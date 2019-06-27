Back

CAN 2019: Nigeria, Egypt in Round of 16 [Episode 4]

Author: Euronews
27th June 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Nigeria and Egypt are the first two to qualify for the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations. They can be emulated by Senegal or Algeria, who will lock horns in the first big shock of this tournam

Nigeria and Egypt are the first two to qualify for the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations. They can be emulated by Senegal or Algeria, who will lock horns tonight in the first big shock of this tournament.



Nigeria and Egypt have both won their first two tickets to the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations underway in Egypt. The Super Eagles validated their qualification after their 1-0 win over Guinea, the second in this CAN. The game’s only goal was scored by Kenneth Omeruo in the 73rd minute.






With 6 points on the scoreboard, Nigeria is certain to finish first in Group B, while Guinea will have to qualify on the last day against Burundi. The Intamba mu Rugamba (Hirondelles), for their part, will have to to win on Thursday as they meet Madagascar to keep their chances of qualifying intact.



Meanwhile, Egypt validated their qualification by defeating the DRC by 2-0. This victory complicates the situation of the Leopards who have already been beaten on the same score on day one. The Pharaohs need only a goal to win the match. First by El Mohammady in the 25th minute, then by the one everyone was waiting for, Mohamed Salah, who hammered the nail just before the break for his first goal in this tournament. But the host country will have to take first place on the last day and it will probably not be an easy game against Uganda.






The Cranes were upset by the Zimbabwean team. The two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. A flattering moment for the Ugandans, who opened the scoring in the 12th minute from Emmanuel Okwi. Khama Billiat then equalized in the 40th minute to keep the Warriors alive in Group A. This leaves the cards open for the third day with three teams who can still hope to meet Egypt in the Round of 16.






Senegal-Algeria: favorites clash



From now on, all eyes are focused on the clash of the titans in Group C, Senegal and Algeria. This is the first big game of this African Cup of Nations. Of course, the challenge remains, the first place in Group C. And the Lions will be able to count on the return of their star, Sadio Mané, who was suspended on the first day for accumulating cards. Good news for coach Aliou Cissé. “Sadio Mané‘s return can bring us a plus. Having a player like him is a plus for our team, it’s a plus for our group. He is now one of our leaders and is ready to join the Senegalese national team,” he said.



But the Algerian football coach Djamel Belmadi is not perturbed about Sadio Mané‘s return. Belmadi is still expecting a great duel.



PROGRAMME :



Madagascar/Burundi-14:30

Senegal/Algeria- 17:00

Kenya-Tanzania- 20:00

Copyright -Euronews

Bafana Bafana Coach Stuart Baxter: Tomorrow’s game “is a massive game for us”

Author: Euronews
27th June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Bafana Bafana fans.
The African derby in the AFCON 2019 between South Africa(the Bafana Bafana) and Namibia kicks off on Friday (28, June,2019) at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo. At the pre-match press conference, head coach Stuart Baxter claimed the Namibian team should not be underrated regarding its performance against Morocco in a clash where Namibia were very close to holding the Lions of Atlas to a goalless draw. In addition, the Bafana Bafana coach expressed his disappointment in what people are saying back home, in South Africa, about the team’s output so far in the tournament. The head coach said: “Ivory Coast is the first game we have lost in one-and-half years and talking of dismantling Namibia is totally disrespectful towards a team that qualified for AFCON and ran Morocco very, very close. Yes, our strikers didn’t fire on the day and we didn’t create a lot of goal chances. Even then, Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) had a good chance, Percy (Tau) went through and could have had a penalty. We had chances but they were not enough for us,” He then added: “I do understand the mood back home but that is nothing new and let’s be honest, that was a top team (Ivory Coast) we were playing. There were some positives but we were not really happy with our overall performance and yes, this (Namibia game) is a massive game for us. The onus is on us to produce good football. If we play the way we are capable of, we can win the game but I will not come here and disrespect our opponents,”

Mohamed Salah and his teammates are supporting Amr Warda

Author: Euronews
27th June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s striker, along with other Egyptian players such as captain Ahmed Elmohamady claimed that the decision of expelling Amr Warda from the Egypt squad is too harsh. In fact, the Egyptian Football Association EFA declared that midfielder Amr Warda is banned from playing in the AFCON 2019 after he has been accused of sexual harassment. The EFA did not provide any details about the reason behind Warda’s elimination and declared that the decision was taken in the "framework of maintaining the team's discipline, commitment and concentration” Amr Warda posted a video on Facebook in which he apologized to his family, his teammates, to the EFA and to "anyone who is upset at me or anyone I have upset." In a tweet on his Twitter account, Mohamed Salah said that” Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.” He then added that” We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.” Ahmed Elmohamady, the team’s captain, told reporters that” "Amr Warda is one of us and we all make mistakes. We will not leave Warda alone, Warda represented Egypt on many occasions before, and what we should do is to stand by him... No player should be held accountable for anything done outside the pitch. We support Amr Warda."

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Who will be joining Egypt and Nigeria?

Author: Euronews
27th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Sadio Mane
The AFCON 2019 continues.Group B and C will be in action today. In group B, Madagascar will be playing Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium (16:30 CET) The two teams are meeting for the first time in an official competitive match. Burundi were defeated in their opening match against Nigeria. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Nigeria’s Super Eagles. On the other hand, Madagascar were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening clash against Guinea’s National Elephants. In group C, Senegal’s Lions of Teranga will take on Algeria’s Fennecs at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (19:00 CET). Both sides won their opening matches at the AFCON 2019. Liverpool’s star Sadio Mane will take to the pitch for the first time this AFCON2019 in a tough battle against Riyad Mahrez's Algeria. In the same group, Tanzania will play against Kenya at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (22:00 CET)

FIFA opens formal investigation against Cameroon

Author: Euronews
27th June 2019, 1 AM +02:00
The two moments of fierce protest from Cameroon where it appeared play might not be able to continue came just before half-time, when the decision to rule out Ellen White’s finish for offside was ov

Global football governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon over their behaviour in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup last-16 match against England.

On two occasions during the contest in Valenciennes, which England won 3-0, Cameroon remonstrated with the officials at length and looked as if they may not play on after VAR decisions went against them.

What are the charges?

‘‘We can confirm that proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,’‘ a FIFA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

The two moments of fierce protest from Cameroon where it appeared play might not be able to continue came just before half-time, when the decision to rule out Ellen White’s finish for offside was overturned via VAR to make it 2-0, and just after the break, once again involving an offside call, as Ajara Nchout’s strike was disallowed following a review.

The ill-tempered game at the Stade du Hainaut also saw yellow cards issued to Cameroon’s Yvonne Leuko after catching Nikita Parris in the face with an elbow, and Alexandra Takounda for a poor challenge on Steph Houghton.

There was also an incident in which England’s Toni Duggan had her arm spat on by Augustine Ejangue.

After the match England boss Phil Neville said “it didn’t feel like football” and spoke of feeling “completely and utterly ashamed of the behaviour” of Cameroon.

Neville’s counterpart Alain Djeumfa said there had been a “miscarriage of justice” and that “the referee made a lot of mistakes”.

AFP

The Super Eagles of Nigeria through to the AFCON last 16

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 5 PM +02:00
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the National Elephants of Guinea with a 1-0 score at the Alexandria Stadium in the AFCON2019. Today's win confirms Nigeria's progress to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The only goal was scored in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.
