 (August 17)

Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0

Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0



DAY 1 (August 16)

Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1

Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2



Group breakdown of competing teams:



Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan

Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania





Ethiopian lads made history with outing



Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.



They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.



They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.



According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.



Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

Copyright -Euronews

Ghana, Nigeria lose former footballers: Agogo and Chiejine

Author: Euronews
23rd August 2019, 3 AM +02:00
Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players.

Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players. The Ghana Football Association, GFA; on Thursday confirmed the death of Manuel Junior Agogo a former striker who died at the age of 40 in London.

Agogo became a household name for Ghana especially during the 2008 African Cup of Nations which Ghana hosted. He played 27 times for Ghana and scored 12 goals over the period.

His club stints included donning the jerseys of Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers and Hibernian of Scotland where he ended his career in 2012. He also played for clubs in Egypt, the United States and Cyprus.

Local media portals extensively reported news of his ill health months back as he bemoaned having been deserted by his compatriots during his hard time. Social media space is replete with messages of condolence for Agogo.

The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF; also announced same day the demise of former player of the female national team, the Super Falcons, Stephanie Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine.

The NFF said Stephanie passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. She captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 World Cup in 2002.

Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Author: Euronews
22nd August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Former Ghana international player Junior Agogo has passed away at the age of 40, however the reason behind his death has not been revealed yet. In fact, the striker suffered a stroke back in 2015, but he got better later on. Junior Agogo played for Ghana’s Black Stars between 2006 and 2009, scoring 12 goals in 12 appearances. The forward played for several clubs across different leagues including: Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes in the United States; Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in England;and Zamalek in Egypt. “Just heard the news that one of my first clients ever Junior Agogo has passed away. Still can’t believe it. One of my proudest moments in football is seeing him smash the AFCON in Ghana,” his former agent Saif Rubie tweeted on Thursday.

PSL announce MTN8 Semi-final dates,venues and kick off time

Author: Euronews
22nd August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -MTN8
The Premier Soccer League PSL announced the fixtures and match details for the MTN8 semifinals on Wednesday. A statement by the PSL reads as follows: “Polokwane City will kick-off proceedings on Saturday, August 31, 2019 when they host Highlands Park at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium." "On Sunday, September 1, 2019, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in their first leg encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Both fixtures will kick off at 15:00." "On Tuesday evening, Highlands Park will welcome Polokwane City to Makhulong Stadium in a clash which will result in one of the two sides reaching the MTN8 final for the first time in their history. Kick-off is at 19:30,” “The following evening on September 18, Mamelodi Sundowns will play host to SuperSport United in the second instalment of the #MTN8 Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30." MTN 8 Semi-finals fixtures: 
  • 31 August 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Polokwane City vs Highlands Park FC from the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
  • 1 September 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Supersport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
  • 17 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Highlands Park FC vs Polokwane City from Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.
  • 18 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville.

Raheem Sterling "I left Liverpool to win Titles"

Author: Euronews
22nd August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling has revealed that he is taking strength from his mother, who has battled for years to raise him and his brothers, especially after his father passed away. The English international said in an interview with Arabi Post that he left Liverpool for Manchester City to win titles including the Premier League, the trophy that the Reds have not lifted in 29 years. "When I turned 21, I dreamed of winning the Premier League title, and since I did not manage to do it with Liverpool, I decided to change clubs. People judge players based on the goals they score and the assists they make.They only remember titles won and goals scored, that's why I did not hesitate to join the Citizens. " His failure at the Fifa World Cup in Russia with the English national team was a motivation for him. "In Russia, I wanted to do better.I felt that I did not give my best, so when I returned from Liverpool, I decided to double my efforts and elevate myself to a new level to be competitive in front of goal."He said. Raheem Sterling also spoke about racism as well as his charity actions towards deprived children. He concluded his interview by praising Riyad Mahrez, the Algerian star.

Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller joins Cleveland Browns

Author: Euronews
22nd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Cleveland Browns via Twitter
Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of ex-Ohio State star and wide receiver Braxton Miller on Wednesday. In his NFL career, the footballer has made 21 appearances with nine starts. He had 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Miller has expressed his happiness and excitement now that he has joined the Browns: “I can feel the vibe and the good energy around the facility,” Miller said. “It was a warm welcome for sure. Everybody’s happy.” The Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said: «For him to carry that on his shoulders during that time, I was very blessed to be a part of that,” “To see how he came through the fire, per say, and still be the man that he is, I mean, that’s one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen as an individual.” He added.
