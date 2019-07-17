Cameroon and Guinea coaches sacked following AFCON 2019 exits

The Guinea Football Federation have confirmed the sacking of Head Coach Paul Put, who was appointed in March 2018, for poor results and for ‘creating an atmosphere of mistrust’, according to the federation.
In fact, Guinea’s Elephants were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) were beaten 3-0 by finalists Algeria in the first knockout round clash.
Antonio Souare, the head of Guinea’s football federation said: “The coach is dismissed. We’re going to talk with him about the terms of his departure. Feguifoot has ended the partnership with Paul Put.”
Moreover, Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf was dismissed by Cameroon Football Federation after the Lions’ 3-2 defeat to Nigeria at the AFCON round of 16.
In fact, the federation have announced the sacking of the coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert.
Before the official announcement of the federation, Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has revealed on state television CRTV that Seedorf would not continue as head coach of Cameroon’s Lions.
🇨🇲@fecafoot announce that coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert have been relieved of their duties, following the Indomitable Lions' exit during the #AFCON2019 Round of 16.
They had taken over the roles in August 2018. pic.twitter.com/TDALOus8qa
