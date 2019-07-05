Back

Campaign to tackle abuse in women's soccer [The Morning Call]

Author: Euronews
5th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Tackling sexual abuse in women’s football.

Tackling sexual abuse in women's football.



While the best female footballers in the world are currently playing for the World Cup title in France, some of the players are fighting for something much more important than a trophy. For dignity, identity and for the right to be heard.

Tackling sexual abuse in women's football.



AFCON 2019 like African politics: Where squirrels beat Lions across Sahara

Author: Euronews
6th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi.

Football is both a rallying point and a distraction for different people across Africa. But for many, it perhaps is more the former than the latter.

The fervor allows reprieve of sorts for the political crisis in Burundi, the widely reported human rights crackdown in Egypt and even the security crisis bedeviling Mali.

It is more so because even in countries whose teams are not in Egypt, people are gripped with the fever. On a purely satirical level, we look to draw parallels with political events – past, present – with incidents on the Egyptian fields.

Africa, where Squirrels beat Lions across the Sahara

The AFCON has a number of animals and elements of the solar system participating – thanks to the aliases of the different national teams.

Lions have roared (Senegal, Morocco) in the groups, stars have shined (Ghana) and failed to shine (Tanzania and Kenya). The Desert Foxes (Tunisia) have prevailed whiled the Djurtus (Guinea Bissau) crashed out.

Benin’s Squirrels sprung the biggest shock of the AFCON after dismissing pre-tournament favourites, the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Squirrels started off by taking a bite of the Lions who roared back only for a prolonged duration of their exchanges across the Sahara. In the end, the Squirrels proved more potent scarring the Lions and leaving them with a raw sore – they’d failed to roar.

Why Rwanda must lead a probe of East African flop in Egypt

East and southern Africa were the biggest losers after the first 12 days of action in Egypt. The two blocs had three teams sent packing from the competition for failure to justify their inclusion – very much like not paying their dues.

CAF must have written to them and asked them to pack out of the plush hotels, “we cannot continue to spend on teams that cannot even manage a respectable third position, please be gone,” the letter may have said – you never know.

So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi. For accountability purposes, there must be a probe as to how the east failed and by so doing put all its eggs in the Ugandan basket – maybe because only Cranes lay eggs.

East African Community, EAC, is currently led by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and so the jury – our jury – calls on Kigali to summon all the “ousted” coaches to explain the triple loss – by Burundi, and the coordinated losses by Tanzania and Kenya on Match Days 1 and 3.

Senegal beat Tanzania by two goals, Kenya took same from Algeria on Day 1. When Algeria beat Tanzania by three, Kenya also took same from Senegal on Match Day 3. Coordinated coincidence?

And oh, lest we forget, Kenya must explain why they allowed Tanzanians to celebrate twice leading in the Swahili derby and then coming back to beat them twice – on the field and social media.

We don’t expect much from the probe but it would lessen the Tanzanian anger for Kenya beating them and soaking so many goals themselves that they failed to even earn a qualifying third place slot.

Attention to the Cranes who are the sole East African passport holders covering up for the dull stars of Harambee and Taifa not to forget the Gitega warriors who were beaten inside out on their maiden outing. Viva The Cranes of Uganda.

We are back on other issues of satirical importance, see you on the other side.

AFCON 2019 knockout: Nigeria vs. Cameroon, Egypt vs. South Africa [Preview]

Author: Euronews
5th July 2019, 8 PM +02:00
But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST: Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr: The Super Eagles are ready for Cameroon

Author: Euronews
5th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Nigeria Coach-Gernot Rohr
Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr and the team’s defender William Troost-Ekong have attended the pre-match conference ahead of Nigeria’s first clash in the knockout round against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday July 6 at the Alexandria Stadium. In their last clash in the group stage at the AFCON 2019 against Madagascar, the Super Eagles have suffered a disappointing 0-2 loss to the tournament debutants. Rohr told reporters: "Cameroon are one of the best teams at the AFCON and this could be a final but it is a round of 16 match, and we are preparing very well." ''We had the time this week to recover well to have good training sessions and also some good meetings with the players to see how the Cameroon team play.'' The coach added: ''Now the moment has come tomorrow to show to Nigerians that the last match was an accident, it's a very exciting game, all the players must be happy to play such a game." ''The time of playing football is so short that they have to enjoy these great matches." ''I want to see, of course, fighting spirit because now a new tournament is beginning and each match is so important. I am sure they will give all their best to make Nigerians proud.'' Nigeria’s centre-back Troost-Ekong said: "Now we are starting the real competition. We were all disappointed with the loss to Madagascar, but we are ready for Cameroon." The defender continued:"The team is motivated and we expect Cameroon to come out very strong against us. We are equally ready for the big game in front of us."

Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia: We will fight in every game until the end

Author: Euronews
5th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Medhi-Benatia-Morocco
Morocco ’s impressive performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is a feast for the eyes. Indeed, the Lions of Atlas succeeded at clinching three consecutive victories in the group stage of the tournament without conceding any goals. At their opening game the Lions of Atlas came out victorious over Namibia with a 1-0 score. The wins have continued with a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast and another 1-0 win over South Africa in the last group stage game on Monday. Due to the series of victories, Morocco topped their group with 9 points under their belt. The Lions of Atlas will take on Benin in the knockout round of the AFCON 2019 at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (18:00 CET). Mehdi Benatia, Morocco’s centre-back, claimed that his team will fight until the end to succeed at winning the AFCON this year. He said: "The group stage is over and we must stop talking about it, we have to focus on the next stage. The Moroccan team will fight in every game until the end," Ahead of today’s game, The Morocco Coach, Herve Renard told reporters:” Now from the perspective of the final, we’re only in the last 16. We’re concentrating on our match we have to play on Friday, ensuring there are no nasty surprises. He added: “We’re just being ourselves and hoping we can move on to the quarter-finals which will an even harder match.”  

Morocco Coach Herve Renard: Algeria are the best team at the AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
5th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Morocco Coach Herve Renard
Herve Renard is currently coaching Morocco at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt.In fact, he is the only coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different teams (Zambia in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015) and he is seeking his third one with the Lions of Atlas this year. Morocco's coach Renard told reporters on Thursday ahead of Morocco's tie with Benin that Algeria are the best preforming team at the ongoing tournament so far. Indeed, Algeria have ranked as favorites of their group with nine points after three consecutive wins over Kenya,Senegal and Tanzania. Renard said: "I think there will be a lot of observers who will agree with me. I think up until now Algeria have been the best team at this tournament, notably in the match against Senegal where they performed very, very well," "There’s speed and spontaneity, with top quality players, a world-class player in [Riyad] Mahrez, and youngsters like [Youcef] Atal and [Ismael] Bennacer who are doing a remarkable job." "The coach (Djamel Belmadi) has succeeded in coming up with a good mixture which is not always easy in Algeria, you have to congratulate him" He added: "Now from the perspective of the final, we’re only in the last 16. We’re concentrating on our match we have to play on Friday, ensuring there are no nasty surprises. “We’re just being ourselves and hoping we can move on to the quarter-finals which will an even harder match."
