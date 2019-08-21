Back

CECAFA U-15 tourney: Eritrea thumps Sudan, East Africans flying high

Author: Euronews
21st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.



Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.



The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0. The Sudanese have so far conceded 10 goals and are yet to score.



East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.



The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.



Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, they have yet to play a game. Day 6 fixtures will see Rwanda take on Ethiopia whiles South Sudan have gotten the Sudan treatment, losing by six to Tanzania in first game of Day 6.





Match Day results:



DAY 1

Kenya – Somalia 3 – 1

Eritrea – Burundi 1 – 2



DAY 2

Rwanda – South Sudan 3 – 0

Uganda – Ethiopia 3 – 0



DAY 3

Sudan – Kenya 0 – 4

Burundi – Somalia 2 – 1



DAY 4

Tanzania – Uganda 0 – 2

South Sudan – Ethiopia 1 – 1



DAY 5

Kenya – Burundi 1 – 1

Sudan – Eritrea 0 – 6



Group breakdown of competing teams:



Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia

Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan

Group C – Tanzania, Sudan, Djibouti





Ethiopian lads made history with outing



Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.



They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.



They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.



According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.



Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

Copyright -Euronews

PSL fixtures and current standings-All upcoming August matches

Author: Euronews
21st August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Absa Premiership
The South African league has kicked off on on the 3rd of August 2019. Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2019/2020 PSL fixtures about a month ago including some important cup competition dates. Here are the upcoming PSL fixtures :
  • 24 August 2019
15:00 Black Leopards vs Highlands Park 15:00 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United 18:00 Kaizer Chiefs SuperSport United
  • 25 August 2019
15:00 Baroka FC vs Bloemfontein Celtic 15:00 Stellenbosch FC vs Maritzburg United
  • 27 August 2019
19:30 Highlands Park vs AmaZulu FC 19:30 Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
  • 28 August 2019
19:03 Baroka FC vs SuperSport United 19:30 Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns 19:30 Bidvest Wits vs Stellenbosch FC 19:30 Maritzburg United vs Black Leopards 19:30 Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows 19:30 Chippa United vs Polokwane City The current PSL standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (6 points)
  2. Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
  3. Polokwane City (6 points)
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
  5. Cape Town City FC (5 point)
  6. Baroka FC (4 point)
  7. Orlando Pirates (4 points)
  8. Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
  9. SuperSport United (3 points)
  10. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  11. Chippa United (2 point)
  12. Highlands Park (1 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (1 points)
  14. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  15. AmaZulu FC (1 points)
  16. Black Leopards (0 points)

Franck Ribery joins Serie A side Fiorentina on two-year deal

Author: Euronews
21st August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has completed a switch to Serie A outfit Fiorentina. The deal was announced Wednesday on Fiorentina’s social media platform Twitter. Ribery has spent 12 years of glittering success in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. The 36-year-old, who won nine Bundesliga titles during his stay in Germany, has signed a two-year deal with the Italian side. Statistically speaking, Franck Ribery made 425 appearances with for the Bavarian giants, scoring 124 goals, registering 182 assists and winning 23 major titles in 12 seasons.

FIFA appoint normalisation committee to run Egyptian football

Author: Euronews
21st August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Valeriano Di Domenico/Bongarts/Getty Images
Following the resignation of the president of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Hani Abou Rida along with the entire board, immediately after the Pharaohs’ shock elimination from the 2019 African Cup of Nations,FIFA decided to appoint a temporary committee to run Egyptian football. The governing body of world football FIFA have appointed a five-member committee to take over under former Zamalek board member Amr Youssef Hassan El-Ganainy. The normalisation committee is composed of the following members:
  • Mr Amr Youssef Hassan El Ganainy (chairman)
  • Mr Gamal Mohamed Ali (deputy chairman)
  • Ms Sahar Abdel Hak Ahmed (member)
  • Mr Mohamed Fadl Zahran (member)
  • Mr Ahmed Abdallah Rady (member)
According to the FIFA Council, the normalisation committee’s tasks will include the following:
  • Run the daily affairs of EFA.
  • Review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress.
  • Review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members.
  • Organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes.
The committee has until the end of July 2020 to complete its work.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked by the recent transfer fees

Author: Euronews
21st August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
With several big-money transfers taking place ahead of the 2019/2020 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his shock with the amount of money some clubs are paying for players in the recent years. In fact, in modern football era, transfers of players from one club to another can take place with unbelievable numbers and the market can be described as overinflated. Clubs, especially European ones, can place unreal bids in the race of signing the top talents or their target players. Transfer fees have, of course, spiralled out of control lately. In this context, Ronaldo, who broke the world transfer record back in 2009 when he moved from Manchester United to Los Blancos for €94m, believes that what some clubs are paying to sign players is unacceptable and doubts that the players are actually worth the fees paid for them. The Portugal captain believes that breaking the €100 million transfer mark in recent times is incomprehensible. "It's difficult to make calculations in modern football," Cristiano Ronaldo told Portuguese channel TV1. "[teams] gamble a lot on potential and the football industry is different.In addition, he thinks that some footballers, can be paid huge amount of money without deserving it. "Leaving the case of Joao Felix to the side, any player can go for 100 million euros, even without showing anything - there is more money in football," "A centre back and a goalkeeper can go for 70 or 80 million euros. I don't agree [with it] but it's the world that we live in and you have to respect it." He added.

Orlando Pirates were "unbelievable" against AmaZulu FC- Mokwena

Author: Euronews
21st August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando Pirates via Twitter
Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena was pleased with his team's performance on Tuesday evening in their tie against AmaZulu FC. After three successive defeats, last one being a loss to Highlands Park in the MTN8 clash last weekend, Pirates managed to draw 0-0 against AmaZulu. Mokwena expressed his satisfaction with the Buccaneers ‘performance on the pitch. “A lot of positives, we stuck to the game plan, I said before the match that we are looking for balance and we were more balanced,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV. “A lot more tactical discipline, we controlled the ball for most parts of the game, we also controlled the space. We tried to find the balance between the two because we’ve had major problems with that,” “But positive, a point away from home, a clean-sheet which is important because we have conceded far too many goals over the last couple of matches. So, there are a lot more positives than negatives. A lot more stabilisation and we move on,” He added “We can be proud of these ones, Orlando Pirates is not just rich in terms of the quality we possess, but look at the character, the amount of fight they put in. The courage, the never-say-die attitude. It’s unbelievable," "We are so proud of these players, when the Buccaneers watch such a spirited performance, especially because it’s so easy to give up after such difficult results and in a difficult moment," he concluded.
