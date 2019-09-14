Back

Caster Semenya to receive gold medal from 2011 world championships

Author: Euronews
14th September 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Semenya was elevated to the gold medal position two years ago when Russian athlete Mariya Savinova, who sped past her on the final straight, was later disqualified for doping violations.

Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya will be officially awarded her gold medal from the 2011 world athletics championships at this year’s edition in Doha, but will not be there to receive it.



Semenya was elevated to the gold medal position two years ago when Russian athlete Mariya Savinova, who sped past her on the final straight, was later disqualified for doping violations.



The South African athlete had hoped to defend her 2017 world championship title in Doha starting on Sept. 27, but was forced to withdraw with no verdict yet delivered in her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal against testosterone regulations imposed on her.



Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport’s governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).



These say that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can race in distances from 400m to a mile only if they take medication to reach a reduced testosterone level.



Semenya has refused to be bound by these restrictions, placing a cloud over her future in athletics.



Athletics South Africa (ASA) confirmed on Thursday that Semenya would not be in Doha to receive the medal personally during an IAAF ceremony, but that a representative would collect it on her behalf.



Sunette Viljoen, who has been elevated from bronze to silver in the javelin from the 2011 championships will take part in the ceremony. Russian athlete Mariya Abakumova, the original gold medallist, was also later disqualified for doping violations.



“Congratulations to our athletes for their achievements and for being honoured as clean athletes,” ASA president Aleck Skhosana said in a media statement.



“We are happy that the IAAF now offers a chance to the rightful winners a podium celebration in front of a capacity stadium which the cheats denied them at the original competition.”



ASA say they will conduct a formal hand-over to Semenya at a later date.



Semenya now has two Olympic, three world championship and one Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 800m.



REUTERS

Copyright -Euronews

Erasmus sees Spring Boks’ early arrival in Japan as a success

Author: Euronews
14th September 2019, 9 AM +02:00
The Boks open their campaign against New Zealand in Yokohama on Sept. 21 and will also play Italy, Namibia and Canada in their pool.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus feels vindicated in his side’s early arrival in Japan for the Rugby World Cup, even though it will mean their stay in the country will stretch to nine weeks if they make the November 2 final.

“We have achieved a lot of the objectives we set in coming early to Japan,” Erasmus told reporters at the team’s base on Friday.

“The first was to get to know the country, the people, how things operate here, and to be comfortable in the country and we’ve achieved that.

“The second one was to get some match time against good opposition, which was Japan, and we achieved that. And then obviously the third one was to get the guys used to the climatic conditions, not just the heat, but the humidity, both in match and in training.”

Captain Siya Kolisi agrees and says the preparation work they have put in now will help them finish strongly in matches.

“We know how to handle the conditions now and the fact that our training has been very hard means it will stand us in good stead. The benefits will come through later in the games,” he said.

The Bok players will be given a few days off with their families after their final pool game against Canada in Kobe on October 8, ahead of the start of the knockout stages.

Erasmus has also praised the welcome his side has been afforded, and the enthusiasm of Japanese people to embrace the tournament.

“Something that has stood out for me – and I don’t think I’ve seen this anywhere else – is the people of the host nation wearing the jersey of the visiting team – the Springbok badge,” the coach commented.

“I think that’s been amazing to see the Japanese people wearing the Springbok jersey. I think that shows a lot of respect and I think we can learn a lot from that.

“It makes us proud to see that and I think you can be proud of how you have supported the World Cup and adopting teams that are visiting here and making them feel at home.”

The Boks open their campaign against New Zealand in Yokohama on Sept. 21 and will also play Italy, Namibia and Canada in their pool.

REUTERS

Kenya's Kipchoge can break 2-hour marathon- Froome

Author: Euronews
13th September 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Kipchoge was defeated in his first attempt in Monza in 2017. This time he hopes to make history.

Four times Tour de France winner Chris Froome is optimistic about Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge.

Froome says that if anyone can break the two hour marathon barrier, it is Eliud Kipchoge.

“I think if anyone can cross the two-hour barrier, it’s Eliud. I think he has such concentration and determination, and after hearing that when he set that goal, he literally applied himself to it, day after day, for months now. He’s already gotten so close, so I think if anyone can do it, it’s Eliud”, the road racing cyclist said.

Kipchoge was defeated in his first attempt in Monza in 2017. This time he hopes to make history.

“The 1:59 Challenge is about making history. It’s about leaving a legacy in this world, it’s about giving information to the whole world that no man is limited. Feeding your family, doing your daily duties in a professional way, that you can do what humans think is impossible. So it’s about spreading the message and cutting that message, that message that people whereby some people think that some things are impossible in the human family”, Kipchoge said.

To set this new record, Kipchoge trains in Kenya near his hometown in Nandi County, where other world-renowned athletes such as Kipchoge Keino, Pamela Jelimo and Conseslus Kipruto were born.

The athlete runs between 200 and 220 km per week.

Reuters

Al Ahly vs Zamalek: Cairo Derby date and Egyptian Premier League draw

Author: Euronews
12th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) have announced the 2019/2020 draw of the Egyptian Premier League and the dates of the much-anticipated derby: Al Ahly vs Zamalek. The Egyptian Premier League will kick off on the 21st of September 2019 and will end in May 2020. Defending champions Al Ahly will play their opening tie against Smouha in Alexandria, Egypt. Later on the titleholders will meet Entag El-Harby in their second round clash. Zamalek, on the other hand, will first take on Ittihad of Alexandria and later meet Misr El-Makkasa and FC Masr in the second and third rounds. On the fourth round, the Cairo Derby will take place: Al Ahly vs Zamalek. 2019/2020 Egyptian Premier League first round: Pyramids vs ENPPI Al Masry vs Harras El Hodood El-Gouna vs Ismaily Zamalek vs Ittihad of Alexandria Aswan vs Misr El-Makkasa Entag El-Harby vs FC Masr Smouha vs Al Ahly Tala’a El-Gaish vs Arab Contractors Wadi Degla vs Tanta  

Barcelona-Messi: "I would be thrilled if Neymar came back"

Author: Euronews
12th September 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Barcelona’s ace Lionel Messi has declared that he would be thrilled if Neymar, who left Camp Nou in 2017, came back during the summer transfer window. The fuss around Neymar’s transfer was what all media talked about in the summer of 2019. The player was highly linked with a move to Barcelona and an exit from the Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid, reportedly, were also keen to sign Neymar and they even placed a bid, which was rejected by PSG. Many Barca players have communicated that they would be happy if Neymar got back to the La Liga giants including Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi. According to AFP (Agence France-Presse), Barca’s Messi said in an interview with Sport magazine that Neymar’s return would be thrilling for him. "I would be thrilled if Neymar came back," said Messi. "I understand that not everyone agrees. That's normal after everything that happened around Ney, the way in which he left, the way he abandoned us. "But when you look at the sporting angle, for me Neymar is one of the best players in the world and obviously would improve our chances of getting the results we want." Some reports have revealed that Messi has tried to force Barca to complete the deal and bring Neymar back to Camp Nou. However, the Argentine denied these reports. "Here, it is not me that gives the orders," he said. "We never said that he had to be brought in. We didn't make any demands." "I don't know if the club (Barcelona) wanted it to happen. What I do know is that Neymar really wanted it. But I understand it is very difficult to negotiate with PSG."   Messi: "I don't know if Barça did everything possible for Neymar's return"

Algeria's Mahrez part of Manchester City's historic billion dollar squad

Author: Euronews
11th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent $1.1 billion on their current squad. French champions Paris St-Germain were second having also spent a little over $1m (

Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez is one of Africa’s top players that are part of the historic Manchester City squad which has been named as the first team to have spent more than 1 million euros to assemble their squad.

Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent $1.1 billion (1.014 billion euros) on their current squad.

Mahrez himself moved to Manchester City from Leicester City for $72m.

French champions Paris St-Germain were second having also spent a little over $1 billion (913 million euros) and Spain’s Real Madrid were third with $992m.

Manchester United at $826m have the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool at $702m.

The Premier League average was $379m, it said.

At the other end of the scale, Germany’s Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the study ($4.3m), which looked at teams from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights.

Manchester City has also featured several top African players including Ivorians Yaya and Kolo Toure, and Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor.

Adebayor’s move to City in 2009 for a fee believed to be about £25 million, made him one of Africa’s most expensive transfers at the time.

READ MORE: Ivory Coast’s Pepe is Africa’s costliest player, plus the top 5 transfers
