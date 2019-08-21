CECAFA U-15 tourney: Eritrea thumps Sudan, East Africans flying high

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Matches are underway in Eritrean capital Asmara which is hosting the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0. The Sudanese have so far conceded 10 goals and are yet to score.

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, they have yet to play a game. Day 6 fixtures will see Rwanda take on Ethiopia whiles South Sudan have gotten the Sudan treatment, losing by six to Tanzania in first game of Day 6.

#CECAFAU15 Match Result



Eritrea 6-0 Sudan







?Eritrea tore Sudan to pieces as they score 6 past goal keeper Jehad. Eritrea's Ahmed Awad put on a man of the match performance scoring a hatrick. pic.twitter.com/BJIiJmzEHk — Natti (@nattiyebio) August 20, 2019

Match Day results:

DAY 1



Kenya – Somalia 3 – 1



Eritrea – Burundi 1 – 2

DAY 2



Rwanda – South Sudan 3 – 0



Uganda – Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 3



Sudan – Kenya 0 – 4



Burundi – Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 4



Tanzania – Uganda 0 – 2



South Sudan – Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 5



Kenya – Burundi 1 – 1



Sudan – Eritrea 0 – 6

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia



Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan



Group C – Tanzania, Sudan, Djibouti

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website